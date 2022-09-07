Read full article on original website
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
A Texas ranch owner said President Biden has completely "destabilized the border" and he does not think the situation will get any better until he leaves office. Double M Ranch owner Mike Hayes joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday from El Indio, Texas to share what he has experienced as the border continues to see a surge of illegal crossings.
20-years for selling fentanyl that killed
A convicted drug dealer is off the street for the next 20-years after pleading out to selling deadly fentanyl in the form of a Percocet pill.
Washington Examiner
Kidnapped Louisiana nun found alive five months later
A Catholic nun who went missing at the start of April has been found alive, according to her religious order. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had been kidnapped by gunmen on April 4 while she was in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, according to the FBI. As of Tuesday, she was alive and in U.S. hands in Niamey, the capital of the West African country Niger, according to the New Orleans-based Times-Picayune, citing a letter sent to Marianites of Holy Cross members.
Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi
15 bricks of cocaine that were discovered in Biloxi, Mississippi this past weekend have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local, WLOX reports. Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after police conducted a consensual search and found narcotics divided up for sale in his possession, noting that the cocaine he was preparing to sell seemingly came from the larger collection that had begun popping up around the city over the past few days.
Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say
GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
GOP repeatedly opposed infrastructure upgrades. Now Mississippi's capital has no safe water
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As many as 180,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi will not have access to safe running water for the foreseeable future, state officials said Monday night—the latest manifestation of a longstanding crisis in which the city's residents have been made to suffer the consequences of chronically underfunded infrastructure, compounded by a worsening climate emergency.
These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November
Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houma cops shoot suspect
Louisiana troopers are investigating after a cop in Houma reportedly shot someone. “Detectives… are currently en route to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the Houma Police Department
New Orleans prisoner barricade protest ends, Louisiana authorities say
The New Orleans prisoners protest – in which inmates barricaded themselves inside a pod to plea for improved jail conditions – ended on Sunday, Louisiana authorities say. Orleans Justice Center inmates organized on Friday to demand better conditions – including asking for better food and medicine, a washing machine, a dryer and a kiosk. The effort lasted throughout the weekend.
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
$5.3 million raised in the race for Michigan attorney general
The general election for the attorney general of Michigan will take place on November 8, 2022. In total, candidates running for Michigan attorney general have raised $5.3 million and spent $2.3 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. Here’s the breakdown for the four candidates who advanced from...
