ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Fan in 'critical condition' after clashes at UECL game in France

Nice, France, Sept 8, 2022 (AFP) - Violent clashes leaving one fan in a critical condition delayed Thursday's Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne in southern France, local authorities announced. The match in Nice's Allianz Stadium had been due to kick off at 18:45 local time (16:45 GMT)...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Barca beat Cadiz in match interrupted by medical emergency in stands

Madrid, Sept 10, 2022 (AFP) - Xavi's Barcelona climbed top of La Liga with a 4-0 win over rock-bottom Cadiz on Saturday in a match interrupted by a medical emergency in the stands. Barca have 13 points from five matches. Champions Real Madrid, who have a perfect record so far,...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Domenico Tedesco
Person
Jesse Marsch
theScore

Chelsea appoint 'innovative' Potter to replace Tuchel as coach

Chelsea have moved quickly to replace Thomas Tuchel, appointing former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as their new head coach, the Premier League club announced. The Blues have signed Potter to a long-term contract that will keep him in west London until 2027. He will be on the touchline for Saturday's game against Fulham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Ex-Red Adam Lallana Named Interim Player-Manager at Brighton

While most Liverpool fans would sooner see the entire squad replaced than Jürgen Klopp shown the door were it ever to come to that, there are few other managers in football who can even come close to the German’s job security or expect that level of backing. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed

The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrashing#German#Borussia Dortmund#Austrian#Red Bull Salzburg#American#Europa League#Chelsea
SB Nation

Roberto Firmino Was Already Impressed With Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho is one of several additions to the team brought in by Jürgen Klopp during the summer transfer window. Though he hasn’t made as big a splash as Darwin Núñez since his arrival, the former Fulham star is finding his feet in Klopp’s currently shaky side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

CF Montreal wraps up playoff bid with stunning draw vs. Crew

Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as host CF Montreal completed a comeback from a two-goal deficit against the 10-man Columbus Crew and clinched a playoff spot with a stunning 2-2 draw on Friday. Goals by Jonathan Mensah in the 66th minute and Lucas Zelarayan...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Former Italy international Motta to coach Bologna

Rome, Sept 10, 2022 (AFP) - Former Italian international Thiago Motta is to be the new coach of Serie A side Bologna three months after stepping down from the Spezia hotseat. Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday adding a few contractual details needed to be ironed out with 40-year-old Motta.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy