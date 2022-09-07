ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission

It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Orbital Reef Space Station Advances to Design Phase After NASA Review

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- The Orbital Reef team, led by partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, has successfully completed its System Definition Review (SDR) with NASA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005045/en/ Orbital Reef Space Station, led by co-lead investment partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, advances to design phase after NASA review. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’

Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

NASA Reveals What ‘Stringy Tumbleweed’ Clump Found on Mars Really Is

Recently, a photo of a tangled piece of something found by NASA‘s Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars has sparked some debate among amateur scientists and casual star-watchers alike. The tumbleweed-like object looks like string, or a clump of grass, or something else stringy and clumpy. It’s baffling, and some even posited that it looked like spaghetti. Are Martians secretly known for their love of Italian cuisine?
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid

NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Surreal NASA video makes Earth look like another world

NASA has shared a breathtaking time-lapse video shot from the International Space Station (ISS) 268 miles above Earth. The spectacular footage (below) features a gorgeous aurora that makes our planet look like another world. For many astronauts who visit the ISS, witnessing an aurora is often one of the highlights...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

How to watch Nasa begin fueling its big new Moon rocket for launch on Monday morning

The countdown to the first launch of Nasa’s new Moon program is on, and live coverage of the fueling of the space agency’s powerful new rocket will begin at 12am EDT Monday morning.The launch window for Nasa’s Artemis I mission opens at 8.33am EDT Monday, and tanking operations to load the mission’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen will be be carried live on Nasa’s website, Nasa TV, and the space agency’s app.Coverage of the immediate pre-flight preparations and the Artemis I launch itself will begin at 6.30am EDT Monday, and will be available on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break

NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

