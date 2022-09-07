Read full article on original website
Man Utd sign Antony from Ajax on 5-year deal for €100m
Man Utd have finalised the signing of Antony from Ajax.
Soccer-Marco Rose replaces Tedesco as RB Leipzig coach
BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig named Marco Rose as new head coach on Thursday a day after sacking Domenico Tedesco, with the Bundesliga club sitting 11th in the league having won just one of its first five league games of the season.
Thierry Henry admits he is 'worried' about Arsenal's Europa League campaign and fears they lack depth ahead of opener at FC Zurich... but says he finally 'believes' the club can be successful under Mikel Arteta
Thierry Henry has aired his concerns over the depth of Arsenal's squad and suggested it could be a limiting factor to their success in the Europa League. Arsenal are set to face FC Zurich in the Europa League this evening but they will be without Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson.
RB Leipzig hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach... ruling out an instant return to the dugout for Thomas Tuchel after his Chelsea sacking
RB Leipzig have moved quickly to hire former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose as their new head coach. The German club sacked Domenico Tedesco yesterday after they lost 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on home turf in the Champions League on Tuesday. With Thomas Tuchel losing his job at Chelsea at...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Liverpool trounced by Napoli as Lewandowski hits Barcelona hat-trick
Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a disastrous start in a 4-1 defeat away to Napoli on Wednesday, while Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick in a big win for Barcelona. Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different clubs as the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Bayern star marked his first appearance in the competition with Barcelona in style.
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool star on Celtic’s chances in Champions League
Jamie Carragher shares his thoughts on Celtic’s Champions League chances after the Hoops impressed the former Liverpool star, in the Champions League opener against European Champions Real Madrid at Celtic Park on Tuesday night. Carragher outlined his thoughts on how he sees Group F panning out and it will...
SkySports
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The 2022/23 Champions League is under way and we bring you the state of play, tables, results and the schedule for the tournament... The group stages kicked off on Tuesday, with Chelsea suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City cruising to a 4-0 win over Sevilla and Celtic losing 3-0 to Real Madrid.
Mikel Arteta rules Arsenal ace Emile Smith Rowe out of Zurich clash after struggling with injury AFTER Man Utd defeat
EMILE SMITH ROWE has been ruled out of Arsenal's Europa League opener against FC Zurich following a knock he picked up on the pitch AFTER the defeat to Manchester United. The 22-year-old featured off the bench in the 3-1 loss at Old Trafford on Sunday, but picked up a minor injury during the warm-down.
Yardbarker
McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener
On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
Exclusive: Jose Enrique on if Liverpool Can Refind Their Form in the Champions League
Jose Enrique has spoken about if the Champions League will be a welcomed site for a struggling Liverpool side.
Yardbarker
Borussia Dortmund Director Sebastien Kehl Speaks On Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland left Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City in the summer in a sale that benefited all parties. Haaland wanted the move, City wanted the player, and in the end Dortmund had to sell. Former Dortmund midfielder and now sporting director Sebastien Kehl has been speaking about how in the...
CBS Sports
UEFA, French police investigating Juventus fans' alleged racist acts in match against Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" during the club's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press. Four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game. That...
Naby Keita Injury Update - Journalist Provides Latest On Liverpool Midfielder
The 27-year-old has not played a single minute of Premier League action during the new campaign.
BBC
Analysis: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool
From the very first minute, Liverpool were on the back foot in Naples. Their hosts needed only five minutes to take the lead when Piotr Zielinski coolly slotted in his penalty after a James Milner handball. A typical Jurgen Klopp side would have been expected to bounce back immediately, but...
Yardbarker
Juventus open talks over a new deal for their versatile star
Danilo is one of Juventus’ finest players, and the Brazilian will get a contract extension at the club. The former Manchester City man is versatile, yet he is very effective and fills many roles at the club well. With him, Juve has a player that can cover in multiple...
SB Nation
Newcastle set to sign former Liverpool GK Loris Karius on a free
Luke Edwards from The Telegraph is reporting the addition of Loris Karius to the Newcastle United squad as a free agent. The German goalkeeper and former Liverpool shot-stopper has been targeted as a quick fix to solve the lack of depth at the position after Martin Dubravka was loaned out to Manchester United in late August, followed by Karl Darlow’s recent injury in a training session.
Yardbarker
Guinea National Team Call Up Liverpool Naby Keita Despite Injury
Liverpool FC - Midfielder Naby Keita has been recently called up by Guinea national team manager Kaba Diawara, as the African side face two important friendlies this month. Jurgen Klopp is currently facing yet another stumbling block in his seventh season as Liverpool manager, this time having a number of injuries in his midfield.
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Fagioli insists all he wanted was to remain at Juventus
Nicolo Fagioli has revealed all he wanted to do this summer was to remain at Juventus. The midfielder is one of the academy products on the Bianconeri first team now. He spent the last campaign on loan at Cremonese and he did well to help them gain promotion to Serie A.
