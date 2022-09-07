Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s “Hockeyland” #1 Documentary over the Weekend
Minnesota and Hockey. It's like peas and carrots. Now I sound like Forrest Gump, but they go together. This is "Hockeyland" which is also the name of a new documentary focusing on high school hockey in Northern Minnesota. This documentary came out over the weekend and was shown at Parkwood...
Southeast Minnesota Well Represented in This Week’s High School Volleyball Rankings
It has been a very exciting start to the volleyball season, and southeast Minnesota was well represented once again in this week's state volleyball rankings. There was a little shake-up at the top of one of the rankings, while the other three remained steady. Mayer Lutheran (Class A), Pequot Lakes (Class AA), and Marshall (Class AAA) all remained at #1 this week. Northfield (Class AAAA) jumped all the way up from #6 to #1 after another impressive week on the court.
Girls soccer: Detroit Lakes shuts out St. Cloud Apollo
ST. CLOUD – The Detroit Lakes girls soccer team is on a winning streak. After dropping the first four games of the season, the Lakers beat St. Cloud Apollo 1-0 on Saturday after winning their first match two days earlier in Crookston. "Our current two-game win streak builds up...
Sartell Volleyball Wins Tournament; Cathedral Finishes 4th
The Sartell-St. Stephen volleyball team went 4-0 Saturday at a tournament at Mound-Westonka High School. The Sabres posted wins over Mound-Westonka 2-1, Robbinsdale Cooper 2-0, Norwood-Young America 2-1 and Buffalo 2-1. Sartell will host Buffalo tonight. Cathedral volleyball went 2-2 and finished 4th out of 16 teams Saturday in a...
Girls tennis roundup: Detroit Lakes' struggles continue in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA – It was a tough couple of days for the Detroit Lakes girls tennis team. The Lakers went 0-3 at the Alexandria triangular on Saturday after suffering a pair of losses in Friday’s home triangular. “The girls competed hard,” Detroit Lakes head coach Greg Unruh said. “We...
Minneapolis highlights safety plans ahead of Twins and Vikings game crowds Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sports fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the Vikings season with the first game against The Packers scheduled on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Minnesota Twins also play on Sunday.The City of Minneapolis is no stranger to hosting large events and law enforcement agencies said Saturday they are prepared for the crowds."We're all working together to make this as safe as possible for all our visitors coming in, all our regulars who are going to be hereand just making sure that game day experience is something we can all be proud of," Minneapolis Office of Community...
