theScore
Fan in 'critical condition' after clashes at UECL game in France
Nice, France, Sept 8, 2022 (AFP) - Violent clashes leaving one fan in a critical condition delayed Thursday's Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne in southern France, local authorities announced. The match in Nice's Allianz Stadium had been due to kick off at 18:45 local time (16:45 GMT)...
UEFA・
Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Graham Potter is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea today, with the Englishman replacing Thomas Tuchel as Blues head coach.
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
theScore
Barca beat Cadiz in match interrupted by medical emergency in stands
Madrid, Sept 10, 2022 (AFP) - Xavi's Barcelona climbed top of La Liga with a 4-0 win over rock-bottom Cadiz on Saturday in a match interrupted by a medical emergency in the stands. Barca have 13 points from five matches. Champions Real Madrid, who have a perfect record so far,...
UEFA・
theScore
Chelsea appoint 'innovative' Potter to replace Tuchel as coach
Chelsea have moved quickly to replace Thomas Tuchel, appointing former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as their new head coach, the Premier League club announced. The Blues have signed Potter to a long-term contract that will keep him in west London until 2027. He will be on the touchline for Saturday's game against Fulham.
ESPN
Brazil are strong World Cup favourites, so why is Tite's squad selection so erratic?
Brazil's record last season makes impressive reading: 10 wins and three draws, with 30 goals scored and just four conceded. It might be thought, then, that the team would be sailing in the calmest of waters in the buildup to the World Cup. But coach Tite made some waves with...
MLS・
SB Nation
Ex-Red Adam Lallana Named Interim Player-Manager at Brighton
While most Liverpool fans would sooner see the entire squad replaced than Jürgen Klopp shown the door were it ever to come to that, there are few other managers in football who can even come close to the German’s job security or expect that level of backing. And...
SB Nation
Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed
The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
Is VAR Exposing The Standard Of Officiating In The Premier League?
Another weekend full of officiating and VAR controversy in the Premier League. LFCTR look at who is to blame.
Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Following Huge Summer Spending
The former Manchester United defender has described the signings of Antony and Casemiro as 'panic buys' in response to the disastrous start of the Premier League season where the Red Devils lost their first two games.
SB Nation
Roberto Firmino Was Already Impressed With Fabio Carvalho
Fabio Carvalho is one of several additions to the team brought in by Jürgen Klopp during the summer transfer window. Though he hasn’t made as big a splash as Darwin Núñez since his arrival, the former Fulham star is finding his feet in Klopp’s currently shaky side.
ESPN
CF Montreal wraps up playoff bid with stunning draw vs. Crew
Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as host CF Montreal completed a comeback from a two-goal deficit against the 10-man Columbus Crew and clinched a playoff spot with a stunning 2-2 draw on Friday. Goals by Jonathan Mensah in the 66th minute and Lucas Zelarayan...
Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager after deal struck with Brighton
Graham Potter has been confirmed as Chelsea’s manager on a five-year contract worth more than £50m as the club’s ownership put their faith in a rising star with fresh ideas to succeed Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday. Potter joins from Brighton after compensation – understood...
theScore
Former Italy international Motta to coach Bologna
Rome, Sept 10, 2022 (AFP) - Former Italian international Thiago Motta is to be the new coach of Serie A side Bologna three months after stepping down from the Spezia hotseat. Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday adding a few contractual details needed to be ironed out with 40-year-old Motta.
