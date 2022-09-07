Read full article on original website
Mosquito fire doubles in size west of Lake Tahoe, sending a pyrocumulus cloud skyward
Fueled by critically dry brush and timber and boosted by record-setting heat, a fire in the foothills east of Sacramento doubled in size Thursday, sending smoke billowing east toward Lake Tahoe and western Nevada. By the afternoon, the fire had wafted a giant pyrocumulus cloud over the Sierra, jumped the...
Children in Northern California learn to cope with wildfire trauma
SONOMA, Calif. — Maia and Mia Bravo stepped outside their house on a bright summer day and sensed danger. A hint of smoke from burning wood wafted through their dirt-and-grass yard anchored by native trees. Maia, 17, searched for the source as Mia, 14, reached for the garden hose, then turned on the spigot and doused the perimeter of the property with water.
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
San Luis Obispo County is about to see a dramatic change in the weather as days of record heat give way to some unusual September rain generated by Tropical Storm Kay. Meteorologist John Lindsey said the county and much of Southern California can expect varying amounts of rain as the storm system moves north.
