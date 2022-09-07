Marshall Fundamental School thanks the MFS Community for coming out to the 2022 Back to School Night, it was a wonderful event. For the first time in a very long time families had the opportunity to walk into a classroom and to meet their child’s teacher. Marshall Teachers and Staff were happy to have the auditorium filled with middle and high school families wanting to make a connection with their school of choice. It was also a first time in a long time that the Marshall Fundamental Alma Mater was publicly sung at an event (more on that later). MFS appreciates you for your efforts.

