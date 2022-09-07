Read full article on original website
Related
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
yankodesign.com
This gold inflatable Martian house could be our future home on the Red Planet
Have you ever wondered if it’s possible to live on Mars? Or how living on the Red Planet could actually feel like? Well, to answer your questions, a team led by Hugh Broughton Architects is exploring what our extraterrestrial homes on Mars could look like! Called, ‘Building a Martian House’, the concept was initially spearheaded by artists Ella Good and Nicki Kent, and over the years they pulled in various artists, architects, scientists, and even the public to envision what life on Mars could be like. The concept was then brought to life by Hugh Broughton Architects in partnership with Pearce+ and the artists.
GOLD・
‘Everyone thinks this little old lady is hysterical’: the older TikTok stars with millions of followers
‘Apparently I’m an influencer now. Who does that in their 90s?’: Lillian Droniak, 92 (grandma_droniak), 4.7m followers. TikTok? Why not? That is my motto. Making our channel was my grandson Kevin’s idea from the start. It’s his fault that I’ve got nearly 5m followers. We were just sitting in the kitchen one day and he filmed me chatting. I can barely remember what I said – I think something about clocks? That’s what I thought he was telling me to do: tick tock, a clock! It was meant to be a joke, but overnight that video got 1m views or something ridiculous.
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
Detailed orbital calculations will help assess the effect of the asteroid smasher. Six nights of observations by two powerful telescopes confirmed that the orbit of double asteroid Didymos is perfectly aligned for NASA's asteroid-smashing DART spacecraft to arrive in late September. The observations, conducted in early July by the Lowell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
1,400,000 Times Stronger Than Earth’s: New Record for Strongest Steady Magnetic Field
China has set a new world record for the strongest steady magnetic field. On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, generated the world’s highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet measuring 45.22 teslas (T). In comparison, Earth’s magnetic field at 0° latitude and 0° longitude only has a strength of 0.000032 teslas.
hypebeast.com
A $5 Billion USD Moon is Landing in Dubai
Dubai might be launching a $5 billion moon-shaped destination resort designed by Canadian architectural company, Moon World Resorts Inc. The 735-foot high resort has been designed to be built within 48 months and is expected to bring in 2.5 million guests annually. Moon is set to increase the economy in...
Food Beast
Chinese Astronauts Have Discovered How to Grow Rice in Space
While conducting experiments in hopes of learning how to cultivate food for long-term space exploration, Chinese astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station managed to successfully grow rice seedlings. This latest rice experiment is the first to produce the entire life cycle of the plant, which results in new seeds, developing...
Good News Network
Ordinary Plastic Turned into Diamonds Via Laser Beam in the Blink of An Eye
A thin film of plastic was, for the first time ever, turned into tiny diamonds in the blink of an eye after being shot at with a laser beam. Synthetic diamonds are valuable for their hardness and are used to make high-quality cutting and polishing tools, but equally so for their thermal conductivity, and electrical insulation.
Comments / 0