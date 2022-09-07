ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico

There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
TEXAS STATE
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hurricane forecasters watching 3 tropical systems

Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
FLORIDA STATE
Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following. counties, Los Angeles and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PDT. *...
LOS ANGELES, CA

