Off-the-field stories have grabbed a lot of headlines with Tom Brady this offseason, but don't overlook the potential red flag with the Buccaneers' revamped offensive line. The interior O-line has been overhauled after Ali Marpet retired, Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals and Ryan Jensen was placed on injured reserve with a serious knee injury. Outside of Brady's former teammate Shaq Mason, the likely replacements include Robert Hainsey and Luke Goedeke, recent draft picks with zero career starts under their belt.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO