Starkville, MS

Mississippi State Bulldogs: New Dude Alert!

First blog post and I’m already disappointing folks. No, this isn’t a post about Coach Lemonis adding a new RHP to the squad, sorry. This is my official “Hi, How ya doin’?” to you, the lovely readers of Maroon & White Nation, and to the broader Mississippi State fanbase that I am so excited to engage with again. You probably don’t remember, but some time ago I was a staff contributor with For Whom the Cowbell Tolls (RIP in peace). That was a tremendous site to be a part of during some incredibly fun years to be an MSU fan, it taught me boatloads about how to respond to the comment section, what sites you people go to for your news/content, and how to share my love of the Bulldogs.
Cowbells allowed at Arizona Stadium 'as long as it doesn't affect play,' per report

Mississippi State travels to Arizona looking to improve to 2-0 on the season. And apparently, there will be a lot of Bulldogs fans making the trip. As always. Arizona AD Dave Heeke said that 41,000 tickets have been sold and that the university expects a large number of Mississippi State fans to make up the total attendance Saturday.
No fans permitted for Meridian’s game against West Lauderdale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was announced by Meridian High School that there will be no fans in attendance for the Wildcats game against the West Lauderdale Knights. All tickets purchased via Go Fan will be refunded. The game will be live-streamed. Visit the Meridian Public School District’s website, click on Athletics, and “Watch Wildcat Sports Here” to watch.
MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Oktibbeha County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Oktibbeha County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
New Indictments in Neshoba County

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
UPDATE Man wanted in Winona double shooting found

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police Chief Roshaun Daniels tells WTVA's Ethan Foster the man wanted for questioning in Friday's double shooting in Winona has been found. Also, he has learned one of the two shooting victims had died. Look for more from Winona on this story ahead on WTVA...
Breaking and Entering and a No Injury Accident in Neshoba

11:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a suspicious person walking in the road on Hwy. 15 S. 12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of a suspect threatening an employee at a business on W Main Street. 2:12 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked...
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
Lowndes County sheriff reports molestation arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 50-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for alleged molestation. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the suspect is Paul Reinitz. In July, a woman and her underage daughter reported the alleged crime. Reinitz could face more charges. According to the...
