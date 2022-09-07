Read full article on original website
‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Adds Carol Kane, Plus Watch Season 2 Clip (VIDEO)
Well, it looks like Strange New Worlds is going to continue to be the most entertaining Star Trek series, if the new sneak peek of Season 2 is any indication. As part of Star Trek Day, the anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series pilot and celebration of the franchise’s enduring legacy, Paramount+ unveiled a look at the upcoming season — which will include a crossover with Lower Decks — and announced that Carol Kane will recur as Pelia. “Highly educated and intelligent, this engineer suffers no fools,” reads her character’s description. “Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.” Check out a photo of Kane in character above.
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Final Season Trailer: ‘TNG’ Reunion & New Starship, Plus Premiere Date (VIDEO)
We can start counting down the days to the Next Generation reunion hitting our screens because Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has a premiere date. Announced as part of Star Trek Day — the anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series pilot and celebration of the franchise’s enduring legacy — Picard‘s final season, consisting of 10 episodes, will premiere on Thursday, February 16, 2023 on Paramount+. The streaming service also released a new teaser featuring a first look at the new starship, the U.S.S. Titan.
‘Alaska Daily’ Creator Wants Hilary Swank Series to ‘Inspire an Appreciation’ for Reporters
Here’s the headline: “Big City Reporter Writes Own Ticket to Alaska Amid Scandal.” That’s the start of the action in this compelling series from Spotlight director Tom McCarthy. NYC journalist Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) relocates way out West when an issue involving a source lands her in hot water, and begins to find her way back through a story about a Native Alaskan’s death, which may be homicide.
‘Reginald the Vampire’ Cast on Fake Blood, Human Story & More (VIDEO)
“Being a vampire is the backdrop of this human story,” star Jacob Batalon (Reginald Andres) says of Reginald the Vampire (premiering October 5). Batalon, Em Haine (Sarah Kinney), Savannah Basley (Angela Hibbert), and Mandela Van Peebles (Maurice Miller) and showrunner Harley Peyton sat down with Emily Aslanian in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con to preview the new Syfy dramedy series, based on the Fat Vampire books by Johnny B. Truant.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at Hulu
June’s (Elisabeth Moss) story has an end date. Hulu has announced that The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a sixth and final season. This news come just six days before the Season 5 premiere. The streaming service has also announced that the drama’s creator, showrunner, and executive producer Bruce Miller is actively developing The Testaments, the follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale, which picks up years later.
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: See Louis, Lestat & Claudia Haunt 1900s New Orleans (VIDEO)
“Let the tale seduce you.” AMC dropped he full Interview With the Vampire trailer on September 8, and it shows Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt’s romance in full force. Not only does it fully lean into their bloody bond, but it also shows the first clips of Claudia, their undead daughter.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss on Meredith’s Absence, Owen & Teddy’s Return, New Interns & More
In Grey’s Anatomy‘s 18th season finale, the prognosis for Grey Sloan’s surgical department was grim. Doctors Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) were police fugitives, the residency program was canceled (along with the residents), surgery chief Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) resigned and her interim replacement — Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) — wasn’t sure if she wanted to return.
‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ Bonus Episode: The Cast Watch Season 3 With Their Mothers
I Love a Mama's Boy is back with a bonus episode. The mothers and sons watch the season together. Here's what they had to say.
What ‘The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski Has Learned by Playing Diane Lockhart (VIDEO)
TV series come and go but not many have such a history as the stellar legal drama The Good Fight, which kicks off its sixth and final season on Thursday. Given the solidness of the show during its run (which began on CBS All Access and now ends on the newly branded Paramount+), the show is a gem for hardcore TV viewers who also watched the series from which it spun-off, The Good Wife, given we see the return of Wife‘s Eli Gold (Alan Cumming) and Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) as well as get a verbal-only update on that show’s core characters Alicia Florrick (Juliana Margulies) and her corrupt ex-husband Peter Florrick (Chris Noth).
Netflix’s ‘The Mole’ Sets Alex Wagner as Host, Plus Premiere Date & Rollout
The reimagined version of The Mole will be released on Netflix as a multi-week event. The streaming service has announced that Alex Wagner will host the high-stakes competition series. The 10-episode series will premiere on Friday, October 7 and be released weekly for a three-week event. Check out a photo of Wagner in The Mole above.
‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae Cast in ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’
Squid Game star and Emmy-nominated actor Lee Jung-jae is heading to a galaxy far far away as the performer has reportedly been cast in Disney+’s upcoming series Star Wars: The Acolyte. According to Deadline, the actor has landed the leading male role in the show which previously cast Amandla...
‘Last Light’: What Did You Think of Matthew Fox’s Return to TV? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Last Light Season 1, Episode 1, “The Dawning.”]. Peacock‘s new series Last Light is marking a big milestone for star Matthew Fox as it’s the actor’s first TV role since Lost more than ten years ago. While he...
‘The Crown’ Likely to Pause Filming Season 6 in Wake of Queen’s Death
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Season 6 of The Crown on Netflix is expected to put filming on hiatus out of respect for the monarch and royal family. Peter Morgan, who created the hit series, wrote in an email to Deadline, “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.” Morgan also said he won’t be making a statement or further comment about the Queen’s death. Imelda Staunton will portray the Queen in Season 5.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who Is Adar? What We Know so Far
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3, “Adar.”]. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 was a big moment for new characters made for the show. If Ismael Cruz Córdova hasn’t convinced you he’s a star, this episode will do it. His warrior elf, Arondir, faces unforeseen danger following his cliffhanger encounter with orcs in Episode 2. And key details about Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) are revealed. But one new character, Adar, makes his debut in the final moments, and he’s a big enough player to have the episode named after him.
‘The Serpent Queen’ Stars on Bringing Catherine de Medici’s Edgy Story to TV (VIDEO)
A poisoner. A dabbler in the dark arts. A murderess. Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton/Liv Hill), Queen of France in the 16th Century, has a reputation for being a deadly, devious ruler in Starz‘s The Serpent Queen. This twisty drama takes a deeper look at the royal, a mathematician...
‘She-Hulk’ Star Rhys Coiro Reveals ‘Spontaneous’ Magic Behind Court Scenes
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Season 1, Episode 4, “Is This Not Real Magic?”]. She-Hulk‘s latest episode, “Is This Not Real Magic?” got caught up in the mystic arts with the introduction of magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro). Working...
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Gets ‘Evolution’ Title, Adds Zach Gilford as Analyst With a Dark Side
If you loved Zach Gilford in Friday Night Lights, be prepared to see a very different side of him in the upcoming Criminal Minds revival on Paramount+. The streaming service has announced that Gilford will recur in a season-long arc on the new series, now titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will premiere this fall. Gilford will play Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death.
Queen Elizabeth’s 10 Best Portrayals on Screen (PHOTOS)
There really was no one else like Queen Elizabeth II, but there were more than a few performers who did their best to emulate her in their performances as the monarch. Whether it was dramatic turns on The Crown for Claire Foy and Olivia Colman or more comedic spins such as Fred Armisen‘s Saturday Night Live impersonation, the replications have had no limits. Following the Queen’s death, we can’t help but reflect on the memorable performances created in her image onscreen between film and television.
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: First Look at Mayim Bialik-Hosted Series (PHOTO)
While Jeopardy! fans may be eager to get back into regular gameplay, ABC is gearing up for the primetime iteration of the adjacent Celebrity Jeopardy! which is set to kick off on Sunday, September 25. In an exclusive first look at Celebrity Jeopardy! we’re giving fans a sneak peek at...
‘The Morning Show’ Adds Stephen Fry in Recurring Role in Season 3
The already star-studded cast of The Morning Show keeps growing. Apple TV+ has announced that Stephen Fry will recur in Season 3 of the drama series, joining new cast additions Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie as well as Tig Notaro, who will recur. Julianna Margulies will also return in a recurring role. Season 3 is currently in production.
