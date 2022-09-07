‘LOTR’ Stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin & More Defend ‘Rings of Power’ Cast Amid Racist Backlash (PHOTOS)

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
tvinsider.com
‘Weird’: See the Al Yankovic Biopic Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts
If it was especially weird for you to see an improbably-buff “Weird Al” Yankovic hooking up with Madonna in the trailer for the upcoming Roku Channel film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, you’re not alone. Apparently, many others wondered if the real-life Weird Al was once “touched...
Elite Daily
LOTR: The Rings of Power May Have Just Introduced A Fan Favorite
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of either The Hobbit or the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. But the long lives of some of those who reside on Middle Earth means there are still a few familiar characters. Galadriel, for one, and Elrond, both were introduced in the show’s premiere episode. However, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have confirmed that the man who fell from the sky at the end of that episode is someone fans also know.
tvinsider.com
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who Is Adar? What We Know so Far
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3, “Adar.”]. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 was a big moment for new characters made for the show. If Ismael Cruz Córdova hasn’t convinced you he’s a star, this episode will do it. His warrior elf, Arondir, faces unforeseen danger following his cliffhanger encounter with orcs in Episode 2. And key details about Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) are revealed. But one new character, Adar, makes his debut in the final moments, and he’s a big enough player to have the episode named after him.
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
Extra
Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival
On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
tvinsider.com
‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae Cast in ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’
Squid Game star and Emmy-nominated actor Lee Jung-jae is heading to a galaxy far far away as the performer has reportedly been cast in Disney+’s upcoming series Star Wars: The Acolyte. According to Deadline, the actor has landed the leading male role in the show which previously cast Amandla...
Blonde review – Some like it rotten: Monroe biopic is moving, explicit and intensely irritating
Clocking in at nearly three hours, this phantasmal riff on the life of movie star Marilyn Monroe will do for people with bad backs what its inspiration, Joyce Carol Oates’ 738-page novel, did for fragile wrists. By turns ravishing, moving and intensely irritating, Blonde is, by the end, all a bit much – in every sense.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?
A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ EPs Preview ‘Successes’ Ahead for Sam, Jay & the Spirits in Season 2
When we last saw Ghosts‘ B&B owners Jay and Samantha (Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver), they’d just fallen through the floor of Woodstone Mansion into its basement. Will the accident give Jay the ability to see and hear the resident ghosts the way Samantha can (thanks to a near-death run-in with a staircase in the series premiere)? We’re about to find out.
AOL Corp
Brie Larson's marvelous Captain Marvel honor was a 'dream come true'
Brie Larson joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday and spoke about the new Captain Marvel ride at Disneyland Paris and what it means to her. Larson said she grew up a huge fan of Disneyland, so to have a ride based on her Marvel character was truly special. “I saw...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ may have just answered an age-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ mystery
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.
tvinsider.com
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: See Louis, Lestat & Claudia Haunt 1900s New Orleans (VIDEO)
“Let the tale seduce you.” AMC dropped he full Interview With the Vampire trailer on September 8, and it shows Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt’s romance in full force. Not only does it fully lean into their bloody bond, but it also shows the first clips of Claudia, their undead daughter.
Brie Larson Says She's a 'Better Human' After Filming New Disney+ Series Growing Up
Brie Larson's new docuseries tells the coming of age stories of 10 young people who represent a wide range of lived experiences Brie Larson is opening up about the lasting impact of her latest project. The Captain Marvel actress, 32, spoke to PEOPLE Wednesday at the premiere of her Disney+ show, Growing Up, which premieres on Sept. 8. Larson, who serves as executive producer for the non-scripted series, said that being able to tell the stories of ten young people featured on the project had deeply affected her as a person. "I'm...
House of the Dragon viewers complain about ‘awful’ episode three ‘plot hole’
House of the Dragon viewers have shared complaints about an apparent plot hole in the latest episode.The Game of Thrones spin-off has aired three episodes so far. The latest, titled “Second of his Name”, features epic battle sequences reminiscent of those for which Thrones was renowned.Spoilers follow for episode three of House of the Dragon – you have been warned!In the episode, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), is seen wading into battle and being met with a barrage of arrows from seemingly every direction. Nonetheless, he manages to escape the flurry alive, eventually going on to a showdown with...
‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ Bonus Episode: The Cast Watch Season 3 With Their Mothers
I Love a Mama's Boy is back with a bonus episode. The mothers and sons watch the season together. Here's what they had to say.
