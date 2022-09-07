ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Southeast Minnesota Well Represented in This Week’s High School Volleyball Rankings

It has been a very exciting start to the volleyball season, and southeast Minnesota was well represented once again in this week's state volleyball rankings. There was a little shake-up at the top of one of the rankings, while the other three remained steady. Mayer Lutheran (Class A), Pequot Lakes (Class AA), and Marshall (Class AAA) all remained at #1 this week. Northfield (Class AAAA) jumped all the way up from #6 to #1 after another impressive week on the court.
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

Girls soccer: Detroit Lakes shuts out St. Cloud Apollo

ST. CLOUD – The Detroit Lakes girls soccer team is on a winning streak. After dropping the first four games of the season, the Lakers beat St. Cloud Apollo 1-0 on Saturday after winning their first match two days earlier in Crookston. "Our current two-game win streak builds up...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis highlights safety plans ahead of Twins and Vikings game crowds Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sports fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the Vikings season with the first game against The Packers scheduled on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Minnesota Twins also play on Sunday.The City of Minneapolis is no stranger to hosting large events and law enforcement agencies said Saturday they are prepared for the crowds."We're all working together to make this as safe as possible for all our visitors coming in, all our regulars who are going to be hereand just making sure that game day experience is something we can all be proud of," Minneapolis Office of Community...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy