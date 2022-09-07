ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

Brian Windhorst Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Partnership: "You Can’t Tell Me That That Backcourt Can Work In Any Circumstance In 2022 NBA.”

After an abysmal showing in the 2021-22 campaign, Russell Westbrook became a target for experts and fans looking to pin someone for the Lakers' failed season. Despite his relatively admirable numbers, Russ was more of a problem than anything else, as his turnover rate, poor defense, and limited range drastically altered what the Lakers were able to do on the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report reveals current framework of NBA in-season tournament

The NBA is pressing ahead with its plans for an in-season tournament, and a new report has shed light on what the format might look like. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the current proposal involves all 30 NBA teams playing cup games through November. After that, eight teams will move on to a single-elimination tournament, which is slated to conclude in December.
NBA
Yardbarker

West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Warriors, Kings

Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Game Haus

Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary

With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Grizzlies are ready to be contenders. Here’s a Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary. The obvious number one priority for the Grizzlies was re-signing their first option, Ja Morant. After averaging 27.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, Morant was presented wit the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award last year. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs last year and will be important in the team’s future.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Montrezl Harrell is a familiar face to key Sixers decision makers

The Sixers recently made a notable move by adding Montrezl Harrell to the bench unit. The former Sixth Man of the Year is an improved tool to add to the rotation. The 28-year-old holds career averages of 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in his 21.5 minutes per game. He is an elite finisher around the rim and can be counted on for some rim-rocking dunks this season. Harrell has some creative ability and is the most polished offensive player that has ever backed up Joel Embiid. He also has a great familiarity with several members of the Sixers organization already.
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's Every Phoenix Suns NBA 2K23 Rating

NBA 2K23 is finally here, and the Phoenix Suns have plenty of talented players in the game. Of course, no player in Phoenix ranks higher than cover athlete Devin Booker, who is one of the few players in the league with a 90+ rating. According to 2Kratings.com, the Suns are...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA exec: Russell Westbrook going to Heat 'makes sense'

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it abundantly clear that they would prefer to go into the 2022-23 NBA season with Russell Westbrook off the roster. In recent weeks, the front office has done its best to spin the situation in a more favorable light. They’re willing to try Westbrook and Pat Beverley together — they insist. There is no urgency to deal Westbrook away — they claim. Their Plan B option is solid, they maintain.
LOS ANGELES, CA

