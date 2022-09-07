Related
Steak, Potatoes, and Tomatoes with Quick Chimichurri
Juicy late-summer tomatoes, verdant fresh herbs, and golden potatoes pair with simply seared and sliced steaks. This recipe works well with boneless strip and hanger steaks, two cuts that render juicy, exceptionally tender meat that are countered with the chimichurri. This recipe can easily be doubled for a crowd. The dish is inspired by Matthew Conway, sommelier and owner of The Tippling House in Charleston, who encourages you to level-up this easy steak dinner with a chilled bottle of red wine. "The most overlooked aspect of food and wine pairing is temperature," he notes. "Steak and Syrah isn't revolutionary, but try that red wine cold with hot, fatty steak. The combination of flavor and temperature variation will leave you wanting another bite."
Fried Chickpeas and Scrambled Eggs with Garlicky Greens and Spicy Yogurt
While I’d happily eat a plate of crunchy, salty, garlic-fried chickpeas all by itself for dinner, the rest of my family needs a little more substance on the plate. Enter this super speedy meatless dish. After the chickpeas are fried with cracked coriander, cumin, and slivers of garlic until golden and crisp, the skillet is given over to a soft egg scramble shot through with wilted greens and scallion. To serve, the chickpeas and eggs are drizzled with a simple, creamy yogurt sauce, then topped with more of the salted cracked spice mix. It makes a deeply piquant meal, for minimal effort.
“Everything Bagel” Buttermilk Biscuits
Savory, crunchy, soft, buttery, and utterly delicious. There’s nothing quite as good as homemade biscuits. Done right they’re flaky, buttery, and full of flavor. These everything bagel seasoning biscuits have a great crunch and taste from the seasoning blend. But, even if you’re not a fan of this type of spice mix let me assure you these biscuits are some of the most tender you can make- with or without the spices!
Vegan Stuffing
Simple, traditional, and fit for any Thanksgiving or dinner table, this plant-based stuffing might be vegan, but it tastes delicious no matter what your dietary preferences may be. This recipe is brimming with buttery bread and herb stuffing flavor, but also adaptable if you want to change up the flavor profile. Add in crumbled and cooked vegan sausage, switch the dried cranberries for another chopped dried fruit, sautè some diced apples or pears, or switch up the herbs (sage is a wonderful replacement for thyme).
Nigel Slater’s recipe for spiced sesame lamb, mint and cucumber yoghurt
Put 500g of minced lamb in a mixing bowl, add 1 tbsp of black mustard seeds (they are less hot than the yellow kind), 4 tbsp of white sesame seeds, 2 chopped spring onions, 2 tsp of garam masala and a generous seasoning of salt. Mix it all together, then pinch into 8 pieces and flatten into patties roughly the diameter of a digestive biscuit.
Eggplant Parm Pesto
Eggplant Parm is in my top five favorite foods to eat. I find it hard to resist if it’s on a menu. But to make a good version of it at home takes time, patience, and one too many steps. Enter: eggplant Parmesan pesto. It has all the flavor of eggplant Parm, without all the work. It’s as if it can look my craving right in the eye (if that was a thing) and say, “I’ve got you.”
Greek Tomato Fritters
A popular Santorini fritter using vegetables you probably already have on the counter. Have extra ripening tomatoes laying around? This Greek fried street food uses a blend of conventional produce mixed with fresh herbs and salty feta. A satisfying herby bite that tastes great with a squeeze of citrus! Don’t worry, we’re shallow frying these for way less oil to worry about later. The best part about these fritters is how quickly they come together. You won’t regret making this light yet decadent snack.
Ina Garten's Simple Method For Succulent Meatloaf
Called "aspirational and accessible" by The Washington Post, Ina Garten is the Food Network star that everyone loves — truck drivers, millennials, housewives, and, in particular, Jennifer Garner. For The Cut, Gabriella Paiella describes how the "Barefoot Contessa" even appeals to people who scoff at domesticity. Garten calls her...
Orzo Minestrone with Fresh Corn, Zucchini, and Pesto
My husband Daniel calls this “summerstrone” and it’s easy to see why. Filled with sweet corn and fresh cherry tomatoes bathed in pesto, it’s on the lighter side of minestrone, and perfect for those cool September evenings when there’s still loads of fresh corn in the markets but it’s not too hot to want to simmer up a pot of soup. Or, use frozen corn to make this in the icy throes of winter. It will be a happy reminder that summer will, eventually, return.
Denny's Has a New All-Day Value Menu with 10 Options Starting at $5.99
Denny's wants to help ease the burden on our wallets this fall by launching a new value menu with meals starting at just $5.99. All Day Diner Deals will offer 10 meal options you can enjoy day or night. The most expensive option on the menu is $10.59, meaning you can walk away from a dinner for two without needing more than $20.
