NFL

The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings

Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details

Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Iowa State's Matt Campbell embraces 'special' Cy-Hawk Series rivalry with Hawkeyes

Some crucial games are set to steal the spotlight Saturday during the second full weekend of the college football season. One of those games is the Cy-Hawk Series rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State, which will be played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. And Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, this week, called the series between the two in-state foes a great rivalry.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

LeBron James reacts to son Bronny's Ohio State recruiting visit

One of the most notable names on the college basketball recruiting market, Bronny James -- the son of NBA legend LeBron James -- recently took an unofficial visit to Ohio State, spending last weekend on the sidelines watching the Buckeyes' football season opener with Notre Dame. While on the visit, Bronny took some pictures sporting an Ohio State basketball jersey.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

USC's Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch show vital human side when talking about former player Patrick Fields

Since the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule went into effect, fifth year Patrick Fields is just Stanford’s third graduate transfer. He is pursuing a master’s degree in management science and engineering and he was a popular topic of conversation heading into No. 10 USC’s (1-0) first Pac-12 road tilt against Stanford (1-0) this Saturday (4:30 PM PST). Fields spent his first four years of college ball playing for current Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley and current Trojan defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at Oklahoma. Stanford is an eight-point underdog and many have questions about how the Cardinal can keep up with the high-powered USC offense. Stanford’s players were not shy this week about hitting Fields up and it’s been clear he’s been a good resource for the Cardinal as the program member with by far the most familiarity with a first-time David Shaw opponent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Kevin Willard on recruiting, his team for next season, coaching style and more

Johnny Holliday said a mouthful while interviewing Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard at an event in Catonsville. "Well coach, this is my 44th year doing Maryland games, football, basketball but I've, never felt this kind of excitement among the Maryland base as I have since they announced that you were coming as the basketball coach," Holliday said. "There's always an adjustment period, but these fans are the greatest fans in the country, I think, and all they're looking for is a team that's really competitive, gets to the postseason and a coach that reflects their personality. Which, I know your players reflect your personality on the floor."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
AthlonSports.com

Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks

The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NFL
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Texas game week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Below is everything he said as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Texas Longhorns. “Coach Bryant had an old saying: You never know what a horse can pull until you give them a heavy...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Sports
College Basketball
NFL
Twitter
WWE
Football
Sports
247Sports

How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener

The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Breaking down DJ Wagner's game

The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Transfer receivers Winstead, Johnson settle in during season opener

It was a slow start for new East Carolina wide receivers Isaiah Winstead and Jaylen Johnson in their Pirate debuts, but the two responded with several plays to help the offense sustain drives when it mattered in the season opener. Unfortunately for ECU, a couple of missed kicks ruined what...
GREENVILLE, NC

