Rapid City, SD

Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
Body of Mantorville Man Found at Bottom of South Dakota Cliff

Rapid City, SD (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western South Dakota recovered the body of a missing Mantorville man at the bottom of a cliff Wednesday. A news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Alex Verburg. He was reported missing to the Rapid City Police Department around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found his vehicle in an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead southwest of Rapid City that evening.
RAPID CITY, SD
Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area

RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City, SD
Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
Pine Ridge, SD
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, SD
13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City Fire Department respond to morning structure fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 3700 block of Sturgis Road shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. When crews arrived on scene, they noticed smoke coming from a vent above the structure. Crews were able to extinguish the fire...
RAPID CITY, SD
UPDATE: Teen found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Xiyan Oka was last seen in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue around 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon. He was wearing glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, green tinted jeans and sneakers.
RAPID CITY, SD
Missing Minnesota man found dead at Stratobowl

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — A Minnesota man reported missing Tuesday evening has been found dead at the Stratobowl off of Highway 16 south of Rapid City. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, Minnesota, was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday night after not being seen or heard from for several days.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
RAPID CITY, SD
Shoot Safe: Archery Season opens to South Dakota residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sept. 1 marked the opening of bow hunting season for South Dakota residents. Just like firearms, there are a few different types of bows that can be used as South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Chris Dekker explains. “We’ve got archery seasons for...
RAPID CITY, SD
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Area crime is out of control

If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
RAPID CITY, SD
Name released of victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Hill City

HILL CITY, SD
72-year-old man identified as person killed in motorcycle crash

HILL CITY, SD
Ellsworth AFB to conduct training late Thursday night

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9. Base and area residents may hear explosions during the time of the training.
BOX ELDER, SD
Ground breaking held for new Black Hills Industrial Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. – City leaders joined state legislators and others this week for ground breaking of the new Black Hills Industrial Center. The center will be about 700 acres focused on manufacturing and technology companies and will be located on Old Folsom Road. The Dream Design International, Inc....
RAPID CITY, SD

