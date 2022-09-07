Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank to Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz
The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
wgno.com
Where Y’at this Weekend? Theater, Tattoos, and the Oldies!!
Support New Orleans’ local theatre scene with the Crescent City Stage Company’s first play – Pantomime. Set in the Caribbean island of Tobago, the play uses fast-paced comedy and dark humor to examine power dynamics and the effects of colonialism. The play opens tonight and will run through September 25th at Loyola University’s Marquette Theater.
‘Secrets of a Tastemaker’: Al Copeland’s book of spicy recipes and memories to be released next week
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— To celebrate the 50th anniversary of popular fried chicken restaurant, Popeyes there is a new book called: “Secrets of a Tastemaker Al Copeland: The Cookbook Recipes and Spicy Delicious Memories.” The new book shares over 100 recipes and countless stories about Popeyes founder Al Copeland. The book is written by Pulitzer-Prize-winning and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unsolved mystery: One year since mysterious gator appeared in Uptown dumpster
A year later and neighbors Uptown are still left with an unsolved mystery? How did the mysterious alligator which became known as "Dumpster Gator" end up in a Demo Diva dumpster in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida?
Scoot: LaToya Cantrell confirms why she should be recalled now
LaToya Cantrell no longer deserves to be mayor of the city of New Orleans. The recall effort continues. Information available at: nolatoya.org.
Queen's death hits hard in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Queen Elizabeth II died after a reign of 70 years. She's the second longest reigning monarch in world history taking the throne when she was 25-years old. A memorial has been growing at the gates of Balmoral Castle and the queen is being remembered in New Orleans too.
bizneworleans.com
‘BOGO’ Deal for Vue Orleans Attraction atop the Four Seasons
NEW ORLEANS — During September, Louisiana residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased to Vue Orleans, the multimedia cultural experience at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
fox8live.com
Social media rumors say a tiger is loose in Houma; police weigh in
Is the Tiger even real or is this someone’s social media stunt gaining steam? Fox 8 reached out to the Houma Police Department with questions.
NOLA.com
Susan Hutson took 10 officials to a conference in Florida. It cost taxpayers $23,000.
From almost the day she took office, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has been hit by one crisis after another, from an inmate’s death in a fight to a suicide to a standoff with inmates who took over an entire tier for three days. Despite these emergencies, Hutson took...
bigeasymagazine.com
New and Local Owner Breathes New Life Into Algiers Staple, Chubbie’s
Ursula Newell-Davis was born and raised in Algiers and purchased Chubbie’s on August 29. She has a Master’s degree in social work from Southern University and moved back to Algiers after living in Jefferson Parish for a few years. “I attended elementary, middle, and high school here in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
Meg Gatto teaming up with Lee Zurik in the evening; new 4 a.m. show announced
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 is extremely excited to announce Meg Gatto as the new co-anchor of FOX 8 News at 5 and 10pm. Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Meg will join anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik on FOX 8 News at 5pm and on FOX 8 News at 10pm.
NOLA.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
NOLA.com
Convenience store graffiti masterpiece pops up in Bridge City: Jay and Silent Bob are back
Who knew a boarded-up convenience store in Bridge City could be the Louvre?. A graffiti artist recently stenciled portraits of two iconic characters from the cult movie “Clerks” on the plywood protecting the windows of a derelict filling station convenience store at 1020 Bridge City Ave. "Clerks" centered...
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines
NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Cantrell, Ferguson announce sweeping changes at NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, flanked by city councilmembers and assorted leadership, announced one of the largest changes in how New Orleans is policed in decades, including an $80 million dollar package aimed at recruitment and retention as well as immediate changes in the department.
WDSU
Longtime New Orleans journalist facing toughest assignment, beating cancer
NEW ORLEANS — John DeShazier has never met an assignment that he couldn't do, including beating cancer. In the attached video segment, WDSU reporter Jennifer Crockett tells us about the longtime Saints and Pelicans journalist's battle with multiple myeloma.
NOLA.com
Power Poll finds broad support to recall LaToya Cantrell, much doubt it will happen
In a period of violent crime, depleted law enforcement, spotty garbage collection and questionable decision-making, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's popularity is about as solid as Entergy's power grid in a windstorm, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll. Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, the Power Poll is not a scientific...
NOLA.com
Pyre BBQ in Mandeville gets back to basics, plans north shore expansion
The aroma of wood smoke and slowly cooking meat surrounds Pyre BBQ in Old Mandeville. The results fill metal trays, lined with butcher paper, with heaps of brisket, ribs and chicken. It also signals a new start for a north shore chef who seems to have barbecue in his blood.
