Neal Martin

Joel Burgess – Service 3pm 10/1/22
Joel Burgess of Farmington died September 1st at the age of 41. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 Saturday, October 1st at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Vistiation for Joel Burgess will be 1 to 3 Saturday, October 1st at the funeral home.
Wilmut Willie Brost – No Service
Wilmut Willie Brost of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 84. Per his request, no formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Loretta Jean Self — Memorial Mass 9/12/22 10 A.M.
Loretta Jean Self of Festus passed away on August 23rd, she was 83 years old. The memorial mass for Loretta Self will be Monday (9/12) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Private burial in Rose Lawn Memorials Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Corey Daugherty – Service 9/9/22 At 1 P.M.
Corey Daugherty of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 49. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Corey Daugherty is Friday from 11 until 1 at the funeral home in...
Charles Ray Hafner – Graveside Service – 09/17/22 at 10 a.m.
Charles Ray Hafner of Farmington died September 2nd at the age of 64. A graveside service will be held Saturday morning, September 17th at 10 at the Bonne Terre Cemetery.
Ronald Dugal – Service 9/10/22
Ronald Dugal of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Ronald Dugal will be Saturday from 10 until 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son – Taylor Chapel.
Sandra Vance – Service 11am 9/8/22
Sandra Vance of Jackson, formerly of Potosi, died Friday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 11:00 Thursday morning at the Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Sandra Vance will be 5 to 8 Wednesday and 9 to 11 Thursday at the funeral home.
Gary Michael Sparks – Service 9/10/22
Gary Michael Sparks of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 74. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 2 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Gary Sparks will be tomorrow (Friday) evening from 5 until 8 and Saturday from 11 until 2 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
Carlei Huff Blood Drive Is Saturday
(Farmington) The Carlei Huff Foundation Blood Drive takes place Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center. Chuck Huff is organizing the drive. He says it’s being done to honor the memory of his daughter. Huff says the drive serves as a celebration of her life as well. The blood drive...
St. Vincent Breaks Away In The 4th Quarter To Take The Battle Of Perry County
(Perryville) The Battle of Perry County was tightly contested after three quarters, but the St. Vincent Indians pulled away for a 38-7 win over the Perryville Pirates in the J98 Game of the Week. Perryville received the opening kickoff but their first drive didn’t last long. Trevor Moonier put...
Kait 8
Quick pit stop leaves woman in tears
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A quick stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store ended with a woman in tears. The woman, who has not been identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at Munch-N-Pump 53 Package, 1316 Highway 53. While there, according to...
kbsi23.com
2 killed in Iron County crash
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 49 in Iron County Thursday, Sept. 8. It happened one mile south of Annapolis around 8:25 a.m. Scott G. Schlosser, 34, of Centerville was driving a 2001 Honda Accord when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2020 Chevy Malibu driven by Carrie L. Greer, 34, of Fredericktown head on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Domestic Violence Shelter Dealing With Overcrowding
(Bonne Terre) The Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council is dealing with a serious overcrowding problem at it’s shelter in Bonne Terre. Tracy Carroll is the assistant director at the shelter. She says they are busting at the seams. Carroll says a big key to cutting down on domestic violence...
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
Washington County Health Fair is Saturday in Potosi
(Potosi) The 27th Washington County Health Fair is this Saturday in Potosi. The Washington County Health Department helps organization this big event. Shawnee Douglas is the WIC coordinator at the health department. She’s thrilled to get the health fair going again. And Douglas says they will offer much, much...
Jackson Dominates Farmington In SEMO North Opener
(Jackson) The Jackson Indians dominated the Farmington Knights Friday night on KREI 47-7. Farmington started with the ball first, but immediately fumbled and the Indians took advantage. Farmington couldn’t muster much offense on their next drive and gave the ball right back. Jackson scored again. The Knights’ offense was...
JCSO Crisis Intervention Unit one year later
(Hillsboro) It’s been over a year since the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Unit was established. Lisa Flamion was hired as the full-time Mental Health Coordinator to head up the division. Flamion says they have responded to 647 total cases over the past year. She says that number is not terribly surprising.
Voluntary water boil advisory near Cedar Hill, Missouri
CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A voluntary boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Jefferson County. Public Water Supply District #8 says that a leak happened at around 10:00 am today near the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Graham Road. The advisory goes from the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, […]
kfmo.com
Iron County Fatal Traffic Accident
(Iron County, MO) Two people are dead after a traffic accident in Iron County Thursday morning that took place at 8:25 on Highway 49 a mile south of Annapolis. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol 34 year old Carrie L. Greer, of Fredericktown, and 34 year old Scott G. Schlosser, of Centerville, were killed when Schlosser's car, which was headed south, crossed over the centerline and hit Greer's vehicle, that was northbound, head on. Greer's vehicle ran off the road and rolled over. Greer and Schlosser were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Schlosser's car, 33 year old Ashley D. Schlosser, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis with serious injuries. No one involved in the wreck was wearing a seat belt when the accident happened.
Park Hills To Get New Swimming Pool & More
(Park Hills) It looks like there’s going to be more than just a new public swimming built at Columbia Park in Park Hills. City Administrator Mark McFarland explains what Brockmiller Construction will be doing sometime in the near future. A citizen approved bond issue in April will pay for...
