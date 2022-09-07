ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
ARIZONA STATE
chamberbusinessnews.com

At Arizona Chamber gubernatorial candidate forum, nominees discuss how they would govern

Arizona gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake separately took the stage at the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry Gubernatorial Candidate Forum Wednesday night, offering Arizonans the opportunity to hear from the candidates directly about their policy priorities. For about 20 minutes each, the candidates answered questions from moderator...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Polls show close results for Arizona's Governor and U.S. Senate seat

Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday. Sky Harbor...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
ABC 15 News

New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona

Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Poll of AZ Latinos shows warnings signs for Democrats and Republicans

New polling of Latino voters in Arizona has red flags for Democrat and Republican candidates as their campaigns enter crunch time before the November election. Local results from a multi-state survey done as part of a partnership between UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota have been released. A bad sign for...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republicans#Politics State#Election State#Democratic#The Associated Press#Pbs
Arizona Mirror

A derogatory word has been removed from the names of places on federal lands, including 66 sites in AZ

Nearly all federal geographic features using the derogatory word sq*** have formally been renamed, after the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released new names for 643 locations across the United States, including 66 in Arizona.  The name change is the final step in the historic effort launched nearly a year ago by Interior […] The post A derogatory word has been removed from the names of places on federal lands, including 66 sites in AZ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona Democrat who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August primary...
PHOENIX, AZ
kawc.org

New website helps lost pets in Yuma

A new website has launched with the goal of reuniting Yuma pet owners with their lost fur babies. YumaLostPets.com combines the efforts of the Humane Society of Yuma with MGM Design, a local website development company. Annette Lagunas, the Humane Society’s executive director, says you can report a lost pet...
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AZFamily

Yuma farmers worried about what Hurricane Kay will do to their crops

The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute is being held at Tempe Beach Park from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Students at Kyrene Monte Vista will present honored guests with handmade thank you notes. Britons in Arizona remember Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Britons around the state...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Power outages in Yuma County

(KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Public Service (APS), there is a power outage affecting the area of San Luis, Arizona. APS said power line(s) are down from Las Brisas St. to A St. and Sality Canal Rd. to 8th St. in San Luis, Arizona. UPDATE: Power lines are now...
SAN LUIS, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy