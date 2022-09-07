Read full article on original website
UFC President Dana White responds to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago: “We were drinking”
UFC President Dana White is responding to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago. It was during an interview with ESPN that Nate Diaz revealed there was an incident which occurred between the UFC President and the fighter way back in 2014. Laughing, Diaz said he ‘almost beat up’ White during the altercation:
Pro fighters react after multiple altercations involving Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland lead to UFC 279 press conference cancellation
Several pro fighters have reacted after altercations involving Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland resulted in the cancellation of the UFC 279 press conference. Today’s presser was cancelled prematurely after “all hell broke loose” backstage, this according to UFC President Dana White. “Yeah, this ain’t gonna...
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Khamzat Chimaev blames Darren Till for his huge weight miss at UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev has taken to Twitter to release his first statement following his massive weight miss ahead of UFC 279. Chimaev was set to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz in what was going to be a massive fight. It was a big opportunity for Chimaev to face a massive star in Diaz but on Friday morning, it was revealed he was having problems making weight and when he stepped on the scale he weighed 178.5lbs, 7.5lbs overweight.
Kevin Holland issues statement after backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev cancels the UFC 279 press conference
Kevin Holland has issued a statement after his backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev forced Dana White to cancel today’s UFC 279 press conference. Holland participated in the event opposite his upcoming opponent Daniel Rodriguez. Once finished fielding questions from the media, ‘Trailblazer’ and ‘D-Rod’ made their way backstage so the next set of fighters could come on.
thecomeback.com
Former WWE star’s arrest includes disturbing details
It wasn’t that long ago that Velveteen Dream was a rising star in WWE’s NXT promotion and seemed destined to be one of the company’s top performers one day. However, he was released from the promotion in 2020 and now he’s been arrested for allegedly attacking a gym employee.
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.
Khamzat Chimaev: Nate Diaz, Kevin Holland got what they 'deserved' in UFC 279 press conference brawl
Khamzat Chimaev appears to have no regrets for his role in the melee that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. Just moments before the top six fighters on Saturday’s card were set to take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, UFC president Dana White revealed some “crazy sh*t” happened backstage.
Conor McGregor takes another jab at Hasbulla on social media
Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Hasbulla as one of combat sports’ strangest rivalries seemingly continues. It’s not exactly unheard of for Conor McGregor to go on a strange rant via social media but more often than not, it’s targeted at someone he’s actively trying to fight – usually in the UFC.
Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Kevin Holland calling him “wannabe street”: “Forget that last slap I gave you?”
Kevin Holland is very familiar with Khamzat Chimaev’s habit of getting in the faces of UFC athletes on fight week. Back in September of 2020, Chimaev accosted him at the UFC fighter hotel, getting physical with ‘Trailblazer’ over an Instagram comment about wearing masks. “He only does...
MMAmania.com
Report: Dustin Poirier accepts short-notice fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, currently on standby
Dustin Poirier was willing to step in on short notice to fight Nate Diaz in UFC 279’s main event, but the promotion hasn’t called “Diamond” back. That’s because it got Diaz to accept a fight with Tony Ferguson, while matching his original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin Holland.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
Nate Diaz says he “gave up” on preparing for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279: “Whatever. Beat me.”
Nate Diaz has given up on preparing for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their main event clash at UFC 279. For the longest time, Diaz has been wanting to fight out his UFC contract but the promotion wasn’t willing to give him the fights he wanted. He then got booked to headline UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev in a fight he says he didn’t want and still doesn’t want.
TMZ.com
Khamzat Chimaev Misses Weight By 7.5 Lbs., Now Fighting Kevin Holland
4:05 PM PT -- Holland joined the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) last Wednesday (Aug. 31) ... and Babcock asked him if he had interest in serving as the backup fighter at UFC 279 for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev, barring something unforeseen. Kevin told us ......
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off: “Diaz probably garnered the UFC somewhere between 500 million to a billion dollars”
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off. This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a blockbuster welterweight main event. For many months now fans have questioned whether or not this is the right route to go down for both men, especially with Diaz being set to compete in the last fight on his current UFC deal.
Yardbarker
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Fan records Darren Till, Kevin Holland altercation following chaotic UFC 279 non-presser (Video)
UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday after multiple backstage altercations threatened the safety of ... well, just about everyone. To be fair, event headliner Khamzat Chimaev warned us that his crew — which “Borz” claims to be 20 deep — would be ready for war when opponent Nate Diaz and his squad rolled up for their respective media duties. Instead, everyone was sent home until the UFC 279 weigh ins later today, which will undoubtedly have extra security ahead of this Sat. night’s (Sept. 10, 2022) pay-per-view (PPV) card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
Leon Edwards questions Kamaru Usman’s “weird” reaction to KO loss at UFC 278: “I just don’t believe it”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has questioned Kamaru Usman‘s recent comments. ‘Rocky’ faced ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in the main event of UFC 278 last month. The bout was a rematch of their previous encounter at UFC on Fox 17 in December 2015. In that first meeting, Usman scored a unanimous decision victory.
