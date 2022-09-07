ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

New York lawmakers urge federal help for foster care youth

More than two dozen state lawmakers on Friday released a letter urging federal officials to approve a measure meant to shore up support for foster care youth. The lawmakers, led by Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi, Sarah Clark and Taylor Darling, pressed for the passage of a bill that sponsors hope will provide continued Medicaid support and full implementation Family First Prevention Services Act.
Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move

A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
N.C. wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based semiconductor company announced Friday that it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers, which is emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products. Wolfspeed Inc. said it plans to create 1,800 new...
Dr. Robert Spitzer on the future of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

New York’s new concealed carry law — the Concealed Carry Improvement Act — squeaked through a federal legal challenge in New York earlier this summer, just barely, with U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby calling the law “unconstitutional.”. Dr. Robert Spitzer, distinguished service professor emeritus of...
Government
Enfield business owner reacts to recent small-town shakeups

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — In recent weeks, the small town of Enfield has gotten a lot of attention after the mayor personally took down a Confederate monument that the town voted to remove. Racist letters were reportedly found on people’s driveways, and the police chief put in his two weeks’ notice.
Hochul: Child tax credit checks to hit mailboxes soon

Millions of dollars in tax relief checks will be hitting mailboxes in the coming weeks for New Yorkers who are eligible for the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. Hochul's office said the checks will arrive by the end of October....
Family of Ned Byrd still grieving slain Wake deputy

After an emotional few weeks following the murder of Wake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ned Byrd, his family is still reeling from the sudden loss. “It's almost like I lost a son. You have to take time to decompress, take a breath, regroup, maybe trying to figure out what our family can do to keep the memory of our Ned alive,” Penny said.“It's almost like I lost a son. You have to take time to decompress, take a breath, regroup, maybe trying to figure out what our family can do to keep the memory of our Ned alive,” Penny said.
Inflation and abortion expected to drive November turnout

National forces like inflation and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights may drive voters to the polls this fall in Maine, spicing up electoral battles where the top line names are already familiar to voters. In just two months, voters will cast their ballots for governor, representatives...
Evening Briefing: Remembering Queen Elizabeth's Hawaii visits, Hawaii Proud Boys founder pleads guilty and the king's speech

Good evening, Hawaii. As the world heard the first speech from King Charles III, we look back at his mother's visits to Hawaii. Nicholas Ochs, a former candidate for a seat in the state House of Representatives, pleaded guilty today in federal court to a felony charge in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Here are the most important stories you need to know.
Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
Texas politicians mourn passing of Queen Elizabeth II

AUSTIN, Texas — As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, condolences for her are coming throughout Texas and the world. The queen died Sept. 8, at her summer residence in Scotland. She was 96 years old. Gov. Greg Abbott today released a statement following the passing...
Fairport flotilla and party will celebrate the Erie Canal bicentennial

PERINTON, N.Y. — ​Perinton is celebrating 200 years of the Erie Canal in Fairport. The 363-mile canal means a lot to the village and they’re planning a party to honor the landmark waterway. The bicentennial celebration is going to be at Perinton Park Saturday, Sept. 17. It...
PERINTON, NY

