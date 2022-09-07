ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Coastal Carolina vs Gardner-Webb Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs Gardner-Webb prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Coastal Carolina (1-0), Gardner-Webb (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Washington’s huge night spurs Myrtle Beach win over Socastee

Malachi Washington’s last carry of the game was a fumble. The Myrtle Beach junior blamed it on how hungry he was, not on being tired. Although after his usage in Friday’s win at Socastee, that would have made plenty of sense. Washington put up one of the program’s...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Waccamaw HS football game resumes; power restored for 1,000+ in Pawleys Island area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The power has been restored for 1,263 customers Friday night in Horry County, according to the outage map from Santee Cooper. Our ABC15 crew at the Friday night football game at Waccamaw High School report that the game was canceled due to the outage. They said it appeared that a tree fell and hit a power line causing the stadium lights to go out.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Dining With Dockery: Kicking off football season with Dagwood’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Football season is here and we had to head to one of Andrew’s favorite places for the tailgating scene! Dagwood’s has been on the show multiple times and we wanted to showcase some of the menu items you may have not seen as we get ready to stuff our faces every Saturday & Sunday for football.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Intense downpours continue for tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active day across our viewing area, though it does look like the worst is over for today. Several inches fell along the immediate coast. Over two inches were estimated for Myrtle and North Myrtle Beach, nearly four inches in Conway, and over five inches in Garden City.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
lbmjournal.com

Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility

Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Adam Jones
communitytimessc.com

A local legend, businessman Sam Frink, passes away

Conway businessman, former Army Veteran, Mr. Samuel H. Frink has passed away. Mr. Frink was a past secretary/treasurer of Coastal Carolina University's Board of Trustees, retired President and partner of Conway Ford Inc. and Grand Strand Nissan. He served on the Coastal Educational Foundation and the Board of Visitors of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration at Coastal.
CONWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Friday football forecast: Isolated showers this evening; excessive rainfall forecasted this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mostly cloudy conditions for a large majority of the day until after sunset when shower and thunderstorm activity will become more prevalent. High temperatures for today will be 82-85 degrees. Luckily, dewpoints are lower as well with values ranging from 60-66 degrees. It feels much more pleasant outside, especially in […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach

Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Soggy weekend ahead as heavy rain arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A steady flow of tropical moisture will keep the downpours around through the weekend. Saturday will likely feature the heaviest, most widespread rain for the weekend. Looking for a round of heavy rain to arrive early in the day, turning more on and off into the afternoon. While it won’t rain the entire day, the chance of rain will linger from start to finish.
Coastal Observer

Accomplice gets 5 years in Pawleys man’s 2019 shooting

A guilty plea brought an end to the second case involving the murder of Deondré Brown, but it has not brought closure to his grandmother, Carrie Williams. Brown, 20, was shot to death outside of Williams’ home on Martin Luther King Drive in Pawleys Island on Dec. 11, 2019. He died in her backyard, where she has built a memorial to him.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Your Complete Guide to Myrtle Beach Fishing Piers

It’s a safe bet that if you’re an angler and a lover of Myrtle Beach, you’ve cast a line from the pier. Any pier. The Grand Strand is rich with options. They all provide excellent fishing and gorgeous views. Some are rustic and historical; others, are modern and loaded with amenities.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

HCFR Dive Team Finds Vehicle and Boat During Training

During a training session, an Horry County Fire Rescue dive team came across an unforeseen find on the Waccamaw River. The crew discovered a vehicle and a boat underwater in the Peachtree Landing area. An Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman mentioned the find was unoccupied. The plan is to pull the vehicle and boat out of the water. Moving forward, Horry County police will further investigate.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

