Validations of Fiscal Data Reported by LEAs for Federal Grants
The purpose of this letter is to inform local educational agencies (LEAs) that the Federal Fiscal Compliance and Reporting (FFCR) Division of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) will conduct random validations of the self-reported data submitted by LEAs related to fiscal compliance for federal grants programs. Listed below are the data subject to validation this school year. Additional data validations may be added as needed.
Governor Abbott Calls For Statewide Moment Of Silence To Honor Victims Of September 11th Terror Attacks
Governor Abbott today issued a statewide call for Texans to observe a moment of silence tomorrow at 7:46 AM CDT (8:46 AM EDT) in honor of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. The Governor urges Texans across the state to take time tomorrow to remember the lives lost and the millions impacted by the terror attacks. The Governor has also ordered Texas and U.S. flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow.
2022–2023 Significant Expansion of Enrollment—Open-Enrollment Charter Schools Only
Open-enrollment charter schools that have been awarded 2022–2023 Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) or Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, Part B (IDEA-B) federal grants may qualify for additional funding under these grants if they meet specific criteria defining significant expansion of enrollment. This letter describes the following:. Criteria defining...
Shuford Named Interim Commissioner of State Health Department
AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young today named Dr. Jennifer Shuford interim commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, effective Oct. 1, replacing Dr. John Hellerstedt who is retiring from state service. Shuford currently serves as chief state epidemiologist at...
Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.3 Million In TWC Career Training Grants To Collin, Temple Colleges
Governor Greg Abbott today announced Collin County Community College District (Collin College) and Temple College have been awarded Skills Development Fund grants from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to support customized career training in highly skilled industries. The $927,764 award to Collin College will benefit workers by training 580 newly hired and currently employed Texans in high-demand manufacturing occupations. The $408,584 award to Temple College will help provide customized training to 170 new and current workers in healthcare industry-related topics, with a focus on patient care technician services training.
Governor Abbott Presents 2022 Star Of Texas Awards
Governor Greg Abbott today recognized peace officers, fire fighters, and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and to the Lone Star State at the 2022 Star of Texas Awards Ceremony in Austin. The Governor was joined by First Lady Cecilia Abbott in presenting the awards to Star of Texas recipients.
