Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
drugtopics.com
Researchers Investigating Two Novel Diabetes Treatments
In the early stages of development, researchers find 2 treatments are efficacious for diabetes. Two new diabetes treatments could be on the way, after early research shows effectiveness. A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone...
Nature.com
Utility of in silico-identified-peptides in spike-S1 domain and nucleocapsid of SARS-CoV-2 for antibody detection in COVID-19 patients and antibody production
SARS-CoV-2 contains four structural proteins, two of which, the spike and nucleocapsid, are commonly used for the standardization of novel methods for antibody detection; however, some limitations in their use have been observed due to the homology of this virus with other phylogenetically-related viruses. We performed in silico analysis to search for novel immunogenic and antigenic peptides. A total of twenty-five peptides were preliminarily selected, located in the 3D structure of both proteins. Finally, eight peptides were selected: one located in the N protein and seven in the S1 domain of the spike protein. Additionally, the localization of selected peptides in 2D structures and possible changes in the sequences of these peptides in SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern were analyzed. All peptides were synthetized in MAP8 format, and recombinant S (trimer and RBD) and N proteins were used as antigens to search for antibodies in serum samples derived from COVID-19 patients, and for antibody response in New Zealand rabbits. Results showed high recognition of the serum derived from COVID-19 patients to all selected peptides; however, only the RBD3 peptide induced antibody production. In conclusion, this work provides evidence for a new strategy in peptide selection and its use for antibody detection or antibody production in animals.
daystech.org
How a Japanese Herbal Medicine Protects the Gut Against Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Summary: DKT, a Japanese natural treatment containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, diminished signs of colitis in mice, a brand new examine stories. Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues on the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan report the consequences of a standard natural treatment on colitis, certainly one of two situations that comprise inflammatory bowel illness (IBD).
aao.org
Week in review: Stem cell implant for dry AMD, telemedicine in pediatric ophthalmology, glasses wearing and COVID-19
Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophth/Strabismus, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. A first: Stem cells are implanted in a patient with dry AMD. As part of a phase 1/2a clinical trial being conducted by the National Eye Institute (NEI), surgeons have performed the first implant of autologous stem cells for the treatment of dry AMD. These patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells were reprogrammed to become replacement retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells; in dry AMD, vision loss is caused by the loss of RPE cells. This potential treatment has been under development at the NEI for 10 years. National Institutes of Health.
scitechdaily.com
Using Viruses To Turbocharge the Immune System Against Cancer
A combination of two therapies shows promise for treatment-resistant cancers. The immune system has evolved to safeguard the body from an incredibly diverse range of potential threats. Among these are bacterial diseases, including plague, diphtheria, cholera, and Lyme disease, and viral contagions such as influenza, Ebola virus, and SARS CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).
Phys.org
Pregnancy in space: Studying stem cells in zero gravity may determine whether it's safe
Space is a hostile, extreme environment. It's only a matter of time before ordinary people are exposed to this environment, either by engaging in space tourism or by joining self-sustaining colonies far away from Earth. To this end, there needs to be a much better understanding of how the environmental...
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
LOS ANGELES — Californians tried to weather the extremes of a changing climate Friday, as a punishing heat wave that has helped fuel deadly wildfires had the state teetering on […]
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
Nature.com
Human lung-resident mucosal-associated invariant T cells are abundant, express antimicrobial proteins, and are cytokine responsive
Mucosal-associated Invariant T (MAIT) cells are an innate-like T cell subset that recognize a broad array of microbial pathogens, including respiratory pathogens. Here we investigate the transcriptional profile of MAIT cells localized to the human lung, and postulate that MAIT cells may play a role in maintaining homeostasis at this mucosal barrier. Using the MR1/5-OP-RU tetramer, we identified MAIT cells and non-MAIT CD8+ T cells in lung tissue not suitable for transplant from human donors. We used RNA-sequencing of MAIT cells compared to non-MAIT CD8+ T cells to define the transcriptome of MAIT cells in the human lung. We show that, as a population, lung MAIT cells are polycytotoxic, secrete the directly antimicrobial molecule IL-26, express genes associated with persistence, and selectively express cytokine and chemokine- related molecules distinct from other lung-resident CD8+ T cells, such as interferon-Î³- and IL-12- receptors. These data highlight MAIT cells' predisposition to rapid pro-inflammatory cytokine responsiveness and antimicrobial mechanisms in human lung tissue, concordant with findings of blood-derived counterparts, and support a function for MAIT cells as early sensors in the defense of respiratory barrier function.
Nature.com
Big data in basic and translational cancer research
Historically, the primary focus of cancer research has been molecular and clinical studies of a few essential pathways and genes. Recent years have seen the rapid accumulation of large-scale cancer omics data catalysed by breakthroughs in high-throughput technologies. This fast data growth has given rise to an evolving concept of 'big data' in cancer, whose analysis demands large computational resources and can potentially bring novel insights into essential questions. Indeed, the combination of big data, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence has led to notable advances in our basic understanding of cancer biology and to translational advancements. Further advances will require a concerted effort among data scientists, clinicians, biologists and policymakers. Here, we review the current state of the art and future challenges for harnessing big data to advance cancer research and treatment.
Nature.com
The interferon-Î³ receptor pathway: a new way to regulate CAR T cell-solid tumor cell adhesion
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 315 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by the Maus group represents a great discovery that the IFNÎ³R pathway in solid tumors affected interactions with CAR T cells by affecting cell-binding duration and avidity.1.
MedicalXpress
Cellular 'waste product' rejuvenates cancer-fighting immune cells
A new study by UT Southwestern's Simmons Cancer Center scientists suggests that lactate, a metabolic byproduct produced by cells during strenuous exercise, can rejuvenate immune cells that fight cancer. The finding, published in Nature Communications, could eventually be used to develop new strategies to augment the anti-tumor effect of cancer immunotherapies, the study authors said.
