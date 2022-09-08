ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Pitt County opens new COVID-19 testing site

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Free testing for COVID-19 is now available at a new Greenville location.

Pitt County on Wednesday announced that a testing center opened on Sept. 2 at the Pitt County Technology Enterprise Center, 1800 N. Greene St.

The site is a partnership between the Pitt County Public Health Department and Economic Development in conjunction with OptumServe, according to county a news release. The site will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Testing is offered by appointment and walk-up.

Appointments can be scheduled at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 877-562-4850.

The release said anyone who meets the testing criteria can be tested including uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless individuals. OptumServe will generate a unique identification number for individuals who do not have a driver’s license.

ECU Health shut down its COVID-19 testing sites on July 29. Gov. Roy Cooper in August lifted the state of emergency statewide which had been active since March 2020.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said that 477 new cases were found in Pitt County between Aug. 20-27. That number was down for the fourth week in a row.

