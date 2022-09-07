Neal Martin

(Iron County, MO) Two people are dead after a traffic accident in Iron County Thursday morning that took place at 8:25 on Highway 49 a mile south of Annapolis. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol 34 year old Carrie L. Greer, of Fredericktown, and 34 year old Scott G. Schlosser, of Centerville, were killed when Schlosser's car, which was headed south, crossed over the centerline and hit Greer's vehicle, that was northbound, head on. Greer's vehicle ran off the road and rolled over. Greer and Schlosser were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Schlosser's car, 33 year old Ashley D. Schlosser, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis with serious injuries. No one involved in the wreck was wearing a seat belt when the accident happened.

IRON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO