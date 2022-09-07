ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Washington Examiner

Kidnapped Louisiana nun found alive five months later

A Catholic nun who went missing at the start of April has been found alive, according to her religious order. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had been kidnapped by gunmen on April 4 while she was in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, according to the FBI. As of Tuesday, she was alive and in U.S. hands in Niamey, the capital of the West African country Niger, according to the New Orleans-based Times-Picayune, citing a letter sent to Marianites of Holy Cross members.
UPI News

Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
hotnewhiphop.com

Mississippi Man Arrested After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Discovered Across City Of Biloxi

15 bricks of cocaine that were discovered in Biloxi, Mississippi this past weekend have led to the arrest of a 37-year-old local, WLOX reports. Joey Ware has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking after police conducted a consensual search and found narcotics divided up for sale in his possession, noting that the cocaine he was preparing to sell seemingly came from the larger collection that had begun popping up around the city over the past few days.
960 The Ref

Louisiana shooting: 1 killed, 4 hurt at convenience store, police say

GREENSBURG, La. — At least one person has died and four others are hurt after gunfire erupted overnight at a convenience store in Greensburg, Louisiana, authorities said. According to WAFB and WBRZ, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Last Stop Mini Mart. Five people suffered gunshot wounds, including one who died, deputies said. Two of the victims were seriously wounded, WBRZ reported.
Salon

GOP repeatedly opposed infrastructure upgrades. Now Mississippi's capital has no safe water

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As many as 180,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi will not have access to safe running water for the foreseeable future, state officials said Monday night—the latest manifestation of a longstanding crisis in which the city's residents have been made to suffer the consequences of chronically underfunded infrastructure, compounded by a worsening climate emergency.
NewsOne

These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November

Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
WWL-AMFM

Houma cops shoot suspect

Louisiana troopers are investigating after a cop in Houma reportedly shot someone. “Detectives… are currently en route to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the Houma Police Department
Fox News

New Orleans prisoner barricade protest ends, Louisiana authorities say

The New Orleans prisoners protest – in which inmates barricaded themselves inside a pod to plea for improved jail conditions – ended on Sunday, Louisiana authorities say. Orleans Justice Center inmates organized on Friday to demand better conditions – including asking for better food and medicine, a washing machine, a dryer and a kiosk. The effort lasted throughout the weekend.
