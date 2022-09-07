ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

“Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” Will Offer Fitness Classes and “Walk with a Doc” at Heritage Park

Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – This Saturday, September 10, the “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” program will be held at Heritage Park at 1581 N. Chaparral Street.

The “Walk with a Doc” will be offered at 8:00 a.m. This doctor-led group is a fun and safe place to go for a walk, learn about health and make new friends. The event is FREE and open to everyone! Future walks will be held on the 2nd Saturday of every month. On September 10, Dr. Matt Bayazitoglu will present information about the benefits of walking for adults. Dr. Maria Narcise will adjust the presentation about the same topic for the children’s walk. Register for this event today!

You can also join us for a FREE fitness class from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Sign up for the ‘Back to Basics’ Fitness, Yoga, or Zumba class.

Our community partner, H-E-B, will provide fruit and water for all participants.

In coordination with Victor Betancourt of VFit Productions and the City’s Parks & Recreation Department, the City will offer “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” exercise and wellness events for ages eight and older with abilities and skill levels on Saturdays. The class schedule is available online.

Register online today for the fitness classes at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit. Class sessions are limited to 30 participants. Bring your own yoga mat and water, as appropriate for the workout. All participants receive a punch card to record each Saturday attended. A completed punch card is eligible for a prize!

The public is also invited to provide feedback and suggestions on “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” by participating in the short online survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5NWBLF2, open now through September 30, 2022.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 in advance.

Please share your photos with us on social media at

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SafeFunFit.CCTX/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/safefunfit.cctx/

For more information about Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront, visit www.cctexas.com/safefunfit.

