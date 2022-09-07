Read full article on original website
PLGA-microspheres-carried circGMCL1 protects against Crohn's colitis through alleviating NLRP3 inflammasome-induced pyroptosis by promoting autophagy
This study aimed to at explore exploring the biological functions of dysregulated circRNA in Crohn's disease (CD) pathogenesis, with the overarching goal of and providing potential novel therapeutic targets. CircRNA microarray and quantitative real time-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) analyses were performed to investigate and verify the candidate dysregulated circRNA. The Next, clinical, in vivo, and in vitro studies were performed to investigate explore the biological function and mechanisms of the candidate circRNA in CD. The therapeutic effect of poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid)-microspheres (PLGA MSs)-carried oe-circGMCL1 in experimental colitis models of IL-10 knock-out mice was assessed. CircGMCL1 was identified as the candidate circRNA by microarray and qRT-PCR analyses. Results showed that circGMCL1 expression was negatively correlated with CD-associated inflammatory indices, suggesting that it is a CD-associated circRNA. Microarray and bioinformatics analyses identified miR-124-3p and Annexin 7 (ANXA7) as its downstream mechanisms. The in vitro studies revealed that circGMCL1 mediates its effects on autophagy and NLRP3 inflammasome-mediated pyroptosis in epithelial cells through the ceRNA network. Moreover, the in vivo studies identified the therapeutic effect of PLGA MSs-carried oe-circGMCL1 in experimental colitis models. This study suggests that circGMCL1 protects intestinal barrier function against Crohn's colitis through alleviating NLRP3 inflammasome-mediated epithelial pyroptosis by promoting autophagy through regulating ANXA7 via sponging miR-124-3p. Therefore, circGMCL1 can serve as a potential biological therapeutic target for Crohn's colitis.
CAR-T cell therapy-related cytokine release syndrome and therapeutic response is modulated by the gut microbiome in hematologic malignancies
Immunotherapy utilizing chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy holds promise for hematologic malignancies, however, response rates and associated immune-related adverse effects widely vary among patients. Here we show, by comparing diversity and composition of the gut microbiome during different CAR-T therapeutic phases in the clinical trial ChiCTR1800017404, that the gut flora characteristically differs among patients and according to treatment stages, and might also reflect patient response to therapy in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM; n"‰="‰43), acute lympholastic leukemia (ALL; n"‰="‰23) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL; n"‰="‰12). We observe significant temporal differences in diversity and abundance of Bifidobacterium, Prevotella, Sutterella, and Collinsella between MM patients in complete remission (n"‰="‰24) and those in partial remission (n"‰="‰11). Furthermore, we find that patients with severe cytokine release syndrome present with higher abundance of Bifidobacterium, Leuconostoc, Stenotrophomonas, and Staphylococcus, which is reproducible in an independent cohort of 38 MM patients. This study has important implications for understanding the biological role of the microbiome in CAR-T treatment responsiveness of hematologic malignancy patients, and may guide therapeutic intervention to increase efficacy. The success rate of CAR-T cell therapy is high in blood cancers, yet individual patient characteristics might reduce therapeutic benefit. Here we show that therapeutic response in MM, ALL and NHL, and occurrence of severe cytokine release syndrome in multiple myeloma are associated with specific gut microbiome alterations.
Human lung-resident mucosal-associated invariant T cells are abundant, express antimicrobial proteins, and are cytokine responsive
Mucosal-associated Invariant T (MAIT) cells are an innate-like T cell subset that recognize a broad array of microbial pathogens, including respiratory pathogens. Here we investigate the transcriptional profile of MAIT cells localized to the human lung, and postulate that MAIT cells may play a role in maintaining homeostasis at this mucosal barrier. Using the MR1/5-OP-RU tetramer, we identified MAIT cells and non-MAIT CD8+ T cells in lung tissue not suitable for transplant from human donors. We used RNA-sequencing of MAIT cells compared to non-MAIT CD8+ T cells to define the transcriptome of MAIT cells in the human lung. We show that, as a population, lung MAIT cells are polycytotoxic, secrete the directly antimicrobial molecule IL-26, express genes associated with persistence, and selectively express cytokine and chemokine- related molecules distinct from other lung-resident CD8+ T cells, such as interferon-Î³- and IL-12- receptors. These data highlight MAIT cells' predisposition to rapid pro-inflammatory cytokine responsiveness and antimicrobial mechanisms in human lung tissue, concordant with findings of blood-derived counterparts, and support a function for MAIT cells as early sensors in the defense of respiratory barrier function.
Topical nitroglycerin to detect reversible microcirculatory dysfunction in patients with circulatory shock after cardiovascular surgery: an observational study
Persistent abnormalities in microcirculatory function are associated with poor clinical outcomes in patients with circulatory shock. We sought to identify patients with acutely reversible microcirculatory dysfunction using a low-dose topical nitroglycerin solution and handheld videomicroscopy during circulatory shock after cardiac surgery. Forty subjects were enrolled for the study, including 20 preoperative control and 20 post-operative patients with shock. To test whether microcirculatory dysfunction is acutely reversible during shock, the sublingual microcirculation was imaged with incident dark field microscopy before and after the application of 0.1Â mL of a 1% nitroglycerin solution (1Â mg/mL). Compared to the control group, patients with shock had a higher microcirculation heterogeneity index (MHI 0.33 vs. 0.12, p"‰<"‰0.001) and a lower microvascular flow index (MFI 2.57 vs. 2.91, p"‰<"‰0.001), total vessel density (TVD 22.47 vs. 25.90Â mm/mm2, p"‰="‰0.005), proportion of perfused vessels (PPV 90.76 vs. 95.89%, p"‰<"‰0.001) and perfused vessel density (PVD 20.44 vs. 24.81Â mm/mm2, p"‰<"‰0.001). After the nitroglycerin challenge, patients with shock had an increase in MFI (2.57 vs. 2.97, p"‰<"‰0.001), TVD (22.47 vs. 27.51Â mm/mm2, p"‰<"‰0.009), PPV (90.76 vs. 95.91%, p"‰<"‰0.001), PVD (20.44 vs. 26.41Â mm/mm2, p"‰<"‰0.001), venular RBC velocity (402.2 vs. 693.9Â Âµm/s, p"‰<"‰0.0004), and a decrease in MHI (0.33 vs. 0.04, p"‰<"‰0.001. Thirteen of 20 patients showed a pharmacodynamic response, defined as an increase in PVD"‰>"‰1.8 SD from shock baseline. Hemodynamics and vasoactive doses did not change during the 30-min study period. Our findings suggest a topical nitroglycerin challenge with handheld videomicroscopy can safely assess for localized recruitment of the microcirculatory blood flow in patients with circulatory shock and may be a useful test to identify nitroglycerin responsiveness.
Morphometric assessment of the left inferior phrenic vein in patients with portal hypertension
The left inferior phrenic vein (LIPV) is a major drainage vessel of gastric varices and serves as an important conduit in endovascular treatment for gastric varices. The narrowing of LIPV has been empirically demonstrated and sometimes hinders catheter insertion for the treatment of gastric varices. We herein investigated the morphology of narrowed LIPV in patients with portal hypertension. Venograms of LIPV on 25 patients with gastric varices (15 males; 10 females; age range, 45"“79Â years with a mean of 67Â years) were retrospectively reviewed, the following four parameters were measured: the diameter of LIPV, the diameter of narrowed LIPV, the narrowing rate, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein. On all 25 venograms, a narrowing was detected just above the common trunk with the left adrenal vein. The diameter of LIPV was 9.0"‰Â±"‰4.2Â mm, the diameter of narrowed LIPV was 5.1"‰Â±"‰2.3Â mm, the narrowing rate was 40.6"‰Â±"‰16.0%, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein was 20.0"‰Â±"‰7.4Â mm. This anatomical information about the narrowing of LIPV may contribute to the safe and efficacious treatment of gastric varices.
