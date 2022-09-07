Well, it looks like Strange New Worlds is going to continue to be the most entertaining Star Trek series, if the new sneak peek of Season 2 is any indication. As part of Star Trek Day, the anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series pilot and celebration of the franchise’s enduring legacy, Paramount+ unveiled a look at the upcoming season — which will include a crossover with Lower Decks — and announced that Carol Kane will recur as Pelia. “Highly educated and intelligent, this engineer suffers no fools,” reads her character’s description. “Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.” Check out a photo of Kane in character above.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO