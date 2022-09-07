Read full article on original website
investing.com
Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis
Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis. Crypto analytics firm Chainalysis has suggested that the price of Ether (ETH) could decouple from other crypto assets post-Merge, with staking yields potentially driving strong institutional adoption. In a Sept. 7 report, Chainalysis explained that the upcoming Ethereum...
investing.com
Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major 'Merge' upgrade
(Reuters) -Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions. Here's what you need to know about the "Merge" as the shift is known.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
decrypt.co
Switzerland’s SEBA Bank Launches Institutional Ethereum Staking
In an effort to meet the “growing demand” from institution investors, SEBA is turning to Ethereum staking ahead of the merge. SEBA bank, a crypto-friendly bank in Zug, Switzerland, announced the launch of Ethereum (ETH) staking for its institutional investors. The move “caters to growing demand from institutions...
bitcoinist.com
Chronoly.io Expected to Grow by 5000% as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders Invest in CRNO
The bearish market sentiments and the fall of meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have caused investors to look for investments that have tangible utility and the backing of real-world assets. Investors who had put their money into projects that did not have any real-world utility suffered losses during the recent market crash. Taking lessons from this trend, investors across the globe are leaving meme coin projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) for stable projects like Chronoly.io (CRNO).
Will Shiba Inu Benefit More From Ethereum's Upcoming Merge or Shibarium?
Shiba Inu has a few catalysts coming in the not-too-distant future.
Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins
The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Network Apifiny Turns to Fireblocks to Help Make Asset Transfers Easier
Apifiny Group is plugging its crypto trading network into custodial service Fireblocks in an effort to help its clients transfer their digital assets more easily. Apifiny’s platform gets liquidity from around 20 crypto exchanges for its institutional clients, many of whom would rather avoid typing and retyping cumbersome wallet addresses like 0xF49sWaaiEXwos304kcd, Maggie Ng, the project's chief marketing officer, told CoinDesk. Doing so is necessary to move assets in and out, but it’s also necessarily risky: One missed character – an O instead of 0 – can lead to chaos.
Binance US Launches Ethereum (ETH) Staking With 6% APY Ahead Of Merge
Binance US, a U.S.-based subsidiary of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is now offering Ethereum ETH/USD staking with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 6%. What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, Binance US said users would be able to stake ETH through the platform at a competitively low minimum of 0.001 ETH.
investing.com
Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum
Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum. Crypto research firm Delphi Digital has shifted the focus of its research and development (R&D) protocol arm Delphi Labs to the Cosmos ecosystem. Delphi Labs is Delphi Digital's protocol R&D arm, with a team of...
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,558,726 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FSS2uTRztPgPWVET2YJiyeDfr9kkXjwiJ. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Says Bitcoin Should Adopt Cardano's Ofelimous Protocol to Survive
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Becomes a Top Holding for $BNB Whales as Vasil Hard Fork Approaches
Cardano ($ADA) has regained its position as one of the top 10 holdings of whales on the BNB Chain (which was formerly known as the Binance Smart Chain) as investors are betting on the cryptocurrency ahead of its highly anticipated Vasil hard fork. According to a tweet shared by whale...
New Coinbase Proposal Would Boost This DeFi Protocol's Revenue By $24M Annually
U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN has put out a new proposal that would increase Maker DAO’s MKR/USD revenue by $24 million a year. What Happened: In a new governance proposal released on Tuesday, Coinbase proposed transferring 33% or $1.6 billion of USD Coin USDC/USD on MakerDao’s Peg Stability Module (PSM) into Coinbase’s yield-bearing account.
CNBC
Ether rallies, Coinbase backs Tornado Cash suit, and businesses await The Merge: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Diogo Monica, co-founder and president of Anchorage Digital, discusses how institutional investors are thinking about The Merge.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Holds Tight Below $20K; Blockchain Protocol Cardano Arrives on Robinhood. Who Cares?
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend the weekend in a tight trading range below $20K; investors will have few, significant economic indicators to consider until the next U.S. inflation figures next week. Insights: Blockchain protocol Cardano's arrival on Robinhood seems like a big yawn, given the protocol's lack of achievements. Catch...
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy This Crypto?
Solana was one of last year’s biggest cryptocurrency success stories. The general market environment and network outages have weighed on Solana this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CoinTelegraph
ETH Merge will change the way enterprises view Ethereum for business
A recent report from the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance (EEA) highlights how the Ethereum ecosystem has matured to a point where the network can be used by businesses to solve real-world problems. From supply chain management use cases to payment solutions utilized by companies like Visa and PayPal, the report demonstrates how the Ethereum network has grown to become one of the most valued public blockchains.
zycrypto.com
Guffawli Rages On With Its Innovative Take on Redefining the Crypto Industry
Blockchain technology is gaining popularity daily, and many people utilise its adaptability. What began as a substitute for fiat money has gained worldwide recognition as it is being used in various sectors for payments. The original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), has been modified and developed by crypto enthusiasts who want to spread the use of digital currencies. Although it continues to be one of the most highly prized cryptocurrencies, there are some problems with Bitcoin. Owing to this fact, cryptocurrency platforms such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Guffawli (GUFF) have brought solutions to advance the wide use of cryptocurrency better.
CoinDesk
Aave Companies Seeks $16M From DAO Funds to Pay Crypto Developers
Aave Companies, a development lab overseeing crypto lending protocol Aave, is seeking over $16 million from the Aave community to pay for development work on the platform. Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) like Aave rely on community votes and proposals to determine their path. Decisions are made by token holders, who vote on issues, new developments, growth plans and other issues proposed by their communities.
