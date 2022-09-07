Read full article on original website
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store
KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
Hawaii Loa Ridge house sold for $80k over asking price
The home where Honolulu Police found a body encased in concrete inside a bathtub was sold on Friday, Sept. 9.
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
LIST: 10 best brunch spots to check out on Oahu
Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of best brunch spots on Oahu.
Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.
Queen's West Oahu to hold drive-thru vaccination for flu and COVID boosters
Hawaii arrivals by air are actually up 4% from 2019 so far this September, but the daily counts haven't hit 30,000 since Friday of last week. Aloha Festivals to hold events celebrating Hawaiian culture. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Cultural Director Monte McComber of Royal Hawaiian Center explains what Aloha...
LIST: Top 10 family friendly food spots on Oahu
Deciding where to eat when traveling with a large family can be a challenge especially if you are traveling with picky eaters.
Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer. The buyer’s representative, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jordan Chow and Darin Araki, confirmed the sale...
Fallen tree blocking roads near Ala Moana Center
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has signed a bill that will allow homeless people to sleep in their cars in a county parking lot overnight. Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street. Northbound...
Suicide in Hawaii: By the numbers
Did you know suicide touches one in five American families?
Guide to Oktoberfest in Hawai’i 2022
OKTOBERFEST HAWAII 2022 – ALOHA STADIUM (21+) Hawaii’s largest outdoor gathering place celebrates the German tradition as Free Spirits Hawaii kicks off OktoberFest 2022 at the Aloha Stadium ,Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This year’s 21 and over Fest will showcase a variety of German style beers, custom stein mugs, Hawaii’s favorite food trucks, local musicians, DJ’s and daily prize giveaways.
Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall
An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
New study shows what tourists will spend more on
90% of Hawaii’s food is imported, but a new study shows tourists are willing to pay more for locally sourced food.
COVID cancels upcoming ‘Aloha Las Vegas’ shows
“Aloha Las Vegas” introduces audiences to the story of Wally Fukuda, a retired widower in Liliha who lives a quiet life until his friend visits from Las Vegas.
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 8–14, 2022
Thursday, Sept. 8, noon to 2:30 p.m. To celebrate the Honolulu team winning the 2022 Little League World Series, the city will hold a parade that starts at ‘A‘ala Park, goes down King Street and ends at Honolulu Hale. Marching bands, firetrucks and local baseball teams will be part of the parade. At Honolulu Hale, there will be live music, a proclamation and presentation of gifts.
Hawaii business pays up for not paying overtime
Raymond’s Painting Company Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it did not properly document and maintain its employment records.
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
WATCH: Honolulu Little League World Series champions honored during victory parade
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crowds lined the streets of Downtown Honolulu on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the Hawaii team that won the 2022 Little League World Series. Marching bands, fire trucks and local baseball teams were all part of the massive parade honoring the Honolulu Little League team. The parade started...
