Once one of eight district schoolhouses in Milford, the Abbott/Laurel Schoolhouse was built circa 1862 and served children in grades one through three until 1952. A typical New England 19th-century one-room schoolhouse, the gable-front 1-1/2 story building still has two walls covered by slate blackboards set low for primary school-aged children to reach. It has served as the “Scout House” for Boy Scout Troop #4 – considered the oldest continually active Boy Scout Troop in New Hampshire – for seventy years.

MILFORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO