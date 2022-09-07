Read full article on original website
How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Arizona
Everything you need to know about tuning in as Mississippi State takes on Arizona.
Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Arizona Football
Keep up here as Mississippi State takes on the Arizona Wildcats in late-night action.
Mississippi State Bulldogs: New Dude Alert!
First blog post and I’m already disappointing folks. No, this isn’t a post about Coach Lemonis adding a new RHP to the squad, sorry. This is my official “Hi, How ya doin’?” to you, the lovely readers of Maroon & White Nation, and to the broader Mississippi State fanbase that I am so excited to engage with again. You probably don’t remember, but some time ago I was a staff contributor with For Whom the Cowbell Tolls (RIP in peace). That was a tremendous site to be a part of during some incredibly fun years to be an MSU fan, it taught me boatloads about how to respond to the comment section, what sites you people go to for your news/content, and how to share my love of the Bulldogs.
theunderdogtribune.com
Cowbells reportedly won’t be allowed at Mississippi State football vs. Arizona Wildcats
Well, if you’re taking your cowbell on the road, you might want to leave it at your hotel. The Mississippi State football game between the Bulldogs and the Arizona Wildcats is very clearly a game that is on the road. It’s not happening in Starkville. So don’t take your cowbell to the game.
Mississippi State Football: What Are the Implications of Saturday’s Game vs. Arizona?
What happens if the Mississippi State Bulldogs win on Saturday? What happens if the Mississippi State Bulldogs lose on Saturday? I’m so glad you asked. That is why I’m here. Let’s discuss the implications of Saturday’s game vs. the Arizona Wildcats. What happens if the Bulldogs...
Mississippi State RB Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Mississippi State football has reportedly lost one player to the transfer portal.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cowbells allowed at Arizona Stadium 'as long as it doesn't affect play,' per report
Mississippi State travels to Arizona looking to improve to 2-0 on the season. And apparently, there will be a lot of Bulldogs fans making the trip. As always. Arizona AD Dave Heeke said that 41,000 tickets have been sold and that the university expects a large number of Mississippi State fans to make up the total attendance Saturday.
Three Mississippi State Athletes to Watch in the Bulldogs' Matchup Against Arizona This Weekend
Here are three MSU student-athletes to watch in Saturday's upcoming game against the Wildcats.
WTOK-TV
No fans permitted for Meridian’s game against West Lauderdale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was announced by Meridian High School that there will be no fans in attendance for the Wildcats game against the West Lauderdale Knights. All tickets purchased via Go Fan will be refunded. The game will be live-streamed. Visit the Meridian Public School District’s website, click on Athletics, and “Watch Wildcat Sports Here” to watch.
Picayune Item
MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
wtva.com
Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Oktibbeha County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
wcbi.com
Tenn-Tom Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager gives updates to Columbus residents
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee – Tombigbee Waterway is a commercial and natural asset for our area. That was the message Thursday in Columbus from the Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager. Along with moving an increasing volume of goods to railways and ports along the route, the...
Jackson Free Press
Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
kicks96news.com
New Indictments in Neshoba County
PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
tippahnews.com
PLANEGATE 2022: Crew takes on the task of dismantling Tupelo plane involved in Saturday’s terrifying hours-long incident
GRAVESTOWN–The aircraft that Corry Paterson, 29, of Shannon is accused of stealing and threatening to crash into the Walmart located on West Main Street in Tupelo is now being dismantled. That’s so the plane can be properly removed from the Gravestown soybean field where it currently resides. A...
wtva.com
UPDATE Man wanted in Winona double shooting found
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police Chief Roshaun Daniels tells WTVA's Ethan Foster the man wanted for questioning in Friday's double shooting in Winona has been found. Also, he has learned one of the two shooting victims had died. Look for more from Winona on this story ahead on WTVA...
kicks96news.com
Breaking and Entering and a No Injury Accident in Neshoba
11:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a suspicious person walking in the road on Hwy. 15 S. 12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of a suspect threatening an employee at a business on W Main Street. 2:12 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked...
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
wtva.com
Lowndes County sheriff reports molestation arrest
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 50-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for alleged molestation. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the suspect is Paul Reinitz. In July, a woman and her underage daughter reported the alleged crime. Reinitz could face more charges. According to the...
