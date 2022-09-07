Read full article on original website
Wexner Center for the Arts announces new leadership
Gaëtane Verda, art historian and art administrator, will serve as the Executive Director of the Wexner Center for the Arts, starting November 15. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern.
Hospitals divert primary care patients to health center ‘look-alikes’ to boost finances￼
Dr. Lawrence Cohen, an internal medicine doctor and chief medical officer at Beverly Hospital, examines patient Lorenzo Rodriguez at BeverlyCare's main primary care clinic, located on the hospital campus. A growing number of hospitals are outsourcing often-unprofitable outpatient services for their poorest patients by setting up independent, nonprofit organizations to...
TechCrunch
Headspace Health acquires inclusive mental health and wellness app Shine
Founded in 2016, Shine has more than 45,000 paid subscribers and has reached over six million people by offering self-guided content. The company also serves more than 90 enterprise clients with its Shine at Work offering. Shine offers daily mediations, self-care courses and personalized support, along with virtual workshops hosted by third-party experts and its community.
Kindergarten transitions can be eased by supporting kids' social and emotional needs
With the new school year here, parents and caregivers of young children may be experiencing heightened emotions and anxieties about starting kindergarten. Under typical circumstances, the transition to kindergarten evokes a multitude of emotions for parents and caregivers. Amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, transitioning into a new school year may prompt a unique set of emotions and anxieties for both parents and children. Whether or not children entering kindergarten have experienced learning interruptions due to closures — for example, through interruptions to stable early learning and child care settings — children’s early social development continues to be at...
PastForward Helps Preservationists Move From Vision to Action
PastForward is the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s annual conference, convening thousands of preservationists, community advocates, government leaders, and allies to celebrate the power of place. Each year, leaders of the preservation movement come together to network, learn, be inspired, and inspire others, as they strategize their role in...
shiftedmag.com
6 Accounting Tips for Chiropractic Practices
As a chiropractor, you want to provide the best services to your patients to ensure their well-being. In addition, more satisfied patients lead to increased word-of-mouth recommendations, which are necessary to help you expand your practice and invest in cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, you need to take care of your finances. If your facility is financially robust, you won’t have problems running the daily operations and expanding your business down the road. However, chiropractic billing can be quite complex. Thus, availing of chiropractic medical billing services from an expert practice management solution like Park Medical Billing will significantly help you improve revenue cycle management for increased profit margins.
KevinMD.com
Turning obstacles into opportunities with diversified health care perspectives
I have experienced a wide spectrum of the health care ecosystem since childhood giving me a deeper insight into its future need. I suffered for 23 years with a wrong diagnosis and frequent long-distance hospital visits before my heart operation. For 14 years, I shifted through multiple doctors and hospitalizations for my father’s mismanaged diabetic complications, including a foot ulcer with cellulitis. My academic mentor said, “Your father himself is a Harrison’s medicine book,” due to his classical textbook complications.
Agriculture Online
Pandemic aid helped families’ nutrition and well-being — report
Temporary increases in federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic had a “highly positive impact on overall family well-being” and made it easier for low-income families to afford sufficient and healthy food, according to two reports released on Tuesday by Hunger Free America. But as these supports were gradually withdrawn, respondents reported skipping meals and struggling to feed their families.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Assisted living communities should be integrated into greater community, report recommends
Assisted living communities and other congregate care settings are “vital” and should be more fully integrated into surrounding communities through short-term respite care, adult day services, and mental health and cognitive care resources, recommends a new report released Wednesday by the Convergence Center for Policy Resolution. The report,...
KevinMD.com
Human touch and scientific veracity are missing in health care technology
Working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic has immersed physicians in technology, perhaps accelerating its integration with medical practice – but not necessarily its acceptance or authenticity. I tend to doubt the veracity of much of what I read in electronic health care records. I also question reports based on...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Social scores are invading health care
When the Electronic Health Record (EHR) system replaced paper medical charts, critics worried about personal data privacy. A dozen years later, doctors and nurses are recording non-medical social codes as part of the EHR, and those extraordinarily subjective codes will likely have a decisive impact on how much of the $4 trillion the United States currently spends on health care will be diverted to social and environmental causes.
Trek Health Raises Oversubscribed $2.7M Seed Round to Modernize Mental Health Payments Infrastructure
Trek Health raised a Seed Round from leading investors including Lionheart Ventures. , the payment and insurance workflow automation platform for mental health provider groups, has closed an oversubscribed. $2.7M. Seed Round led by. Lionheart Ventures. . Trek Health. eliminates the lengthy manual tasks required for financial transactions for mental...
MedicalXpress
Nurses remain passionate despite historical issues in need of reform
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, announced its annual national survey of nursing professionals and students. Overall, the study revealed that nurses remain passionate about patient care, citing helping people through meaningful work (66%) but highlighted areas of dissatisfaction and ongoing industry challenges, including pay rates/compensation (86%), staff shortages (53%), stress (39%) and burnout (35%) as the top career dissatisfiers facing the profession. The survey, conducted in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, provides meaningful and actionable insights to equip health care facility leaders, academia, nursing students and professionals with the most pertinent issues challenging this occupation.
Sunrise Senior Living Named One of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Aging Services™
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Today, Sunrise Senior Living, an industry pioneer and leading provider of senior communities that offer individualized experiences and best-in-class care, announces that it has again been named to Fortune ’s Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ among large organizations with 1,000 employees or more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005771/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
healthpodcastnetwork.com
282 – Giving patients what they deserve. Dr Tom Kelly, Heidi Health
282 – Giving patients what they deserve. Dr Tom Kelly, Heidi Health. Dr. Thomas Kelly is the CEO & co-Founder of Heidi Health he has been a surgical registrar and has lifelong interests in deep learning, mathematics and entrepreneurship having run a successful education company prior to starting Heidi.
allnurses.com
Back to Basics: Using Foundational Nursing Principles To Save Our Population from Drowning in the Sea of Media (mis)Information
Specializes in Nursing Education/ Med-Surg/Telemetry. As media expands and advances, the relationship between digital media and healthcare grows increasingly tumultuous, to say the least. In the world today, it seems easier to acquire quick, diluted, and opinion-laden information while the science-backed, researched data requires a bit more work to seek...
Walmart And UnitedHealth Group Set To Launch Preventive Health Program For Seniors
Walmart issued a public statement this week announcing that it has partnered with UnitedHealth Group to expand services offered at Walmart Health centers.
