Monsoon rains to bring flash flooding to West; California to experience scorching temperatures
NEW YORK — The Western U.S. is bracing for more extreme weather as some regions prepare for torrential rain and others for continuing extreme heat. Monsoon rains were forecast to continue over the deserts in the Southwest and up into the Rocky Mountains, with potential for flash flooding in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming on Sunday.
Hurricane Kay Is About To Make California's Horrendous Heatwave Even Worse
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
Hurricane forecasters watching 3 tropical systems
Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
Tropical Storm Earl forecast to become a hurricane after drenching Puerto Rico on Labor Day
TROPICAL Storm Earl has brought heavy rain to Puerto Rico as forecasters expect it to strengthen into a hurricane. Two named weather systems, Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle, are welcoming September with inches of rain and threats of flash flooding. Between one and four inches of rain were expected...
Republicans mock California over power grid woes amid heat wave
Some predict a future in which Californians will be asked to ration electricity every time demand is higher than normal.
When Will the Heatwave in California End?
Parts of California may face rolling power blackouts as a result of the ongoing heatwave scorching the state.
Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
Wildfire in Tahoe National Forest rages, swirls in astonishing footage
Officials said Thursday evening that the Mosquito Fire ballooned to 13,705 acres and made a 5,000-acre run into El Dorado County.
Why growth of California's Mosquito Fire slowed down on Friday
California's Mosquito Fire burning in the Tahoe National Forest 60 miles northeast of Sacramento finally slowed down on Friday.
Flash flooding hits US parks, southern states in latest weather disasters
A hiker swept away in flash floods and torrential rain was still missing Monday as a weekend of storms forced hundreds to evacuate in the latest weather disasters to hit national parks in the United States. Heavy rains were also causing havoc in parts of Texas on Monday as forecasters...
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires.
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following. counties, Los Angeles and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PDT. *...
Kay, bearing down on Mexico, will bring flooding rain to SoCal
A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the bone-dry southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Some of the worst flooding is expected in Southern California, and while Kay...
