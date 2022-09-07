Read full article on original website
everettsilvertips.com
GAME RECAP: Young guns lead the way, Tips win preseason matchup 5-1
EVERETT, Wash. — The kids led the way in Everett Saturday night as the Silvertips bested the Tri-City Americans 5-1 in their second game of the preseason at Angel of the Winds Arena. Carter Bear, an ’06-born forward selected in the sixth round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft,...
What time, what channel is the Portland State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Portland State travels up Interstate 5 to face the Dawgs at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. PT and the game will air on Pac-12 Washington. Last Saturday, Washington (1-0) won its first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, beating Kent State, 45-20. Last Thursday, the Vikings began this season with a tough, 21-17 loss at San Jose State, with the Spartans scoring the game-winning touchdown with just 1:11 left in the game. The Huskies will remain home for two more Saturdays after this week’s game as, on Sept. 17, Michigan State pays its first visit to Seattle since the season-opener in 1970. The following week, the Huskies open Pac-12 play against their oldest collegiate rival, Stanford, on September 28.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
chainstoreage.com
Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation
In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Portland State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Portland State 0-1; Washington 1-0 Last Season Records: Washington 4-8; Portland State 5-6 The Washington Huskies will stay at home another week and welcome the Portland State Vikings at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies earned a 41-3 in their most recent game in September of 2016.
travelawaits.com
10 Best Seattle Vacation Homes, Certified By Airbnb Plus
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You may know Seattle for many different things — lots of sports, the 1962 World’s Fair, or maybe even the Space Needle that the fair left behind. But Seattle has so much more to do! If you’re thinking of vacationing in the Emerald City, we’ve pulled together several lodging options for you that you’re going to love.
Smoke moves into Western Washington with poor air quality expected to persist into weekend
SEATTLE — Wildfires to the north and east are bringing smoke and hazy skies to the Puget Sound region, and windy conditions and hot weather are raising concerns of high fire danger this weekend. Fires are burning in the North Cascades, British Columbia, Southwest Washington, and Eastern Washington. Warm...
KING-5
Lumen Field's newest food offerings celebrate popular local restaurants
SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season. "It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.
KING-5
Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
Many have worried Pattison's West would be redeveloped, but El Centro de la Raza tells KING 5 that won't happen. Although, it will have to get a new name.
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
Smoke set to envelop Seattle as heat and wildfire danger increases this weekend
Wildfires from the north will likely bring hazy skies and worst air quality to Seattle this weekend, as windy weather and increased temperatures raise concerns across Western Washington. This will be another hot weekend, bringing temperatures into the low 80s on Friday, and the low 90s by Saturday. Wildfire risk...
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
seattlerefined.com
12 of the best unique date ideas in Seattle
Why should all those people on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have all the fun? Whether you are looking for new ideas to impress that special someone or just looking for something different to do with your spouse, we’ve got you covered (and no camera crew following you)! From an adventure in the trees to lounging by the water, we’ve found some great places for lovers of cats, fans of science or people who just want to get lost once in a while.
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Drop, Here Are the Areas in Washington You Can Save at the Pump
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease, although some counties still are dealing with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $3.76 a gallon instead of $4.21 in August, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington's state...
Get lost: Kraken-themed corn maze will benefit charities
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — If you like the sound of whispering wind and rustling leaves as you lose yourself in the corn rows, love the Seattle Kraken — or both — this activity might be for you. This year, the design for the Stocker Farms corn maze will...
M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo
LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
worktruckonline.com
Building a Dump Truck Fleet from the Ground Up
When you ask a kid what they want to do when they grow up, you might expect to hear professional athlete, astronaut, doctor, or even super hero. If you asked Dontel Ball, owner of Ball & Son Excavation when he was a kid in the 1980s, his response would have been dump truck driver.
q13fox.com
State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
