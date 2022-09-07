Read full article on original website
Related
Abbeville Meridional
Janet Hebert LeBlanc
Janet Hebert LeBlanc passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was 90 at her passing. Janet was born on April 9, 1932 in Delcambre, LA to the late Joseph and Aline Saunier Hebert and was one of five children. She was a...
Abbeville Meridional
Mary “Ruth” Sellers Stelly
MEAUX — A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM in Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville for Mary "Ruth" Sellers Stelly, age 83, who passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at her residence in Meaux. Father Glenn Meaux officiated...
Abbeville Meridional
Estelle Prejean Pierce
ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Estelle Prejean Pierce, 96, who died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Mausoleum.
Abbeville Meridional
Murphy Joseph Vincent
Murphy Joseph Vincent was born in Rayne, LA, in 1933 to Freddie Vincent Sr. and Pamela Norris Vincent. He was a longtime resident of Virginia and North Carolina before settling back in Louisiana. Murphy, 89, currently of Erath, LA, passed away on August 29, 2022. Though his family is saddened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbeville Meridional
Phyllis B. Thibeaux
KAPLAN — Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 6:00 pm at Cypress Funeral Home in Maurice, LA for Phyllis B. Thibeaux, age 64, who passed away peacefully at University Medical Center on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in New Orleans, LA. Deacon Keith Duhon of...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana area Week 2 scores, stats and schedules
RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 12-120, 2 TDs; Ezekiel Hypolite 4-92, TD; Caden DiBetta 4-64; Terron Prejean 3-22; Ayden Trahan 6-17; Russell Babineaux 3-6; Cameron Monette 3-5; Jonah Guathier 2-4. PASSING - ACAD: Trahan 2-2-0, 33 yds, TD; DiBetta 1-5-0, 25 yds, TD. RECEIVING - ACAD: Tayvein Lemaire 1-30, TD;...
KPLC TV
TDL Week 2 | Church Point Bears @ Kinder Yellow Jackets
Kinder, LA (KPLC) -Thursday night, the Kinder Yellow Jackets hosted the Church Point Bears. It didn’t take Kinder long at all to find the end zone and get on the scoreboard as James Roberts took the handoff on the jet sweep and there was nothing but green grass between him and the end zone as Roberts takes it 70 yards to the house.
Rap song threat sparks concern from David Thibodaux STEM parents
Some parents of students at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette called our newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seventh Fat Pat’s location to open in Breaux Bridge
Known for their hamburgers, family-friendly experience, and TVs mounted everywhere, Fat Pat's Bar and Grill is now expanding across Acadiana.
VIDEO: Louisiana woman still missing 6 months later
The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year.
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 2 of high school football
When the Bears needed it most, Citizen came up big. First with a game-tying TD run in the third and then the game-winning TD with 3:38 left in a 44-36 road win over Kinder. For the game, he rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Kentrell Prejean, Teurlings. The Rebels’...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana
Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eunice News
Eunice High School names homecoming court
Eunice High School announces its 2022 homecoming court. Senior maids include, in front, from left, Madlyn Edwards, Chloe Bollich, Olivia Pedigo, Adalyn Huval, and Olivia Gil. In back, from left, are Harmony Jason, Alivia Cesar, Brilye Reed, Gabrielle Mitchell, and Logan Lewis. Eunice High’s homecoming game is set for Friday, Oct. 14 where the Bobcats will face the Washington Marion Indians. The…
theadvocate.com
'One of a kind': Lafayette residents with ties to England pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Lafayette City Council Member Liz Webb Hebert was on the phone Thursday with her mom when the news broke: Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96. Hebert and her 70-year-old mother, Ann Carter Webb, poured a cup of tea in honor of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. "She was...
Shooting near J.H. Middle School in Abbeville under investigation
Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday near J. H. Williams Middle School
kadn.com
Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties
Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
KPLC TV
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 W at Roanoke
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - I-10 West remains down to one lane at the Roanoke exit after a vehicle fire this morning. Fire officials have arrived and are working to extinguish the flames, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal. Video sent from viewer T.J. Deshotel shows heavy smoke coming...
Entergy Reporting Power Outages
Entergy Louisiana is reporting up to 700 customers are affected by power outages in Vermilion Parish.
theadvocate.com
Man, 58, struck and killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery
A Lafayette man was found dead on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 a.m. and found the victim, 58-year-old Rodney James Dural of Lafayette, lying dead in the road. Dural was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Comments / 0