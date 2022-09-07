ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

Comments / 2

Related
The Mendocino Voice

Fire crews quickly respond to small fire in Willits (updated 3:16 p.m.)

Update 3:16 p.m. – The Brooktrails Township Fire Department (BTFD) responded to the “Oak Fire.” In a Facebook post, BTFD credited a mutual aid response for the fast containment:. At about 1pm, we responded automatic aid to Little Lake Fire District for a structure fire on Valley...
WILLITS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willits, CA
Willits, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mendofever.com

Waste Management Will Resume Collection of Containers

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Waste Management resumed collection of containers from previous customers who they no longer served on September 7, 2022, and will continue through Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Residents of County Solid Waste Collection Area No. 2 (which includes unincorporated areas of Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Potter Valley, Hopland, Yorkville, Fort Bragg, Mendocino, Little River, Albion, Comptche and surrounding areas), who were previously served by Waste Management but are now served by Redwood Waste Solutions, may place their old Waste Management containers out for collection according to the following schedule: Inland areas will be collected between September 7th and September 11th. Coastal areas will be collected between September 10th and September 14th. Please leave your containers out for collection during those days.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Large Convoy East of Alderpoint

California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
ALDERPOINT, CA
mendofever.com

Lights Went On, Unwanted Female Pounding On Door – Ukiah Police Logs 09.07.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Advisory issued for high bacteria levels at Hare Creek Beach

FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/9/22 — Advisory warnings were posted along Hare Creek Beach in Fort Bragg Friday morning after a weekly bacteria sample taken Tuesday found elevated enterococcus levels in the ocean close to the creek drainage. Mendocino County’s Public Health department advised the public to avoid contact with...
FORT BRAGG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Mendocino Co 9 7 22#Mcso
KRON4 News

K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff

GEYERSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated. Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, […]
mendofever.com

Motorcycle vs. Pickup Truck on Highway 1 Near Mendocino

Scanner traffic beginning around 5:53 pm. indicates a motorcycle struck a white pickup truck on Highway 1 just south of the town of Mendocino. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicates that traffic is still flowing in the area described as near the intersection of State Route 1 and Big River Road.
MENDOCINO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning

WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m.  At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Infant dies of Covid-19 in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 9/8/22 — An infant died of Covid-19 in Mendocino County, health officials announced Wednesday. The infant was not eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine, health officials said. Vaccines are available for people 6 months and older, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The infant was...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
The Mendocino Voice

Old Howard Memorial Hospital “pop-up” exhibit happening at Mendocino County Museum through September

MENDOCINO Co., 9/6/22 — After Willits’ hospital facilities were moved to a location, there have been years of debate about whether there would be new life in the old Frank R. Howard Memorial Hospital building, which is now planned for demolition. To honor the history of the building, and to give community members a chance to share their memories, the Mendocino County Museum in Willits is holding a “pop-up” exhibit featuring the building through the month of September.
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Willits Man Arrested for DUI

On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
WILLITS, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Sept. 6

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Monday, Sept. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located west of Trinidad, CA between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. The other, a 2.8-magnitude was located south to southeast of Redway, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
REDWAY, CA
kymkemp.com

Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals

Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy