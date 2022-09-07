Read full article on original website
Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform
– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
TechCrunch
Sequoia India and SEA taps international operators to help startups launch and expand overseas
In addition to providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in the startups as part of the program, called Pathfinders, the storied venture firm said. The program’s launch comes at a time when an increasingly growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding to the U.S., the UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups including Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee and Clevertap today count U.S. and Europe as some of their biggest markets.
TechCrunch
QA Wolf exits stealth with an end-to-end service for software testing
“As software developers ourselves — working in health tech and fintech, where even minor bugs could have an outsized impact on people’s lives — we know firsthand how critical robust end-to-end testing is for all software businesses,” Perl said. “Our vision is to become the ‘operating system for quality’ that companies use to improve the holistic quality of their applications, beginning with automated end-to-end testing.”
The Ouroboros Approach to Marketing
In a society with diminishing attention spans and thirst for instant gratification we’ve seen the proliferation of how-to courses and systems that would provide instant sales or “magic“ sales funnels that promise to eventually get the sale from prospects by staying in front of them for ever hoping that “in-time“ the prospect will take action and buy. Instead of focusing on a sales funnel with a “Value Ladder”, businesses would be better served in creating “Ouroboros Loops” that offers value to their tribe members in exchange for social credits in a closed loop environment.
FPT Software Europe Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Poised to Become Top Digital Transformation Company
ESSEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- FPT Software’s overseas subsidiary in Europe celebrated its 10 th anniversary milestone this September with a three-chapter event, bringing together nearly 200 participants. On this occasion, the company asserted its target to become one of top 10 digital transformation providers in Europe by 2025. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005639/en/ Delegates cut the cake at FPT Software Europe’s 10th-anniversary celebration (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Encrypted, one-touch, human-machine interface technology unveils user physiology
Researchers at UCLA and Stanford University have developed a secure, noninvasive, one-touch technology using hydrogel-coated chemical sensors and a signal-interpretation framework. It can present detailed information about an individual's blood composition—such as metabolites, hormones, nutrients and pharmaceuticals, as well as blood oxygen—all through the press of a finger.
u.today
Exploring NFTs With Web3 Opportunities: Deep Dive Into BIB Meta
The ones who are full of woe are not only the Wednesday’s children but also the contemporary idealists whose dreams have been shattered due to the sanctions of Tornado Cash. This seems to further prove the fact that decentralization can only be truly realized under a democratic culture which reinforces the notion of decentralization concerning power and rights since it provides an avenue for a forceful community consensus to be developed towards the crypto world.
1 Click Away From Being Scammed: How I Built a Web Development Business
I’ve never thought that I would fall prey to scams. I’ve always been able to call out a scam when I see one. While others may struggle to identify the signs of a scam, it seemed like my forte to help them avoid being scammed. But me at the mercy of a scammer? What a humbling experience that revealed my pride. Here’s the story:
Phys.org
Machine learning model can evaluate the effectiveness of management strategies for wildfire prevention
Wildfires are a growing threat in a world shaped by climate change. Now, researchers at Aalto University have developed a neural network model that can accurately predict the occurrence of fires in peatlands. They used the new model to assess the effect of different strategies for managing fire risk and identified a suite of interventions that would reduce fire incidence by 50–76%.
TechCrunch
Uiflow secures cash and Freshworks partnership to bolster its app dev platform
Eun co-founded Uiflow with Eric Rowell, who he met at Workday, in early 2020. While working at software developer Pegasystems, Eun says he saw the importance of lowering the barrier of entry to app development. Workday, meanwhile, further inspired Eun with its architecture for internal low-code software development, which was designed to speed up the development process significantly compared to traditional approaches.
fordauthority.com
Ford JobShare Connect Tool Helps Employees Match Up
Over the past couple of years, the manner in which people complete their work has changed dramatically, with more and more people opting to work from home, largely thanks to the pandemic. Combined with things like childcare concerns, caring for elderly family members, or looking for extracurricular activities that don’t involve mundane job tasks, it’s easy to see why people are looking to split the load – quite literally – via job sharing. Now, the new Ford JobShare tool aims to make it easier to find the perfect match for people looking to do just that.
TechCrunch
Our 10 favorite startups from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 2
TechCrunch has coverage on discrete areas of startup work that were represented, including geographic breakdowns, a dive into AI startups and a look into fintech’s future. But here, we’re detailing a few startups from the batch that caught our eye. Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?. As...
cryptonewsz.com
Meta Has Scheduled Meta Connect Conference for October 11, 2022
Meta has published an announcement to share the news that it will be virtually hosting Meta Connect on October 11, 2022. The one-day event will be open for all the developers and creators, who will also be able to access on-demand sessions after the event has concluded. An overall agenda...
How to Be Systematic When Testing Marketing Hypotheses?
nftevening.com
NFTGo: Everything about the NFT analytics platform’s trading aggregator
NFTGo, a data analytics platform for NFTs recently added a trading aggregator feature to its list of tools to help members of the community thrive in the NFT space with ease. Sometime in June this year, NFT trading aggregator platform Genie was purchased by Uniswap Labs, some months after fellow trading aggregator platform Gem, was acquired by OpenSea. As a result of this, NFTGo stands as the only independent data analytics and trading aggregator platform.
3 Growth Stocks That Are Crushing It This Year
These three biotech companies have bucked the trend of declining shares prices in their sector.
Phys.org
Research team discovers how to convert 3D-printed polymer to stronger, ductile hybrid carbon microlattice material
Developing a lightweight material that is both strong and highly ductile has been regarded as a long-desired goal in the field of structural materials, but these properties are generally mutually exclusive. However, researchers at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have recently discovered a low-cost, direct method to turn commonly used 3D printable polymers into lightweight, ultra-tough, biocompatible hybrid carbon microlattices, which can be in any shape or size, and are 100 times stronger than the original polymers. The research team believes that this innovative approach can be used to create sophisticated 3D parts with tailored mechanical properties for a wide range of applications, including coronary stents and bio-implants.
insideevs.com
Electrify America Introduces Balanced Charging; New Naming Scheme
Electrify America today announced its next-generation DC fast charger design, as well as new nomenclature for its different levels of charging speeds. The new chargers have a single connector with a much longer cable. The new cables are 18 feet long and designed to reach either side of the vehicle, eliminating the need for the second cable on each charger.
Carnegie Mellon University and Mastercard Foundation Partner to Drive Youth-Led Digital Transformation in Africa
KIGALI, Rwanda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and the Mastercard Foundation, in collaboration with the Government of Rwanda, today announced a transformational investment in higher education and innovation in Africa to catalyze opportunities for 10,000 young people from economically disadvantaged communities—particularly young women, young people with disabilities, and forcibly displaced young people—and to drive inclusive development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005003/en/ Carnegie Mellon University Africa Kigali, Rwanda (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
3D nanoprinting using semiconductor quantum dots to create optoelectrical materials
A team of researchers from Tsinghua University, working with a colleague from Jilin University, has developed a new 3D nanoprinting technique that uses semiconducting quantum dots. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their new technique and provides examples of resulting 3D objects. Jia-Ahn Pan and Dmitri Talapin with the University of Chicago provide a Perspective piece in the same journal issue regarding more versatile 3D printing devices and the work done by the team on this new effort.
