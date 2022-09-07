Read full article on original website
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
What The Guardians Are Saying About The James Karinchak Foreign Substance Check
James Karinchak was check for foreign substance at the request of Rocco Baldelli.
White Sox play the Athletics after Moncada's 5-hit game
Chicago White Sox (70-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-88, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under...
Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: How to watch, streaming options and start times
What you need to know: The Dodgers travel to San Diego for the second of three September encounters with the Padres when they open a three-game series Friday at Petco Park. The teams met eight days ago at Dodger Stadium and the Dodgers took two out of three games from the Padres, who are in contention for a wild card berth with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Chance To Clinch Postseason Berth
After going 4-2 on their homestand, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a nine-game road trip, with their first stop at Petco Park for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers enter play with an MLB-best 94-42 record and a magic number of six to clinch the National...
Chicago White Sox Have Won 7 of 10 Under Acting Manager Miguel Cairo
Since Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa took an indefinite leaf of absence from the team for medical reasons, the White Sox are 7-3 under acting manager Miguel Cairo. The White Sox slaughtered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 Thursday night, and are now 1.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians' American League Central division-lead.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
