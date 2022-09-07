Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Hilton Head town leaders give updates on their strategic plan
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Heading into the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the town of Hilton Head put a strategic plan in place for the first time in the island’s history. Thursday, the town did a mid-year update. Hilton Head town leaders invited members of the public into an open...
live5news.com
Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
yourislandnews.com
Port Royal moves to save historic oaks
The Town of Port Royal’s Development Review Board (PRDRB) chose to preserve a 350 year-old “Mother” Live Oak tree and her nearly dozen-member oak grove “family” at their regularly-scheduled Sept. 1 meeting. In doing so, the board thwarted the plans of a Spartanburg-based real estate development group to build 200 apartment units.
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
wtoc.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Beaufort Co. forensic pathology suite
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new forensic pathology suite is now complete at the Beaufort County coroner’s office. The new area allows the coroner to be able to perform autopsies locally. The county council approved the half a million-dollar project as part of their $142 million budget in May.
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
wtoc.com
I-95 project to widen roads through Hardeeville
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - I-95 will see some major construction from the Georgia-South Carolina border all the way up past Hardeeville in the coming years, as it is expanded to be three lanes each way. The work will include 14 bridges and two exits in the stretch of road that...
The Post and Courier
James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder
Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
charlestondaily.net
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing
wtoc.com
Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head. Hilton Head Fire Rescue says six people were vacationing in the home. Four people escaped and another person was taken to the hospital. Deputies say the...
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council discussing possibility of implementing impact fees
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Future home and business owners in Savannah may have an extra fee to think about. During two Savannah City Council meetings Thursday, council members discussed the possibility of implementing impact fees that would charge a one time fee to people purchasing land. They voted (Yes, no,...
Charleston City Paper
Cemetery study seeks to uncover keys to McLeod’s past
In a wooded area at the corner of Maybank Highway and Folly Road lies a cemetery plot within the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Locally, it’s known as the Sankofa Memorial Garden. A Charleston County agency is reaching out to descendants of those buried there and residents familiar with the...
Citizens, council speak out on Hilton Head affordable housing crisis
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The near eviction of more than 300 residents from Chimney Cove on Hilton Head sparked a renewed debate over affordable housing on the Island. Tuesday, the Town Council addressed the issue to a crowded room of citizens. The backbone of the island. The workforce takes on jobs for restaurants, […]
wfxg.com
Garden City's growing problem
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
live5news.com
Judge grants motion to sever in Mallory Beach lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - A Hampton County judge will allow a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash in to move forward separately for one of the defendants named. Parker’s Corporation filed a motion to sever in August, requesting that...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
yourislandnews.com
5 to 8 p.m., first Thursday of each month, Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Road. A highly curated selection of accessories, clothing, home goods, custom gifts and more by local artists and makers. Rooted Beaufort Yoga classes. 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Thursdays, Cypress Wetlands, Port Royal; 9 to 10:15 a.m.,...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of dollars and years later the City of Savannah voted to condemn a private cemetery. Issues with Evergreen Cemetery go back decades, according to the city. Families, including Mayor Van Johnson, couldn’t visit their loved ones because of all the grass and debris covering the...
wtoc.com
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
