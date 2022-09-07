ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz

The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy

If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
Where Y’at this Weekend? Theater, Tattoos, and the Oldies!!

Support New Orleans’ local theatre scene with the Crescent City Stage Company’s first play – Pantomime. Set in the Caribbean island of Tobago, the play uses fast-paced comedy and dark humor to examine power dynamics and the effects of colonialism. The play opens tonight and will run through September 25th at Loyola University’s Marquette Theater.
‘Secrets of a Tastemaker’: Al Copeland’s book of spicy recipes and memories to be released next week

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— To celebrate the 50th anniversary of popular fried chicken restaurant, Popeyes there is a new book called: “Secrets of a Tastemaker Al Copeland: The Cookbook Recipes and Spicy Delicious Memories.” The new book shares over 100 recipes and countless stories about Popeyes founder Al Copeland. The book is written by Pulitzer-Prize-winning and […]
Queen's death hits hard in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Queen Elizabeth II died after a reign of 70 years. She's the second longest reigning monarch in world history taking the throne when she was 25-years old. A memorial has been growing at the gates of Balmoral Castle and the queen is being remembered in New Orleans too.
‘BOGO’ Deal for Vue Orleans Attraction atop the Four Seasons

NEW ORLEANS — During September, Louisiana residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased to Vue Orleans, the multimedia cultural experience at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely...
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines

NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
Cantrell, Ferguson announce sweeping changes at NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, flanked by city councilmembers and assorted leadership, announced one of the largest changes in how New Orleans is policed in decades, including an $80 million dollar package aimed at recruitment and retention as well as immediate changes in the department.
