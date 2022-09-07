Read full article on original website
CEO Closes $28 Million Government Contract — ‘It’s the Way to Go’ for Black Entrepreneurs
8 out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months. Lack of funding prevents most businesses from staying open long enough to be profitable. Government contracting offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to secure mid- to long-term contracts that will guarantee cash inflow. In 2014, cybersecurity expert, Lonye Ford, co-founded...
The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns
Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Waterless Textile Finishing at Scale? 2 Innovators Are Trying to Make That Happen
The Haartz Corporation, a specialist in engineered and designed textile materials, and Green Theme Technologies (GTT), a producer of waterless and PFAS-free textile finishing, announced a partnership to revolutionize how textiles are finished in the United States. GTT’s PFAS-free and waterless Empel textile finishing platform eliminates harmful chemicals from all levels of textile finishing without the use of water. The collaboration reduces environmental impacts and improves product performance across the apparel, furniture and automotive markets. Developed by GTT, the Enpel platform can apply a wide variety of finishes, including durable water repellent, anti-wicking and durable stain. Empel uses sustainable “clean chemistry” to...
HHW Gaming: PlayStation Is Helping The Push For Diversity In Gaming With Its Latest Efforts
On Tuesday (Sep.6), PlayStation announced via its blog about recent efforts the company has made to improve diversity in the gaming world. The post HHW Gaming: PlayStation Is Helping The Push For Diversity In Gaming With Its Latest Efforts appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Global governments demonstrate the wide-ranging use cases of NFT technology
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A recent document released by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) indicates that officials in the EU...
Crazy 'Retail Rubik's Cube' Success - Has Infobird Found The Right Combination?
The Rubik’s Cube, a cultural craze in the 1980s, continues to tease and baffle many. Elegant yet exacting, the cube holds several billion combinations, all of which must be resolved into one harmonious solution. The quest for the perfect SaaS solution also drives Infobird Co. Ltd. IFBD and its...
The Metaverse and Digital Avatars: Is This the Future of Communication and Branding?
The idea of a digital avatar is pretty popular in various industries. Businesses can benefit by using digital avatars as part of their brand identity.
