This $35 Million Laguna Beach Estate Will Make You Think You’re on the Islands of Capri
If you can’t make it to the islands of Capri, then this Southern California home may be the next best thing. An enchanting Laguna Beach retreat that appears as if it’s straight out of the Amalfi has just come onto the market. Listed for a cool $35 million with Rob Giem of Compass, the Crescent Bay Beach abode offers up endless views of the azure Pacific Ocean, nearby bluffs and is said to be directly inspired by owner Rick Silver’s annual journey to the Bay of Naples, according to the Wall Street Journal. Silver purchased the property back in 1998 for $2.2...
TMZ.com
Boxing Star Ryan Garcia Buys First House, $3.1 Million California Pad
Ryan Garcia is officially a homeowner ... TMZ Sports has learned the star boxer has copped his first house -- an amazing, $3 million crib in Southern California. The pad is located in Porter Ranch, roughly 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, and Garcia just sealed the deal on it this week.
Photos | Champions crowned at World Surfing League finals
Felipe Toledo wins his first World Surfing League title in his hometown at San Clemente, while Stephanie Gilmore wins women's record eighth championship.
