The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO