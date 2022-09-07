Over the past couple of years, the manner in which people complete their work has changed dramatically, with more and more people opting to work from home, largely thanks to the pandemic. Combined with things like childcare concerns, caring for elderly family members, or looking for extracurricular activities that don’t involve mundane job tasks, it’s easy to see why people are looking to split the load – quite literally – via job sharing. Now, the new Ford JobShare tool aims to make it easier to find the perfect match for people looking to do just that.

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO