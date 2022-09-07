Insanity like this is precisely why these laws, and more, are needed. You cannot infringe upon the rights of normal, heterosexual men and women, and then claim discrimination because you aren't allowed to infringe upon those rights. Facilities are seperated by sex, not "gender identity", and are seperate for a reason. You use the facilities based on your birth sex, end of story. The case should be dismissed as frivolous, and the plaintiffs ordered to pay damages including legal fees. Then we need a National law to put an end to the craziness.
So...does this mean when a "born male" happens to do something to my "born daughter" in a female restroom that is inappropriate, that I can use my God given right to close my fist and extending arm in a repeated fashion without being sued? Because at what point do we stop waiting for the government to nut up and stop this insane mentality?
you're "daughter" goes into the bathroom with my actual female daughter and something happens then it's not gonna be pretty for any party involved
Comments / 278