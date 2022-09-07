Read full article on original website
In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hospitals and abortion clinics in Indiana are preparing for the state's abortion ban to go into effect on Sept. 15. Indiana's Legislature became the first in the nation to approve new abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb quickly signed the ban into law Aug. 5. Starting Sept. 15, abortion clinics will be prohibited from providing any abortion care, leaving such services solely to hospitals or outpatient surgical centers owned by hospitals.
North Carolina wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based semiconductor company says it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers. Wolfspeed Inc. announced on Friday that it plans to create 1,800 new jobs by the end of 2030 at a location in Chatham County. Wolfspeed could receive $775 million in cash incentives, infrastructure improvements and other sweeteners from North Carolina and local governments to build. The silicon carbide chips are emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products. The jobs announcement marked another big economic win for central North Carolina. Apple and Toyota are among the companies that are planning to build there.
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The record-breaking heat that has pushed California's electrical grid to the breaking point for more than a week is almost over but it's a sign of things to come. Scientists say a warming planet will lead to hotter, longer and more wildfire-plagued heat waves. California is just the latest casualty in a year of sometimes deadly heat waves that swept from Pakistan and India to Europe, China and other areas of the U.S. As California set temperature records this week, the state's power grid struggled to keep the lights on. The remnants of a hurricane arriving Friday in Southern California are expected to bring heavy rain and cooler temperatures.
Turnpike audit finds uncollected toll problem grows to $155M
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The amount of yearly uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year. A new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found that number had grown to $155 million. Turnpike officials say increasing traffic and higher tolls are driving the increase. There are also problems with obscured or faded plates, camera system failures and getting money from scofflaw drivers.
Oregon utilities shut power amid high dry winds, fire danger
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon utilities began shutting down power to thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region, raising the risk of wildfire danger. Portland General Electric halted power in the Columbia River Gorge and around Mount Hood and a second power company was poised to do the same Friday. More than 40,000 customers will likely lose power in planned shutoffs as winds of up to 60 mph hit some areas. Authorities urged residents to charge cellphones and be ready to evacuate. Power shut-offs due to extreme fire weather, common in California, are new to the Pacific Northwest.
Man charged with murder in Minnesota shooting that killed 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Minneapolis man with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright shot and killed 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman, and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding inside a St. Paul duplex. A man and woman were found outside with gunshot wounds, and another man hid under a couch during the Sept. 4 shooting. The man who was injured told police he believed Wright was a heroin dealer who shot people he thought were snitching on him. Wright was arrested in Chicago and will make a court appearance after he is extradited to Minnesota.
Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records. The Republican governor's arguments in an April filing were made public Friday as the state's Government Accountability Board released records in a complaint against her. The ethics complaint was sparked by a report from the Associated Press last year that Noem had taken a hands-on role in a state agency shortly after it had moved to deny her daughter a real estate appraiser license. The three retired judges who evaluated the ethics complaint unanimously found last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe that Noem “engaged in misconduct” by committing malfeasance and a conflict of interest.
