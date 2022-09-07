SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (1-1) VS. ABILENE COOPER (0-2) Last week, the Bobcats got their first win over El Paso Montwood. Quarterback Tyler Hill went off and had himself a game along with the rushing attack that had over 375 yards and five touchdowns. Abilene Cooper has had some success through the air, but it hasn’t always turned into points as they could only muster 13 points per game so far in the season. But the quarterback has thrown for 434 yards. Cooper wide receivers Cam Herron and Avante Ralston have a combined 345 of those yards but only one touchdown between the two of them. On the ground, Cooper only has 101 yards on the season. Look for Central’s offense to come out ready to play.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO