Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

100 Volunteers from LA Dodgers Foundation Visit John Muir Early College Magnet

PUSD can’t thank you enough DODGERS! PUSD made a video to show these amazing 100 volunteers from the LA Dodgers Foundation, how grateful they are for their “Day of Service” at John Muir High School Early College Magnet. The volunteers helped with improvements to the Muir Ranch and garden, the softball field, the weight room, the drama/choir/ASB room, locker rooms and the auditorium. They also helped Jackie Robinson’s alma mater by talking to students about possible careers in baseball. “We hope you enjoyed the Labor Day weekend! You deserved it.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Dennis Robinson: Lending Voice to Legacy

These were the words spoken by my grandfather, Matthew “Mack” Robinson upon returning home from the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany. Many white Olympians who returned to their hometowns (some as decorated athletes and some not) were greeted with parades. My grandfather, who was one of 19 Black American athletes to represent the U.S., returned to Pasadena with a silver medal in hand, and was simply greeted with a broom to sweep the city’s streets — the same streets where his celebratory parade should have taken place.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sequoyah School: “Welcome Back K-8!”

Welcome back K-8! For the first time since 2019 Sequoyah was able to host its traditional first day of school parent coffee. Sequoyah School thanks all the volunteer bakers. It was so great to have everyone back together again!. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or...
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
pasadenanow.com

Marshall Fundamental School’s 2022 Back to School Night

Marshall Fundamental School thanks the MFS Community for coming out to the 2022 Back to School Night, it was a wonderful event. For the first time in a very long time families had the opportunity to walk into a classroom and to meet their child’s teacher. Marshall Teachers and Staff were happy to have the auditorium filled with middle and high school families wanting to make a connection with their school of choice. It was also a first time in a long time that the Marshall Fundamental Alma Mater was publicly sung at an event (more on that later). MFS appreciates you for your efforts.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Council Approves $2.5 Million Loan to the Pasadena Center Operating Company

The Pasadena Center Operating Company will receive a $2.5 million loan from the city to fund capital improvement projects. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Convention Center. The 10-year loan will be used for future PCOC capital improvement needs, to be repaid from PCOC’s operating revenues.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Portantino Endorses Bailey for School Board

State Senator Anthony Portantino has endorsed Michelle Richardson Bailey in the District 3 school board race. “Happy and proud to endorse my friend Michelle for her reelection,” Portantino said. “She is passionate about our children’s education and enrichment from deeply held values. Pasadena Unified is in excellent hands and Board Member Bailey has earned my trust and another term on the board. I strongly recommend and support her.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Celebrate Craftoberfest at The Rose Bowl’s Fifth Annual Celebration

Returning to The Greens at the Rose Bowl for the fifth year in a row, CraftoberFest provides fun for the whole family. Open for one day only, guests will enjoy unlimited pours of carefully curated craft beer from the Southern California area on Saturday, November 5th from 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM. This food and drink experience will provide each guest with a delicious adventure for their taste buds influenced by the world’s largest “Volksfest” (beer festival) in Germany.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Settlement of LA Homelessness Lawsuit Against County Announced

A coalition of downtown Los Angeles business owners and sheltered and unsheltered residents announced a preliminary settlement Monday with the county aimed at providing services for thousands of unhoused people — a pact that would effectively end the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights’ often-contentious court battle over the local government response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Design Commission Asked to Approve New Signage for Five-Story Office Building

Pasadena’s Design Commission is holding a Consolidated Design Review on Tuesday, Sept. 13 on a proposal to allow two new illuminated building identification wall signs, each 163 sq. ft. in size, attached to the top of the east and west elevations of an existing 77-foot tall commercial building at 299 N. Euclid Ave. in Pasadena’s Council District 3.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Gang Intervention Team, Police Work to Keep The Calm During Long, Hot Summer

Despite the searing heat, the city has managed to make it through the summer without major gang violence. Local officials told Pasadena Now that work by local gang interventionist Ricky Pickens and his team has been vital this year along with efforts by the Pasadena Police Department. “Intervention, prevention and...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Mijares Mexican Restaurant, Thriving Through 102 Years, Celebrates Anniversary Thursday With “A Night in Tequila”

102 years ago, Jesucita Mijares founded a small tortilla factory in Pasadena, which quickly became known for its Mexican dishes including tamales, made using a metate stone grinder. Today, Mijares Mexican Restaurant is Pasadena’s oldest Mexican restaurant. It’s still a popular favorite, known for its authentic regional and traditional cuisine....
PASADENA, CA
NewsBreak
Education
pasadenanow.com

City Manager Márquez Attends First City Council Meeting

City Manager Miguel Márquez officially attended his first City Council meeting as the city’s chief executive on Monday. Márquez led the council in the pledge of allegiance. Almost immediately some callers began calling for Márquez to fire the police officers involved in the officer-involved shooting of Anthony...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 21 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Two-Time Former City Manager Cynthia Kurtz Looks at ‘Pasadena Then and Now’
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

7 vs. 7 Fall League Is Great Introduction For Kids to Game of Soccer

The City of Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department opens the 7 vs. 7 Fall League on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Villa Parke Turf Field, from 5 to 8 p.m. This league, which runs through Nov. 3, is a great introduction to the game of soccer. Participants...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City to Consider Use of Vacant U.S. Forest Buildings

The City Council will vote to define the process for the use of eight former U.S. Forest buildings in the Hahamongna Watershed Park that have been vacant since 2004 and have fallen into disrepair. The Annex buildings were re-acquired as part of $1.2 million, 30-acre property purchase from the Metropolitan...
PASADENA, CA

