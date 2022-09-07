Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
Fire crews responding to “Shamrock” fire near Laytonville, now at 3 – 5 acres (updated 7:15 pm)
UPDATE 7:15 p.m.: The situational awareness warning issued earlier by the Sheriff’s Office has now been called off. Fire crews will remain on the scene building containment lines. UPDATE 6:35 p.m.: Forward progress has been stopped on the Shamrock Fire, and air resources are being released. Fire crews will...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:28 p.m.] Evacuations Underway After Structure Fire Spreads in Clearlake
A full wildland fire force including ground and air assets has been deployed to Clearlake in Lake County after a structure fire near Crawford Avenue and Tana Avenue has spread into nearby vegetation around 4 p.m. The specifics of the evacuation orders/warnings can be seen at this website. There are...
The Mendocino Voice
Fire crews quickly respond to small fire in Willits (updated 3:16 p.m.)
Update 3:16 p.m. – The Brooktrails Township Fire Department (BTFD) responded to the “Oak Fire.” In a Facebook post, BTFD credited a mutual aid response for the fast containment:. At about 1pm, we responded automatic aid to Little Lake Fire District for a structure fire on Valley...
The Mendocino Voice
Waste Management to pick up unused trash, recycling containers throughout Mendocino County this week
MENDOCINO Co, 9/8/22 — A Mendocino County eyesore this summer could be cleared by next Wednesday, as Waste Management has resumed collection of now-defunct trash and recycling containers. The trouble began back in July, when Redwood Waste Solutions, a division of C&S Waste Solutions, took over the trash hauling...
mendofever.com
Waste Management Will Resume Collection of Containers
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Waste Management resumed collection of containers from previous customers who they no longer served on September 7, 2022, and will continue through Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Residents of County Solid Waste Collection Area No. 2 (which includes unincorporated areas of Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Potter Valley, Hopland, Yorkville, Fort Bragg, Mendocino, Little River, Albion, Comptche and surrounding areas), who were previously served by Waste Management but are now served by Redwood Waste Solutions, may place their old Waste Management containers out for collection according to the following schedule: Inland areas will be collected between September 7th and September 11th. Coastal areas will be collected between September 10th and September 14th. Please leave your containers out for collection during those days.
kymkemp.com
Large Convoy East of Alderpoint
California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
mendofever.com
Lights Went On, Unwanted Female Pounding On Door – Ukiah Police Logs 09.07.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Advisory issued for high bacteria levels at Hare Creek Beach
FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/9/22 — Advisory warnings were posted along Hare Creek Beach in Fort Bragg Friday morning after a weekly bacteria sample taken Tuesday found elevated enterococcus levels in the ocean close to the creek drainage. Mendocino County’s Public Health department advised the public to avoid contact with...
K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff
GEYERSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated. Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, […]
mendofever.com
Motorcycle vs. Pickup Truck on Highway 1 Near Mendocino
Scanner traffic beginning around 5:53 pm. indicates a motorcycle struck a white pickup truck on Highway 1 just south of the town of Mendocino. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicates that traffic is still flowing in the area described as near the intersection of State Route 1 and Big River Road.
Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning
WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m. At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
The Mendocino Voice
Infant dies of Covid-19 in Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 9/8/22 — An infant died of Covid-19 in Mendocino County, health officials announced Wednesday. The infant was not eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, health officials said. Vaccines are available for people 6 months and older, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The infant was...
The Mendocino Voice
Old Howard Memorial Hospital “pop-up” exhibit happening at Mendocino County Museum through September
MENDOCINO Co., 9/6/22 — After Willits’ hospital facilities were moved to a location, there have been years of debate about whether there would be new life in the old Frank R. Howard Memorial Hospital building, which is now planned for demolition. To honor the history of the building, and to give community members a chance to share their memories, the Mendocino County Museum in Willits is holding a “pop-up” exhibit featuring the building through the month of September.
kymkemp.com
CHP Deploy Spike Strip to Catch Wanted Man During High-Risk Traffic Stop
The traffic stop just north of the Garberville onramp that resulted in southbound traffic on Highway 101 being stopped as officers drew their weapons on a blue Fiat sedan was the result of a speeding driver failing to yield. We reached out to Jonathan Clevenger, CHP Public Information Officer for...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
mendofever.com
Subject Swinging Cat Around By The Neck, Aggressive Male Making A Mess – Ukiah Police Logs 09.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Hit and Run Accident in Ukiah Leaves SUV Overturned and Unoccupied After Parties Fled
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate a traffic collision on Ukiah’s Brush Street resulted in one vehicle on its roof, another fleeing the scene, and all involved parties taking off on foot. When law enforcement arrived at the intersection of Brush Street and...
kymkemp.com
Willits Man Arrested for DUI
On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Sept. 6
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Monday, Sept. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located west of Trinidad, CA between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. The other, a 2.8-magnitude was located south to southeast of Redway, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
