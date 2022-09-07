Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Matt Bushman is no longer with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s why
Former BYU tight end Matt Bushman scored twice in the Kansas City Chiefs’ final preseason game before breaking his clavicle and landing on injured reserve.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings
Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.
247Sports
Tom Fornelli's Worst Teams In CFB: No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to break down why Iowa is one of the worst teams in college football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details
Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
247Sports
Five-star LB Sammy Brown: Thoughts on Notre Dame-Ohio State
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
Iowa State's Matt Campbell embraces 'special' Cy-Hawk Series rivalry with Hawkeyes
Some crucial games are set to steal the spotlight Saturday during the second full weekend of the college football season. One of those games is the Cy-Hawk Series rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State, which will be played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. And Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, this week, called the series between the two in-state foes a great rivalry.
247Sports
Tom Fornelli's Worst Teams In CFB: No. 5 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1)
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to break down why Middle Tennessee is one of the worst teams in college football.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
LeBron James reacts to son Bronny's Ohio State recruiting visit
One of the most notable names on the college basketball recruiting market, Bronny James -- the son of NBA legend LeBron James -- recently took an unofficial visit to Ohio State, spending last weekend on the sidelines watching the Buckeyes' football season opener with Notre Dame. While on the visit, Bronny took some pictures sporting an Ohio State basketball jersey.
247Sports
USC's Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch show vital human side when talking about former player Patrick Fields
Since the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule went into effect, fifth year Patrick Fields is just Stanford’s third graduate transfer. He is pursuing a master’s degree in management science and engineering and he was a popular topic of conversation heading into No. 10 USC’s (1-0) first Pac-12 road tilt against Stanford (1-0) this Saturday (4:30 PM PST). Fields spent his first four years of college ball playing for current Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley and current Trojan defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at Oklahoma. Stanford is an eight-point underdog and many have questions about how the Cardinal can keep up with the high-powered USC offense. Stanford’s players were not shy this week about hitting Fields up and it’s been clear he’s been a good resource for the Cardinal as the program member with by far the most familiarity with a first-time David Shaw opponent.
247Sports
USC Practice Highlights from September 6th | Raleek Brown + QB's/WR's
Highlights from USC's September 6th morning practice, shot and edited by USCFootball.com's Jack Smith. The highlights show freshman running back Raleek Brown in pads and stretching, as well as quarterback Caleb Williams throwing tï¿½
ESPN's Desmond Howard talks about Texas-Alabama on Saturday
When the ESPN College GameDay crew comes to campus on a fall Saturday, it’s a big deal. College football analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard spoke to the media today about the big game, Bryce Young, Bijan Robinson, and keeping Austin weird. [Get a FREE 7-day trial of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Region's top 2024 QB E.J. Caminong with more Pac-12 schools on him
Seattle (Wash.) Garfield 2024 quarterback EJ Caminong is the region's top quarterback in his class...
247Sports
Kevin Willard on recruiting, his team for next season, coaching style and more
Johnny Holliday said a mouthful while interviewing Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard at an event in Catonsville. "Well coach, this is my 44th year doing Maryland games, football, basketball but I've, never felt this kind of excitement among the Maryland base as I have since they announced that you were coming as the basketball coach," Holliday said. "There's always an adjustment period, but these fans are the greatest fans in the country, I think, and all they're looking for is a team that's really competitive, gets to the postseason and a coach that reflects their personality. Which, I know your players reflect your personality on the floor."
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NFL・
247Sports
Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Texas game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Below is everything he said as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Texas Longhorns. “Coach Bryant had an old saying: You never know what a horse can pull until you give them a heavy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
247Sports
Breaking down DJ Wagner's game
The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
Two Streakers Hit Field With Smoke Sticks During Rams-Bills Game
Two women ran on the field of the Rams-Bills game with pink smoke sticks.
NFL・
247Sports
Transfer receivers Winstead, Johnson settle in during season opener
It was a slow start for new East Carolina wide receivers Isaiah Winstead and Jaylen Johnson in their Pirate debuts, but the two responded with several plays to help the offense sustain drives when it mattered in the season opener. Unfortunately for ECU, a couple of missed kicks ruined what...
Comments / 0