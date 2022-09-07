Read full article on original website
Gary Payton II Reveals True Reason For Leaving Warriors
Gary Payton II left the Golden State Warriors and joined the Portland Trail Blazers
Brian Windhorst Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Partnership: "You Can’t Tell Me That That Backcourt Can Work In Any Circumstance In 2022 NBA.”
After an abysmal showing in the 2021-22 campaign, Russell Westbrook became a target for experts and fans looking to pin someone for the Lakers' failed season. Despite his relatively admirable numbers, Russ was more of a problem than anything else, as his turnover rate, poor defense, and limited range drastically altered what the Lakers were able to do on the floor.
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
Lakers News: Will Dwight Howard Play In Another NBA Game?
It's possible that the three-time DPOY closed out his career with the Lakers last season.
NBA champion Matt Barnes chimes on Sixers adding Montrezl Harrell
The Philadelphia 76ers added to their depth on Tuesday when they brought in former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on a two-year deal. The Sixers needed more depth behind Joel Embiid, and the Harrell signing addresses that need. Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games...
Pelicans VP Swin Cash Joins Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022
New Orleans Pelicans' vice president of basketball operations and team development, has been enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Report reveals current framework of NBA in-season tournament
The NBA is pressing ahead with its plans for an in-season tournament, and a new report has shed light on what the format might look like. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the current proposal involves all 30 NBA teams playing cup games through November. After that, eight teams will move on to a single-elimination tournament, which is slated to conclude in December.
West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Warriors, Kings
Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
Opinion: Western Conference Team Should Sign This 7x NBA All-Star
On Friday, September 9, Joe Johnson still remains a free agent. The seven-time NBA All-Star played in one game for the Boston Celtics this past season, and I think that the Los Angeles Lakers should consider adding him to their roster.
Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Grizzlies are ready to be contenders. Here’s a Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary. The obvious number one priority for the Grizzlies was re-signing their first option, Ja Morant. After averaging 27.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, Morant was presented wit the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award last year. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs last year and will be important in the team’s future.
Montrezl Harrell is a familiar face to key Sixers decision makers
The Sixers recently made a notable move by adding Montrezl Harrell to the bench unit. The former Sixth Man of the Year is an improved tool to add to the rotation. The 28-year-old holds career averages of 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in his 21.5 minutes per game. He is an elite finisher around the rim and can be counted on for some rim-rocking dunks this season. Harrell has some creative ability and is the most polished offensive player that has ever backed up Joel Embiid. He also has a great familiarity with several members of the Sixers organization already.
Here's Every Phoenix Suns NBA 2K23 Rating
NBA 2K23 is finally here, and the Phoenix Suns have plenty of talented players in the game. Of course, no player in Phoenix ranks higher than cover athlete Devin Booker, who is one of the few players in the league with a 90+ rating. According to 2Kratings.com, the Suns are...
NBA exec: Russell Westbrook going to Heat 'makes sense'
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it abundantly clear that they would prefer to go into the 2022-23 NBA season with Russell Westbrook off the roster. In recent weeks, the front office has done its best to spin the situation in a more favorable light. They’re willing to try Westbrook and Pat Beverley together — they insist. There is no urgency to deal Westbrook away — they claim. Their Plan B option is solid, they maintain.
