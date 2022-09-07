Read full article on original website
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Village of Owego approves purchase of new dump truck
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new vehicle is headed to the Village of Owego. On Tuesday, officials voted in favor of buying a dump truck. It’ll cost no more than $96,000. Village officials approved purchasing a new police car in August. Elsewhere in Tioga County, solar panels are...
Masks still required at licensed health facilities
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A COVID-19 protocol update from health officials. The Tompkins County Health Department is reminding all that masks are still required in licensed health facilities like nursing homes and hospitals. They’re also still required at the health department building and mental health building. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa wanted to clarify after Kathy Hochul lifted the mask mandate on public transportation yesterday.