The neurovascular unit and systemic biology in stroke - implications for translation and treatment
Ischaemic stroke is a leading cause of disability and death for which no acute treatments exist beyond recanalization. The development of novel therapies has been repeatedly hindered by translational failures that have changed the way we think about tissue damage after stroke. What was initially a neuron-centric view has been replaced with the concept of the neurovascular unit (NVU), which encompasses neuronal, glial and vascular compartments, and the biphasic nature of neural"“glial"“vascular signalling. However, it is now clear that the brain is not the private niche it was traditionally thought to be and that the NVU interacts bidirectionally with systemic biology, such as systemic metabolism, the peripheral immune system and the gut microbiota. Furthermore, these interactions are profoundly modified by internal and external factors, such as ageing, temperature and day"“night cycles. In this Review, we propose an extension of the concept of the NVU to include its dynamic interactions with systemic biology. We anticipate that this integrated view will lead to the identification of novel mechanisms of stroke pathophysiology, potentially explain previous translational failures, and improve stroke care by identifying new biomarkers of and treatment targets in stroke.
Acute sleep loss increases CNS health biomarkers and compromises the ability to stay awake in a sex-and weight-specific manner
Night shift work impairs vigilance performance, reduces the ability to stay awake, and compromises brain health. To investigate if the magnitude of these adverse night shift work effects differs between sexes and weight groups, 47 men and women with either normal weight or obesity participated in one night of sleep and one night of total sleep loss. During the night of sleep loss, participants' subjective sleepiness, vigilance performance, and ability to stay awake during 2-min quiet wake with eyes closed were repeatedly assessed. In addition, blood was collected in the morning after sleep loss and sleep to measure central nervous system (CNS) health biomarkers. Our analysis showed that women were sleepier during the night of sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.05) and spent more time in microsleep during quiet wake testing (P"‰<"‰0.05). Finally, higher blood levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of axonal damage, were found among women in the morning after sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.002). Compared with normal-weight subjects, those with obesity were more prone to fall asleep during quiet wake (P"‰<"‰0.05) and exhibited higher blood levels of the CNS health biomarker pTau181 following sleep loss (P"‰="‰0.001). Finally, no differences in vigilance performance were noted between the sex and weight groups. Our findings suggest that the ability to stay awake during and the CNS health biomarker response to night shift work may differ between sexes and weight groups. Follow-up studies must confirm our findings under more long-term night shift work conditions.
Compatibility between snails and schistosomes: insights from new genetic resources, comparative genomics, and genetic mapping
The freshwater snail Biomphalaria glabrata is an important intermediate host of the parasite Schistosoma mansoni that causes human intestinal schistosomiasis. To better understand vector snail biology and help advance innovative snail control strategies, we have developed a new snail model consisting of two homozygous B. glabrata lines (iM line and iBS90) with sharply contrasting schistosome-resistance phenotypes. We produced and compared high-quality genome sequences for iM line and iBS90 which were assembled from 255 (N50"‰="‰22.7"‰Mb) and 346 (N50"‰="‰19.4"‰Mb) scaffolds, respectively. Using F2 offspring bred from the two lines and the newly generated iM line genome, we constructed 18 linkage groups (representing the 18 haploid chromosomes) covering 96% of the genome and identified three new QTLs (quantitative trait loci), two involved in snail resistance/susceptibility and one relating to body pigmentation. This study provides excellent genomic resources for unveiling complex vector snail biology, reveals genomic difference between resistant and susceptible lines, and offers novel insights into genetic mechanism of the compatibility between snail and schistosome.
Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study
Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
TOB1 attenuates IRF3-directed antiviral responses by recruiting HDAC8 to specifically suppress IFN-Î² expression
Interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3) is a key transcription factor required for the secretion of type I interferons (IFN-Î±/Î²) and initiation of antiviral immune response. However, the negative feedback regulator of IRF3-directed antiviral response remains unknown. In this study, we demonstrated that viral infection induced the interaction of the transducer of ERBB2.1 (TOB1) with IRF3, which bound to the promoter region of Ifnb1 in macrophages. TOB1 inhibited Ifnb1 transcription by disrupting IRF3 binding and recruiting histone deacetylase 8 (HDAC8) to the Ifnb1 promoter region. Consequently, TOB1 attenuated IRF3-directed IFN-Î² expression in virus-infected macrophages. Tob1 deficiency enhanced antiviral response and suppressed viral replication in vivo. Thus, we identified TOB1 as a feedback inhibitor of host antiviral innate immune response and revealed a mechanism underlying viral immune escape.
