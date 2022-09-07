ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘LOTR’ Stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin & More Defend ‘Rings of Power’ Cast Amid Racist Backlash (PHOTOS)

By Kelli Boyle
tvinsider.com
 3 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

LOTR: The Rings of Power May Have Just Introduced A Fan Favorite

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of either The Hobbit or the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. But the long lives of some of those who reside on Middle Earth means there are still a few familiar characters. Galadriel, for one, and Elrond, both were introduced in the show’s premiere episode. However, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have confirmed that the man who fell from the sky at the end of that episode is someone fans also know.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who Is Adar? What We Know so Far

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3, “Adar.”]. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 was a big moment for new characters made for the show. If Ismael Cruz Córdova hasn’t convinced you he’s a star, this episode will do it. His warrior elf, Arondir, faces unforeseen danger following his cliffhanger encounter with orcs in Episode 2. And key details about Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) are revealed. But one new character, Adar, makes his debut in the final moments, and he’s a big enough player to have the episode named after him.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Ghosts’ EPs Preview ‘Successes’ Ahead for Sam, Jay & the Spirits in Season 2

When we last saw Ghosts‘ B&B owners Jay and Samantha (Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver), they’d just fallen through the floor of Woodstone Mansion into its basement. Will the accident give Jay the ability to see and hear the resident ghosts the way Samantha can (thanks to a near-death run-in with a staircase in the series premiere)? We’re about to find out.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Brie Larson's marvelous Captain Marvel honor was a 'dream come true'

Brie Larson joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday and spoke about the new Captain Marvel ride at Disneyland Paris and what it means to her. Larson said she grew up a huge fan of Disneyland, so to have a ride based on her Marvel character was truly special. “I saw...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ may have just answered an age-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ mystery

With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.
ENTERTAINMENT
People

Brie Larson Says She's a 'Better Human' After Filming New Disney+ Series Growing Up

Brie Larson's new docuseries tells the coming of age stories of 10 young people who represent a wide range of lived experiences Brie Larson is opening up about the lasting impact of her latest project. The Captain Marvel actress, 32, spoke to PEOPLE Wednesday at the premiere of her Disney+ show, Growing Up, which premieres on Sept. 8.  Larson, who serves as executive producer for the non-scripted series, said that being able to tell the stories of ten young people featured on the project had deeply affected her as a person.  "I'm...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

House of the Dragon viewers complain about ‘awful’ episode three ‘plot hole’

House of the Dragon viewers have shared complaints about an apparent plot hole in the latest episode.The Game of Thrones spin-off has aired three episodes so far. The latest, titled “Second of his Name”, features epic battle sequences reminiscent of those for which Thrones was renowned.Spoilers follow for episode three of House of the Dragon – you have been warned!In the episode, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), is seen wading into battle and being met with a barrage of arrows from seemingly every direction. Nonetheless, he manages to escape the flurry alive, eventually going on to a showdown with...
TV SERIES

