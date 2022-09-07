Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
Body of Mantorville Man Found at Bottom of South Dakota Cliff
Rapid City, SD (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western South Dakota recovered the body of a missing Mantorville man at the bottom of a cliff Wednesday. A news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Alex Verburg. He was reported missing to the Rapid City Police Department around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found his vehicle in an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead southwest of Rapid City that evening.
Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area
Authorities work to recover the body of 24-year-old Alex Verburg in a rugged portion of the Stratobowl hiking area in Rapid City, South Dakota. Courtesy of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in found a Minnesota man dead Wednesday in a Rapid City hiking area. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office...
newscenter1.tv
Check out the 12th annual Stratobowl hot air balloon launch this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the last 12 years, it has been a tradition for hot air balloon pilots to gather in the Stratobowl for a three-day flight event. This year, the event takes place on September 9 -11 and is hosted by Black Hills Balloons. The flight started...
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
newscenter1.tv
13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Fire Department respond to morning structure fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 3700 block of Sturgis Road shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. When crews arrived on scene, they noticed smoke coming from a vent above the structure. Crews were able to extinguish the fire...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Xiyan Oka was last seen in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue around 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon. He was wearing glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, green tinted jeans and sneakers.
newscenter1.tv
Missing Minnesota man found dead at Stratobowl
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — A Minnesota man reported missing Tuesday evening has been found dead at the Stratobowl off of Highway 16 south of Rapid City. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, Minnesota, was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday night after not being seen or heard from for several days.
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
newscenter1.tv
Shoot Safe: Archery Season opens to South Dakota residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sept. 1 marked the opening of bow hunting season for South Dakota residents. Just like firearms, there are a few different types of bows that can be used as South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Chris Dekker explains. “We’ve got archery seasons for...
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
newscenter1.tv
Here is why the Rapid City budget wasn’t approved as a new item was added
RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, when it came to the second reading of the Rapid City 2023 budget, a new change to the document prompted a “second” second reading. Alderwoman Laura Armstrong called for a request to add the funding for a...
hillcityprevailernews.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
newscenter1.tv
Name released of victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Hill City
72-year-old Paul Smith was driving 15 miles north of Hill City before crossing into the opposite lane and hitting a guardrail. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers were called out to the scene just after 10:30 that night. Smith was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials...
KELOLAND TV
72-year-old man identified as person killed in motorcycle crash
HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man has been identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night north of Hill City. The Highway Patrol says that a 2012 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 385 when it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail.
newscenter1.tv
Ellsworth AFB to conduct training late Thursday night
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9. Base and area residents may hear explosions during the time of the training.
agupdate.com
Rapid City beef plant ‘exactly’ what cattle market needs, rancher says
Owners of a new beef and bison processing plant planned in Rapid City hope to bring fairness to a market dominated by four large packing companies. Announced in May, the Western Legacy plant would process up to 8,000 head of cattle a day, making it the largest in the U.S.
newscenter1.tv
Julie Schmitz Jensen, longtime president & CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Julie Schmitz Jensen, the longtime president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died. The Rapid City Journal reports that she passed away on Monday, with the cause of death not yet disclosed. Jensen led Visit Rapid City until she stepped down last October. Her...
kbhbradio.com
Ground breaking held for new Black Hills Industrial Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. – City leaders joined state legislators and others this week for ground breaking of the new Black Hills Industrial Center. The center will be about 700 acres focused on manufacturing and technology companies and will be located on Old Folsom Road. The Dream Design International, Inc....
