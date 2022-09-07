Read full article on original website
Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
Donald Trump & Melania Trump Are Getting New Smithsonian Portraits Courtesy of One Rich, Trump-Devoted Family
It’s a time-honored tradition for former presidents and first ladies to commission an artist to paint their portraits to reside in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. In 2018, the paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled, and now, it’s time to get started on Donald and Melania Trump’s portraits.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
Obama portrait ceremony shows how far from normal things have become
The Obamas will be back at the White House on Wednesday. The fact it took this long tells the tale of America's bitter, fractured politics.
Aileen M. Cannon, Judge in Trump Special Master Case, Has Ties to Federalist Society
The Federalist Society has been showing its influence over the U.S. legal system for years, especially with six of the nine current U.S. Supreme Court justices as members. Now another member, Aileen M. Cannon, has granted Donald Trump a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case. Cannon, a U.S. district judge...
Why Obama is just now getting his portrait officially unveiled in the White House, two presidents later
After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait at the White House.
Lincoln Project doubles down goading Donald Trump after fiery response to his lawsuit threat
The Lincoln Project has doubled down on its fiery response to a lawsuit threat from Donald Trump, mocking the former president as a "cuck". The pugnacious anti-Trump fundraising group had previously dared Mr Trump to make good on his promise to sue over its latest campaign advert, which accused him of funneling campaign money into his own pockets and referred to his supporters as "suckers".Mr Trump blasted the Project on his personal social network Truth Social early on Thursday morning, calling them "perverts and lowlifes" and claiming he would sue them for "false advertising".After no more details were forthcoming,...
Barack and Michelle Obama make first joint return to the White House for unveiling of official portraits
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's official White House portraits were unveiled during an emotional ceremony at the White House on Wednesday -- marking their first joint visit to the building since they left in 2017 and the return of a Washington tradition last celebrated 10 years ago.
Washington Examiner
White House claim Biden wasn't briefed on Trump investigation contradicted by National Archives
The White House's claim President Joe Biden was not briefed about the investigation into former President Donald Trump appears to have been contradicted by a letter from the head of the National Archives and Records Administration. Biden officials have repeatedly said the White House did not know about the raid...
Mike Flynn furiously storms out of interview over January 6 question in new documentary: ‘I am so sick of it’
A clip from a new PBS documentary has shown former national security adviser Michael Flynn losing his temper with a reporter who asked if he had contact with his brother, a general, on 6 January 2021.Mr Flynn, who is a popular figure among QAnon followers and who suggested Mr Trump impose martial law to facilitate a do-over of the 2020 election, had the encounter on camera during the shooting of the Mike Flynn’s Holy War, which takes a look at the former general’s post-Trump administration activities across the country.The clip shows Mr Flynn in a terse exchange with the...
The Historic Reason The Obamas Spent The Afternoon Back In The White House
"I think it's fair to say that every president is acutely aware that we are just temporary residents — we're renters here. We're charged with the upkeep until our lease runs out. But we also leave a piece of ourselves in this place," Barack Obama said to George W. Bush, Laura Bush, and all the other dignitaries gathered at the White House in May 2012. President Obama made his remarks during the unveiling of the Bushes' official White House portraits, when he also thanked his predecessors "for their extraordinary service to our country."
'Glaring conflict of interest': Williams reacts to Trump special master nominee
The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have submitted their respective nominees to serve as the special master reviewing materials seized from Mar-a-Lago and vastly different proposals for how the process should work. CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams and former FBI official Peter Strzok react to Trump’s nominees.
WATCH: Michelle Obama swipes at Trump about 'peaceful transition' in White House speech
Former first lady Michelle Obama took a not-so-subtle jab at former President Donald Trump during a portrait ceremony in the White House Wednesday.
One of Trump’s longtime allies now seeking to boost other 2024 contenders
One of Donald Trump’s most outspoken allies is turning its attention to other possible presidential contenders, pouring millions of dollars into some of the former president’s would-be challengers should he run in 2024.
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
Mike Pence Reminded of Jan. 6 MAGA Threats After He Attacks Biden's Speech
"So you don't think the people who came to hang you are a threat to this country?" screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer tweeted.
Trump threatens lawsuit against Fox News over Lincoln Project ad: ‘See you all in Court!’
Donald Trump threatened legal action against Fox News on Thursday in response to an ad from the conservative Lincoln Project.The former president wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform, that he would see the network and, apparently, the Lincoln Project “in Court” and blamed them for supposed “false advertis[ing]”. As with his previous criticism of the network, Mr Trump’s statement once again targeted former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a conservative critic of his who supported impeachment after the Jan 6 riot and now sits on the Fox Corporation’s board of directors.“The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project...
Slate
The Solution to the Trump Judge Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About
Legal analysts lit up social media on Monday in response to the broad and potentially devastating order by Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee to the Southern District of Florida, temporarily halting the criminal investigation of the former president and his alleged pilfering of classified documents. Her order further authorized a special master to identify and return the small fraction of materials seized in last month’s court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence that may belong to him. One analyst after another meticulously detailed the failings of Cannon’s reasoning: It was “untethered to the law,” “a political conclusion in search of a legal rationale,” “deeply problematic,” “laughably bad.” At some point, one truly runs out of euphemisms for lawless partisan hackery.
Essence
The Obamas Make History With Official White House Portraits. Here Are The Ceremony’s Best Moments
Spoiler alert: our forever first lady Michelle Obama stole the show at the unveiling ceremony of the Obamas' official White House portraits. ESSENCE was on site for the unveiling of the official White House portraits of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday. Unlike the widely...
Michelle Obama Was The Epitome Of Class In A Christy Rilling Dress At The White House Portrait Ceremony
We can always count on Mrs. Obama to give us life through her words, presence, and of course, her fashion.