MedicalXpress
Researchers use stem cells to investigate liver damage from the Ebola virus
The Ebola virus was first identified in 1976 near the Ebola River in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since then, there have been periodic outbreaks of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), mostly in Africa, resulting in 13,700 deaths worldwide. EVD is highly contagious with close contact and is often fatal....
Nature.com
Untargeted ultra-high-resolution mass spectrometry metabolomic profiling of blood serum in bladder cancer
Bladder cancer (BC) is a common urological cancer of high mortality and recurrence rates. Currently, cystoscopy is performed as standard examination for the diagnosis and subsequent monitoring for recurrence of the patients. Frequent expensive and invasive procedures may deterrent patients from regular follow-up screening, therefore it is important to look for new non-invasive methods to aid in the detection of recurrent and/or primary BC. In this study, ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography coupled with ultra-high-resolution mass spectrometry was employed for non-targeted metabolomic profiling of 200 human serum samples to identify biochemical signatures that differentiate BC from non-cancer controls (NCs). Univariate and multivariate statistical analyses with external validation revealed twenty-seven metabolites that differentiate between BC patients from NCs. Abundances of these metabolites displayed statistically significant differences in two independent training and validation sets. Twenty-three serum metabolites were also found to be distinguishing between low- and high-grade of BC patients and controls. Thirty-seven serum metabolites were found to differentiate between different stages of BC. The results suggest that measurement of serum metabolites may provide more facile and less invasive diagnostic methodology for detection of bladder cancer and recurrent disease management.
Nature.com
Deubiquitinase OTUD5 modulates mTORC1 signaling to promote bladder cancer progression
The mechanistic (formally "mammalian") target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway serves as a crucial regulator of various biological processes such as cell growth and cancer progression. In bladder cancer, recent discoveries showing the cancer-promoting role of mTOR complex 1 have attracted wide attention. However, the regulation of mTOR signaling in bladder cancer is complicated and the underlying mechanism remains elusive. Here, we report that the deubiquitinating enzyme, ovarian tumor domain-containing protein 5 (OTUD5), can activate the mTOR signaling pathway, promote cancer progression, and show its oncogenic potential in bladder cancer. In our study, we found that OTUD5 deubiquitinated a RING-type E3 ligase, RNF186, and stabilized its function. In addition, the stabilization of RNF186 further led to the degradation of sestrin2, which is an inhibitor of the mTOR signaling pathway. Together, we provide novel insights into the pathogenesis of bladder cancer and first prove that OTUD5 can promote bladder cancer progression through the OTUD5-RNF186-sestrin2-mTOR axis, which may be exploited in the future for the diagnosis and treatment of this malignancy.
msn.com
Alaunos Therapeutics Touts Early Clinical Response For Its Cancer Cell Therapy
Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRT) announced early clinical findings from its ongoing TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial. "We are excited to announce early findings from our TCR-T Library trial. This is the first time that an objective clinical response has been observed in a solid tumor cancer in connection with non-viral TCR-T cell therapy," said Kevin S. Boyle, Sr., CEO of Alaunos. The TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial is an open-label, dose-escalation study enrolling patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers with a matching human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and hotspot mutation pairing in Alaunos' TCR library. The first patient dosed was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer with a KRAS G12D mutation. The patient received TCR-T cells and had a confirmed objective partial response. The company has dosed a second patient in the study, diagnosed with colon cancer, who has been treated at the second dose level and has cleared the 28-day safety window. Price Action: TCRT shares are up 6.20% at $3.08 on the last check Tuesday.
massdevice.com
FDA warns of clip lock issue on some Abbott MitraClip heart valves
The FDA alerted healthcare providers about potential malfunctions with the Abbott (NYSE:ABT) MitraClip clip delivery systems. On Sept. 8, Abbott issued an urgent medical device correction. It informed providers of an increased rate of reports of clip lock malfunctions. Users observed malfunctions both before and after clip deployment. The FDA...
Nature.com
3D microfluidics-assisted modeling of glucose transport in placental malaria
The human placenta is a critical organ, mediating the exchange of nutrients, oxygen, and waste products between fetus and mother. Placental malaria (PM) resulted from Plasmodium falciparum infections causes up to 200 thousand newborn deaths annually, mainly due to low birth weight, as well as 10 thousand mother deaths. In this work, a placenta-on-a-chip model is developed to mimic the nutrient exchange between the fetus and mother under the influence of PM. In this model, trophoblasts cells (facing infected or uninfected blood simulating maternal blood and termed "trophoblast side") and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (facing uninfected blood simulating fetal blood and termed "endothelial" side) are cultured on the opposite sides of an extracellular matrix gel in a compartmental microfluidic system, forming a physiological barrier between the co-flow tubular structure to mimic a simplified maternal"“fetal interface in placental villi. The influences of infected erythrocytes (IEs) sequestration through cytoadhesion to chondroitin sulfate A (CSA) expressed on the surface of trophoblast cells, a critical feature of PM, on glucose transfer efficiency across the placental barrier was studied. To create glucose gradients across the barrier, uninfected erythrocyte or IE suspension with a higher glucose concentration was introduced into the "trophoblast side" and a culture medium with lower glucose concentration was introduced into the "endothelial side". The glucose levels in the endothelial channel in response to CSA-adherent erythrocytes infected with CS2 line of parasites in trophoblast channel under flow conditions was monitored. Uninfected erythrocytes served as a negative control. The results demonstrated that CSA-binding IEs added resistance to the simulated placental barrier for glucose perfusion and decreased the glucose transfer across this barrier. The results of this study can be used for better understanding of PM pathology and development of models useful in studying potential treatment of PM.
