Cars

The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
NBC News

New Zealand news anchor with traditional face tattoo blasts viewer’s racist comments

A New Zealand news anchor fired back at a viewer who she said has repeatedly complained about her traditional face tattoos. Oriini Kaipara, who co-hosts the political current affairs show "Newshub Nation," shut down the remarks from a viewer who she said emailed her and described her tattoos as “offensive and aggressive looking” and a “bad look.” The viewer’s comments come after Kaipara made history last year as the first person with a moko kauae, a cultural tattoo worn by Māori women, to anchor a prime-time news program.
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American

A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
POLITICS
Saurabh

Over 50% of Americans expect another civil war in the coming years

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. For whatever reason, violence has always been a part of American culture, but it has surged at an alarming rate in the last decade. Politically motivated violent organizations have also been on the rise since violent fights between political groups have been widely covered. According to a recent study, one in every five Americans feels that violence driven by political motives is justified, at least sometimes.
The Atlantic

The Secret to Reclaiming the American Dream

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. In 1940, a child born into an American household had a 92 percent chance of making more money than their parents. But a child born in the 1980s has just a 50 percent chance of surpassing their parents’ income. In 40 years, the American dream went from being a widespread reality to essentially a coin toss.
SOCIETY
Essence

We Don’t Have The Luxury Not To Fight: Historian, Activist Robin D.G. Kelley On How We Imagine And Fight For Black Freedom

On the 20th anniversary of his book "Freedom Dreams," UCLA professor Robin Kelley discusses how we move forward despite forces that undermine our progress. The dust has settled on what we thought was the racial reckoning of 2020. During uprisings and protests across the globe, books from Black authors made it to the tops of sales charts. “Freedom Dreams: The Black Radical Imagination,” first published in 2003 and authored by scholar Robin D. G. Kelley, was among the titles that generated interest during what Kelley calls the “Black Spring” rebellion.
SOCIETY
yr.media

Navigating Politics as a Teen: Where Do I Fit?

A lot is going on right now. From Supreme Court decisions to midterm elections, I can’t help but feel like politics are in complete chaos. It’s hard for me to know what to do in response to current events. Because as a teen, I don’t feel heard. The average age of the members of the House of Representatives last year was 58 years old and 63 years old for senators — nowhere close to my age.
RELATIONSHIPS

