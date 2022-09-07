Read full article on original website
Related
Dear Fujifilm, Please Double Down on the Future of GFX.
Fujifilm has quickly become one of my favorite camera systems to shoot with. Their color science works impeccably well for my fashion and portraiture work. Plus, they have been on a mission to make medium format more accessible than ever. Annie Leibovitz is among the more notable photographers to have made the switch to GFX.
Nikon Z 24-120mm F4 S Review: Consistently Reliable Results
Nikon’s Z 24-70mm f4 S kit lens was one of their surprise performers. No one really expected this kind of sharpness and image quality from a kit lens. It was an affordable option over their 2.8 offering, giving many users an excellent entry into the Nikon mirrorless family. The Nikon Z 24-120mm f4 S has impressive image qualities, and the body handling remains quite similar. It adds macro capabilities, an L-Fn button, a dedicated manual focus ring, and an extra 50mm reach. All this for just $100 more than the 24-70mm f4 S.
The Best Full Frame Cameras for Portraits Under $3,000
If you want to get affordable full-frame cameras, then you’ve come to the right place. Cameras for portraits can be had much cheaper for sure, but if you want great tech in a full-frame body, you’ll need to reach for these. We went into our Reviews Index and found a bunch of great current cameras for portraits on the market. Dive in with us!
Godox Lux Junior Review. One of the Best Flashes We’ve Used
Years ago, Fujifilm made a small flash for photographers that folks didn’t purchase because it was too weak. There was demand for one when doing street photography, but for years the modern camera industry didn’t have anything to offer. Then Godox launched the Lux Junior: a small flash designed for street photography and a bunch of other uses. The Godox Lux Junior has a retro design and a fairly simple interface to use. And best of all, it’s powerful enough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Our Canon EOS R5 Review Update Has Fascinating Feedback
There aren’t many cameras I’ve seen generate as much internet hate as the Canon EOS R5. A ton of it came from the Sony audience. I’ve been using the camera for years, and it’s incredible. In some ways, I find it better than the Sony a1. And the EOS R5 continues to get updates via firmware. So we’ve included notes from our Canon EOS R5 review update for you after the jump.
OM System 12-40mm F2.8 Pro II Review: The New Workhorse?
In 2013, we reviewed the Olympus 12-40mm f2.8 PRO lens. Nearly a decade later, the company has introduced the OM System 12-40mm f2.8 Pro II. In terms of specs and usability, not a lot has changed. It’s around the same weight, still has the same aperture blades, and retains many of the same specs as the original lens. What’s different? Honestly, it doesn’t seem like much. However, it’s now insanely weather resistant and feels like it focuses much faster.
Stop Down For Better Results. TTArtisan 50mm F2 Review
It’s not quite a pancake lens, but the TTArtisan 50mm f2 lens is almost compact enough to be called one. A little bigger than an artisanal macaron, the lens doesn’t feel cheap in any way to hold. With a full metal body and clicked aperture ring, you’d be surprised to know that the lens retails for less than $80. But can it perform as well as it looks and feels?
These Tamron Lenses for Bird Photography Have a Nice Rebate
Birding season is about to come to a fascinating turn! And to make the most of it, you should grab a Tamron lens like the 150-500mm or the 70-300mm that we’ve reviewed. Take a look for yourself! If you’re searching for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers that use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The New Leica D-Lux 7 “A BATHING APE X STASH” Is Really Gorgeous
Quite literally, the staff brings up Leica cameras every week in our chat. We’re in awe of their lenses and their cameras. And at the age of 35, when I want more nice things that last, the new Leica D-Lux 7 “A BATHING APE X STASH” edition beckons me. Perhaps it’s the fact that it reminds me a ton of the graffiti I grew up with around NY, as I didn’t see Street Art until I was a grown man! And while I’m not usually a fan of camo-print, we have to admit it’s pretty gorgeous on this camera.
The Canon EOS R5 is Amazing at Bird Photography
We issued another update to our Canon EOS R5 review recently. This time around, we decided to push the limits of what it was said to be able to do. When we typically see photos of birds and animals, they’re stagnant. But the Canon EOS R5 has animal AI detection that is seriously amazing to us. So we set up a test to see how well it could track birds doing something pretty unpredictable: fighting over food. And as you’ll see in our Canon EOS R5 review update, it did a pretty incredible job.
