Port Royal, SC

Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
Port Royal moves to save historic oaks

The Town of Port Royal’s Development Review Board (PRDRB) chose to preserve a 350 year-old “Mother” Live Oak tree and her nearly dozen-member oak grove “family” at their regularly-scheduled Sept. 1 meeting. In doing so, the board thwarted the plans of a Spartanburg-based real estate development group to build 200 apartment units.
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal

The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
I-95 project to widen roads through Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - I-95 will see some major construction from the Georgia-South Carolina border all the way up past Hardeeville in the coming years, as it is expanded to be three lanes each way. The work will include 14 bridges and two exits in the stretch of road that...
James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder

Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head. Hilton Head Fire Rescue says six people were vacationing in the home. Four people escaped and another person was taken to the hospital. Deputies say the...
Savannah City Council discussing possibility of implementing impact fees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Future home and business owners in Savannah may have an extra fee to think about. During two Savannah City Council meetings Thursday, council members discussed the possibility of implementing impact fees that would charge a one time fee to people purchasing land. They voted (Yes, no,...
Cemetery study seeks to uncover keys to McLeod’s past

In a wooded area at the corner of Maybank Highway and Folly Road lies a cemetery plot within the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Locally, it’s known as the Sankofa Memorial Garden. A Charleston County agency is reaching out to descendants of those buried there and residents familiar with the...
Garden City's growing problem

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
Judge grants motion to sever in Mallory Beach lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/WCSC) - A Hampton County judge will allow a lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, a teen killed in a 2019 boat crash in to move forward separately for one of the defendants named. Parker’s Corporation filed a motion to sever in August, requesting that...
What’s Happening

5 to 8 p.m., first Thursday of each month, Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Road. A highly curated selection of accessories, clothing, home goods, custom gifts and more by local artists and makers. Rooted Beaufort Yoga classes. 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Thursdays, Cypress Wetlands, Port Royal; 9 to 10:15 a.m.,...
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
