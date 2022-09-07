ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath, LA

Abbeville Meridional

Janet Hebert LeBlanc

Janet Hebert LeBlanc passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was 90 at her passing. Janet was born on April 9, 1932 in Delcambre, LA to the late Joseph and Aline Saunier Hebert and was one of five children. She was a...
DELCAMBRE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Mary “Ruth” Sellers Stelly

MEAUX — A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM in Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville for Mary "Ruth" Sellers Stelly, age 83, who passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at her residence in Meaux. Father Glenn Meaux officiated...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Estelle Prejean Pierce

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Estelle Prejean Pierce, 96, who died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Mausoleum.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Murphy Joseph Vincent

Murphy Joseph Vincent was born in Rayne, LA, in 1933 to Freddie Vincent Sr. and Pamela Norris Vincent. He was a longtime resident of Virginia and North Carolina before settling back in Louisiana. Murphy, 89, currently of Erath, LA, passed away on August 29, 2022. Though his family is saddened...
ERATH, LA
Erath, LA
Louisiana Obituaries
Erath, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Phyllis B. Thibeaux

KAPLAN — Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 6:00 pm at Cypress Funeral Home in Maurice, LA for Phyllis B. Thibeaux, age 64, who passed away peacefully at University Medical Center on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in New Orleans, LA. Deacon Keith Duhon of...
MAURICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area Week 2 scores, stats and schedules

RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 12-120, 2 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 4-92, TD; Caden DiBetta 4-64; Terron Prejean 3-22; Ayden Trahan 6-17; Russell Babineaux 3-6; Cameron Monette 3-5; Jonah Guathier 2-4. PASSING - ACAD: Trahan 2-2-0, 33 yds, TD; DiBetta 1-5-0, 25 yds, TD. RECEIVING - ACAD: Tayvein Lemaire 1-30, TD;...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

TDL Week 2 | Church Point Bears @ Kinder Yellow Jackets

Kinder, LA (KPLC) -Thursday night, the Kinder Yellow Jackets hosted the Church Point Bears. It didn’t take Kinder long at all to find the end zone and get on the scoreboard as James Roberts took the handoff on the jet sweep and there was nothing but green grass between him and the end zone as Roberts takes it 70 yards to the house.
KINDER, LA
theadvocate.com

Stars of the Night for Week 2 of high school football

When the Bears needed it most, Citizen came up big. First with a game-tying TD run in the third and then the game-winning TD with 3:38 left in a 44-36 road win over Kinder. For the game, he rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Kentrell Prejean, Teurlings. The Rebels’...
CHURCH POINT, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Eunice News

Eunice High School names homecoming court

Eunice High School announces its 2022 homecoming court. Senior maids include, in front, from left, Madlyn Edwards, Chloe Bollich, Olivia Pedigo, Adalyn Huval, and Olivia Gil. In back, from left, are Harmony Jason, Alivia Cesar, Brilye Reed, Gabrielle Mitchell, and Logan Lewis. Eunice High’s homecoming game is set for Friday, Oct. 14 where the Bobcats will face the Washington Marion Indians. The…
EUNICE, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties

Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 W at Roanoke

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West remains down to one lane at the Roanoke exit after a vehicle fire this morning. Fire officials have arrived and are working to extinguish the flames, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal. Video sent from viewer T.J. Deshotel shows heavy smoke coming...
ROANOKE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man, 58, struck and killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery

A Lafayette man was found dead on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 a.m. and found the victim, 58-year-old Rodney James Dural of Lafayette, lying dead in the road. Dural was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA

