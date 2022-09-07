Governor Abbott today issued a statewide call for Texans to observe a moment of silence tomorrow at 7:46 AM CDT (8:46 AM EDT) in honor of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. The Governor urges Texans across the state to take time tomorrow to remember the lives lost and the millions impacted by the terror attacks. The Governor has also ordered Texas and U.S. flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow.

