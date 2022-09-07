Utah State University Extension sponsors the Utah Parenting Summit, a statewide virtual event hosted online 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The summit will provide real-world solutions to common parenting challenges, with six live workshops presented by professionals nationwide. Topics include building a strong and healthy parent-child relationship, teaching values and behaviors, and correcting undesired behaviors, among others. Bonus pre-recorded workshops on self-care, picky eating, how to talk to your teen about sex, and more will be available starting the day of the event.