Children and adolescents with ASD treated with CBD-rich cannabis exhibit significant improvements particularly in social symptoms: an open label study
In recent years there has been growing interest in the potential benefits of CBD-rich cannabis treatment for children with ASD. Several open label studies and one double-blind placebo-controlled study have reported that CBD-rich cannabis is safe and potentially effective in reducing disruptive behaviors and improving social communication. However, previous studies have mostly based their conclusions on parental reports without the use of standardized clinical assessments. Here, we conducted an open label study to examine the efficacy of 6 months of CBD-rich cannabis treatment in children and adolescents with ASD. Longitudinal changes in social communication abilities and restricted and repetitive behaviors (RRB) were quantified using parent report with the Social Responsiveness Scale and clinical assessment with the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS). We also quantified changes in adaptive behaviors using the Vineland, and cognitive abilities using an age-appropriate Wechsler test. Eighty-two of the 110 recruited participants completed the 6-month treatment protocol. While some participants did not exhibit any improvement in symptoms, there were overall significant improvements in social communication abilities as quantified by the ADOS, SRS, and Vineland with larger improvements in participants who had more severe initial symptoms. Significant improvements in RRB were noted only with parent-reported SRS scores and there were no significant changes in cognitive scores. These findings suggest that treatment with CBD-rich cannabis can yield improvements, particularly in social communication abilities, which were visible even when using standardized clinical assessments. Additional double-blind placebo-controlled studies utilizing standardized assessments are highly warranted for substantiating these findings.
The evolving standards of active surveillance monitoring
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Al Awamlh et al. analyzed the SEER Prostate with Watchful Waiting database to explore the intensity of testing among men electing active surveillance following the diagnosis of low grade prostate cancer [1]. They specifically looked at three primary metrics to monitor disease progression: serum psa values, prostate biopsy, and multi-parametric MRI studies. Their primary conclusions were that Black men had a lower frequency of receiving all three tests when compared to non-Black men and that men in the highest income quintile were likely to undergo PSA tests and MRI scans more frequently when compared to men in the lower income quintiles. None of these findings are surprising since race and income play significant roles in virtually all health care delivered in the United States.
Surface translocation of ACE2 and TMPRSS2 upon TLR4/7/8 activation is required for SARS-CoV-2 infection in circulating monocytes
Infection of human peripheral blood cells by SARS-CoV-2 has been debated because immune cells lack mRNA expression of both angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and transmembrane serine protease type 2 (TMPRSS2). Herein we demonstrate that resting primary monocytes harbor abundant cytoplasmic ACE2 and TMPRSS2 protein and that circulating exosomes contain significant ACE2 protein. Upon ex vivo TLR4/7/8 stimulation, cytoplasmic ACE2 was quickly translocated to the monocyte cell surface independently of ACE2 transcription, while TMPRSS2 surface translocation occurred in conjunction with elevated mRNA expression. The rapid translocation of ACE2 to the monocyte cell surface was blocked by the endosomal trafficking inhibitor endosidin 2, suggesting that endosomal ACE2 could be derived from circulating ACE2-containing exosomes. TLR-stimulated monocytes concurrently expressing ACE2 and TMPRSS2 on the cell surface were efficiently infected by SARS-CoV-2, which was significantly mitigated by remdesivir, TMPRSS2 inhibitor camostat, and anti-ACE2 antibody. Mass cytometry showed that ACE2 surface translocation in peripheral myeloid cells from patients with severe COVID-19 correlated with its hyperactivation and PD-L1 expression. Collectively, TLR4/7/8-induced ACE2 translocation with TMPRSS2 expression makes circulating monocytes permissive to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Author Correction: Plastic injection molding dies using hybrid additively manufactured 420/CX stainless steels: electrochemical considerations
Correction to: npj Materials Degradation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41529-022-00280-y, published online 19 August 2022. In this article the affiliations for Mohammad Jahanbakht were incorrectly given as '3Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX 76019, United States. 4Graduate School of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran,1458889694, Iran.' but should have been '3Graduate School of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran,1458889694, Iran. 4Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX 76019, United States,'. The original article has been corrected.
Inhibiting Key Enzyme Selectively Kills Melanoma Cells, Study Shows
Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, led by Ze’ev Ronai, Ph.D., have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme selectively kills melanoma cells and stops tumor growth. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
