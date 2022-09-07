Read full article on original website
Coloradoan uses TikTok to explain widespread Western drought
Understanding drought in the West is hard. A Colorado woman is explaining the problem to a new generation of water users to debunk misinformation that can easily spread during a crisis. KUNC’s Luke Runyon reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
Some students in New Hampshire are learning in air-conditioned school buildings for the first time
This school year will feel a little cooler as some schools in New Hampshire now have air conditioning for the very first time. Officials say it’s a necessary expense that they’ll consider more seriously as climate change worsens. Sarah Gibson of New Hampshire Public Radio reports. This article...
Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees
Emory oak trees are dying in Arizona, stricken by drought, climate change and decades of fire suppression and cattle grazing. The trees' acorns have long been a source of food for the Apache peoples in the region. As Melissa Sevigny with member station KNAU reports, Apache tribes are leading an initiative to try to save them.
“W” is for West, Joseph (d. 1691)
“W” is for West, Joseph (d. 1691). Governor. After serving in the royal navy during the Second Anglo-Dutch War (1665-1667), West—now styled as a captain—was named to command the fleet of three ships sent by the Carolina proprietors to settle the colony in 1669. He was not South Carolina first governor, but he held that office for ten of the colony’s first fifteen years and took a leading role in managing the colony from the beginning. He emphasized subsistence crops while experimenting with more tropical products to provide future wealth for both the colonists and the colony’s proprietary owners. Suffering from malaria and dry gripes, he left the colony and moved to New York where he died. In his will, Joseph West left most of his considerable estate to the Quaker poor of London.
Alabama could use nitrogen hypoxia for executions in death sentences. What is it?
Alabama is readying an untried method of execution to carry out its death sentences – nitrogen hypoxia. The state approved the method in 2018, but it has not yet been used or tested. The man awaiting a Sep. 22 execution, Alan Eugene Miller, was convicted of killing three men...