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
Simple Roasted Beets Recipe
If you picked up your very first bunch of beets at the store and aren't quite sure what to do with them yet, look no further than this super simple technique. Wrapping beets in foil, then roasting them until tender, is probably the easiest and most versatile way to cook this earthy veg. Cooking beets (or beetroots, whatever you want to call them) in this manner traps their moisture in the foil, steaming them from the inside out. This prevents them from drying out and results in silky-textured, juicy beets. Recipe developer Alexandra Shytsman has crafted this simple roasted beets recipe, and it's sure to make the red vegetable a staple in your diet.
From-Scratch Ricotta Cheese Recipe
Ricotta cheese is one of those foods that you may not believe can be homemade, but once you've experienced how tasty the homemade version is, you may well never buy from a store again. First, because it's more affordable to make your own cheese at home, and second, because you just can't beat this fresh, tart, delicious homemade ricotta. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge has made it quick and easy for you to make ricotta cheese in your own kitchen, and she also has some ideas about how best to enjoy it.
Classic Bearnaise Sauce Recipe
In case you weren't aware, Bearnaise sauce is a classic recipe that has been around for ages. According to Our Everyday Life, this French sauce recipe came to be in the 19th century in one of the most famous cities in the world, Paris, though the name itself honors the Bearn province in southwestern France. Consisting of butter, white wine vinegar, herbs, and egg yolks, Bearnaise sauce is very popular in France, and it's kind of like the U.S. equivalent of Hollandaise sauce. You can serve it on a variety of things, but most people like to add it to steak.
Spicy grilled shrimp and olive skewers for dinner: Try the recipe
If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try an olives and shrimp combo which are all the better when infused with smoky flavor from the grill. "These spicy shrimp skewers are easy on prep and big on flavor. They pair marinated shrimp with Pearls Specialties Jalapeño Stuffed Queen Olives for perfectly spicy, bold bites," says Tracy Wood, director brand and product management of Musco Family Olive Co.
Songpyeon “Apples”
These adorable rice cake “apples” are a festive and creative take on songpyeon, a Korean filled and steamed rice cake that’s commonly eaten during Chuseok, the Korean mid-autumn harvest festival. Songpyeon are traditionally formed in a half-moon shape, but Jennifer Ban of Rice Blossoms fashions her gorgeous songpyeon in the form of different fruits and vegetables, such as apples, peaches, pumpkins, and persimmons. These are filled with a mixture of crushed and whole sesame seeds, honey, and brown sugar, which offers a subtle sweetness when you bite into the rice cake. Set aside a full weekend afternoon for this project, as filling and shaping each apple will take time. This is a great project to do with kids, since the rice cake dough is similar in texture to play dough. Songpyeon are best the day they’re made.
Banana Bread Baked Oats
TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
A Guide to Cooking with Anchovies
They're in Caesar dressing. They're in puttanesca sauce. They're probably hanging out in your cabinet or fridge right now. Yes, we're talking about anchovies — and just like tomato paste, and canned beans, and other pantry staples, they're a valuable ingredient to have on hand. Although anchovies are often written off as fishy, what a high-quality anchovy actually brings to the table is umami and saltiness. When you cook anchovies in oil or butter, they essentially melt into the fat, imbuing it with those flavors as they disintegrate. If you're new to cooking with this small, flavorful fish (or need a refresh), we've compiled a mini-guide here that outlines the basics, from buying anchovies to a handful of recipes we recommend trying, plus tips from Anna Theoktisto, recipe tester and developer at Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. Let's dive in:
Mushroom Chicken
This flavorful chicken recipe is a favorite dish of Puerto Rican food columnist Illyanna Maisonet, and is modeled after a dish her mother used to make. The recipe appears in Maisonet's upcoming cookbook, Diasporican. "My mom is not a fan of cooking. She considers it a chore. Which is why when she made Mushroom Chicken, it was always a treat," Maisonet shares. It includes my three favorite things: fried chicken, gravy, and white rice. Who doesn't love those things?! Although the recipe is not Puerto Rican, it has a special place in the book because it has a special place in my heart. Also, I can't ever get it to taste like hers to save my life."
Rachael Ray's Unconventional Twist On Antipasto Salad
Despite a lack of professional culinary training, Rachael Ray is one of the most prominent celebrity chefs and TV personalities in the food world. She gained the love and trust of her viewers through her "quick and easy" cooking style and her relatability. Her Food Network show "30 Minute Meals" skyrocketed her to stardom, and "The Rachael Ray Show" — along with the plethora of best-selling cookbooks, magazines, her home decor collection, and pet food company — has earned her a net worth of $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
