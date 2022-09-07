Read full article on original website
Governor Ducey and GOP nominee Kari Lake discuss border in visits to Yuma
Arizona’s Republican governor and the Republican gubernatorial hopeful for 2022 both visited Yuma this week. The post Governor Ducey and GOP nominee Kari Lake discuss border in visits to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Washington Examiner
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
chamberbusinessnews.com
At Arizona Chamber gubernatorial candidate forum, nominees discuss how they would govern
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake separately took the stage at the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry Gubernatorial Candidate Forum Wednesday night, offering Arizonans the opportunity to hear from the candidates directly about their policy priorities. For about 20 minutes each, the candidates answered questions from moderator...
AZFamily
Polls show close results for Arizona's Governor and U.S. Senate seat
Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday. Sky Harbor...
Panel rejects Hobbs effort to change Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — The state commission that sets up candidate debates on Thursday rejected Democrat Katie Hobbs’ request to change a planned debate with Republican governor candidate Kari Lake into separate interviews with a moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission instead gave its staff seven days to try...
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
12news.com
Feds vote to remove Native American women slur from all landmarks, 65 in Arizona
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Editor's note: the above video aired during a 2021 broadcast. A word used as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur" against Native American women officially has no place on federally owned land, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday morning. Nearly 650 geographic...
ABC 15 News
New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona
Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Arizona Governor's election neck and neck, Kelly ahead of Masters in Senate race
PHOENIX - With just two months remaining until the November elections, FOX 10 has partnered up with polling firm InsiderAdvantage to see what direction Arizona voters are headed. Governor's Race. For the Governor's election the race is essentially a dead heat between Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari...
kjzz.org
Poll of AZ Latinos shows warnings signs for Democrats and Republicans
New polling of Latino voters in Arizona has red flags for Democrat and Republican candidates as their campaigns enter crunch time before the November election. Local results from a multi-state survey done as part of a partnership between UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota have been released. A bad sign for...
A derogatory word has been removed from the names of places on federal lands, including 66 sites in AZ
Nearly all federal geographic features using the derogatory word sq*** have formally been renamed, after the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released new names for 643 locations across the United States, including 66 in Arizona. The name change is the final step in the historic effort launched nearly a year ago by Interior […] The post A derogatory word has been removed from the names of places on federal lands, including 66 sites in AZ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Arizona Democrat who just won Senate primary resigns
PHOENIX — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August primary...
kawc.org
New website helps lost pets in Yuma
A new website has launched with the goal of reuniting Yuma pet owners with their lost fur babies. YumaLostPets.com combines the efforts of the Humane Society of Yuma with MGM Design, a local website development company. Annette Lagunas, the Humane Society’s executive director, says you can report a lost pet...
AZFamily
Yuma farmers worried about what Hurricane Kay will do to their crops
The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute is being held at Tempe Beach Park from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Students at Kyrene Monte Vista will present honored guests with handmade thank you notes. Britons in Arizona remember Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Britons around the state...
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
kyma.com
Power outages in Yuma County
(KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Public Service (APS), there is a power outage affecting the area of San Luis, Arizona. APS said power line(s) are down from Las Brisas St. to A St. and Sality Canal Rd. to 8th St. in San Luis, Arizona. UPDATE: Power lines are now...
azmirror.com
No one wants to defend the new AZ law that makes filming police officers a crime
All three of the defendants in a lawsuit filed last month by a coalition of news organizations and civil libertarians say they won’t defend a law set to go into effect later this month that would make it a crime to take video of police officers in some situations.
