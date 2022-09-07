ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

CBS Sports

Tom Brady faces pressure to produce behind Buccaneers' suspect offensive line: Here's what the numbers say

Off-the-field stories have grabbed a lot of headlines with Tom Brady this offseason, but don't overlook the potential red flag with the Buccaneers' revamped offensive line. The interior O-line has been overhauled after Ali Marpet retired, Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals and Ryan Jensen was placed on injured reserve with a serious knee injury. Outside of Brady's former teammate Shaq Mason, the likely replacements include Robert Hainsey and Luke Goedeke, recent draft picks with zero career starts under their belt.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs WR Julio Jones has a new jersey number

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will be wearing the No. 6 jersey this season. Jones has been wearing the No. 85 jersey since signing with the Bucs at the start of training camp, but most expected a number change following the final roster cuts, when more choices would become available.
TAMPA, FL
105.3 The Fan

Broaddus scouts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus has watched the tape on the Dallas Cowboys’ first opponent of the 2022 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out his breakdown of what it’ll take for the Boys to take down the Bucs in the video below.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Sign LS Carson Tinker To PS, Cut Two Players

Seattle also cut RB Josh Johnson from the injured reserve with a settlement. Tinker, 32, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $4.2 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $835,000 when the Jaguars released him in March of 2019.
SEATTLE, WA

