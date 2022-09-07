ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
KANEOHE, HI
KITV.com

Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store

KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants

Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer. The buyer’s representative, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jordan Chow and Darin Araki, confirmed the sale...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fallen tree blocking roads near Ala Moana Center

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has signed a bill that will allow homeless people to sleep in their cars in a county parking lot overnight. Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street. Northbound...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

Guide to Oktoberfest in Hawai’i 2022

OKTOBERFEST HAWAII 2022 – ALOHA STADIUM (21+) Hawaii’s largest outdoor gathering place celebrates the German tradition as Free Spirits Hawaii kicks off OktoberFest 2022 at the Aloha Stadium ,Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This year’s 21 and over Fest will showcase a variety of German style beers, custom stein mugs, Hawaii’s favorite food trucks, local musicians, DJ’s and daily prize giveaways.
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall

An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 8–14, 2022

Thursday, Sept. 8, noon to 2:30 p.m. To celebrate the Honolulu team winning the 2022 Little League World Series, the city will hold a parade that starts at ‘A‘ala Park, goes down King Street and ends at Honolulu Hale. Marching bands, firetrucks and local baseball teams will be part of the parade. At Honolulu Hale, there will be live music, a proclamation and presentation of gifts.
HONOLULU, HI