Here are the Nikon Deals for September
There’s a rebate on the Nikon 28-75mm f2.8 Z lens right now, and we rated it pretty well. Plus, there’s a rebate available on their Editor’s choice award winning 40mm f2 lens! Beyond that, there are a bunch of rebates on DSLR lenses and DSLRs too. Take a look after the jump!
The Best Panasonic Lenses for Beginners Under $700 for Full Frame Cameras
There are so many of you reaching for Panasonic cameras these days. Congratulations! You’re taking the first steps to being an incredibly hybrid multi-media shooter. And if you’re looking for better lenses, then we’ve got a round up you’ll love. We’ve tested the best Panasonic lenses for beginners. What’s more, they’re under a certain amount and these are all full-frame.
Your Phone’s Camera Can’t: Photographing Sports Like Professional Photographers
If there is something that your smartphone definitely can’t photograph well, it’s sports. Sports photography is the passion of so many people. Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis regularly documents her kids playing sports. And we know that lots of you want to share those incredible snippets of action on social media. So if you want to seriously get into photographing sports, just know that your phone just isn’t going to cut it.
Opinion: Fujifilm Really Needs a New Compact Camera for Pros
I’ve been saying for years that professional photographers have been neglected in the pocket camera world. I literally just got off the phone with my good buddy Ian Pettigrew. He asked me for advice on buying a nice compact camera, and we ultimately decided on a film camera. Fujifilm photographers used to have a ton of good options in the way of the XF10, the X70, and more. But these days we have barely anything. We really need them modern choices, and here’s why.
Olympus 150-400mm f4.5 Pro Review. An Innovative Wonder
If there were a nearly perfect lens for the OM System cameras for birding, it would be the Olympus 150-400mm f4.5 PRO. Billed for wildlife, birding, and sports, it’s an innovative lens capable of giving photographers a very high keeper rate. Combined with the OM1’s autofocusing abilities, it will be hard to miss a shot in the right conditions. Then there’s the build quality and IP durability rating this lens shares with the cameras to consider. Of course, who can forget about the built-in 1.4x teleconverter that can be activated when needed? Overall, this proves to be a fantastic lens.
The Canon EOS R7 Has a Feature We’ve Wanted for a While
There isn’t really a whole lot that the Canon EOS R7 got recently. But what has happened is surely worth noting. First off, the biggest update to the Canon EOS R7 in the recent firmware release has to do with cloud processing of images. That’s all that we know of. However, we’re actually more excited by the fact that Canon is finally doing something we’ve wanted for a long time.
There’s A New Tamron Z Mount Lens Coming Up
Tamron Co., Ltd. of Japan has just announced the development of their first Nikon Z mount AF lens, the Tamron 70-300mm f4.5-6.3 Di III RXD. Nikon Z owners are sure to love this as it’s Tamron’s first autofocus lens for Z mount cameras. Until now, Viltrox was the only 3rd party brand that made AF Z mount lenses, with brands like Laowa and TTArtisan sticking to manual focus options. At just under 6″ in length and weighing 20.5 oz, Tamron claims this is the “world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless telephoto zoom lens.” Can this Tamron Z mount lens spur other Nikon Z lens manufacturers to bring out AF lenses?
Get the Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 G2 for $100 Off
In our review, the only thing that held us back from giving the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 an Editor’s Choice Award was the fact that it has a bigger brother. See for yourself in our review! If you’re looking for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers that use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. If that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
Fujifilm XH2 First Impressions. All the Pixels!
The Fujifilm XH2 was announced today officially, and we had some hands on time with it here in NYC. This is the camera that a certain breed of photographers have been waiting for. They’ve wanted a DSLR-style camera from Fujifilm with Fuji’s film simulations and all. What’s more, they crammed 40 megapixels onto the sensor. Some of us might think that that’s too much, but so far we’re actually quite impressed with how it’s performing.
The Fujifilm XH2 Isn’t Even the Most Exciting Thing About Today
We knew that the Fujifilm XH2 was going to be announced today for Fujifilm X Summit, and photographers are waiting to see and hear more. As was previously reported, this camera is more for photographers than it is for content creators and those who need speed. And perhaps the most fascinating thing about this is that there’s a 40MP X Trans sensor at the heart. Yes, it’s still X Trans and there are 7 stops of in-body image stabilization. But trust us, that’s not even the most exciting announcement from today.
The Phoblographer
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT
For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.http://thephoblographer.com/
Comments / 0