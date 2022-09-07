A Catholic nun who went missing at the start of April has been found alive, according to her religious order. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had been kidnapped by gunmen on April 4 while she was in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, according to the FBI. As of Tuesday, she was alive and in U.S. hands in Niamey, the capital of the West African country Niger, according to the New Orleans-based Times-Picayune, citing a letter sent to Marianites of Holy Cross members.

